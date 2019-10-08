Books-A-Million, Children’s of Alabama honor NICU for fifth annual Superhero Month

Books-A-Million and Children’s of Alabama are once again coming together to show that not every hero wears a cape.

Through the fifth-annual Superhero Month in October, the partnership this year will honor the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with “The Power of Children’s” initiative.

This endeavor aims to bring encouragement to and foster further bravery in the hospital’s kids and families.

“It’s important to recognize Children’s of Alabama and all of its departments and services that impact the lives of our youngest community members,” Scott Kappler, chief marketing officer at Books-A-Million, said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the real superheroes in our daily lives – the resilient patients, families and their doctors. This month’s activities are dedicated to heroic patients who are battling illnesses and injuries and the people who love them,” he emphasized.

To launch the festivities, Books-A-Million hosted a breakfast for patients and families to witness superheroes rappel down the side of the hospital — which is always a special sight to behold.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane! Superman and his friends spent time with our patients to celebrate superhero month! pic.twitter.com/SeYdimZmFM — ChildrensAL (@ChildrensAL) October 2, 2019

You can view more photos of superheroes visiting with the real heroes at Children’s here and here.

Books-A-Million also presented two book carts that include adult coloring books to be used by parents when their children are in care. Kids can participate in the Capes, Crowns and Courage Carnival this month and will have the opportunity to wear capes and masks while enjoying activities, crafts and giveaways.

Patients and families can also soar into October with Superhero Movie Days every week, followed by a Superhero Teddy Bear Clinic. Additional activities include Let Your Powers Shine glow party and the Superhero LEGO Party for patients.

The NICU will shine with recognition as the entire hospital will be lit in superhero blue throughout October.

“We are incredibly grateful for Books-A-Million and their continued support of Children’s of Alabama through Superhero Month,” commented Emily Hornak, director of cause marketing and corporate partnerships at Children’s of Alabama. “Superhero Month allows us to celebrate and honor our strong patients, hardworking staff and supportive families. We’re thankful to be in a position where we can highlight the real-life super heroes who heal at our hospital.”

For more information on the Power of Children’s campaign or to donate, click here.

