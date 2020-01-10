Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Fourth annual END HEROIN BHAM Walk set for February — ‘We want to continue helping those who are suffering from substance use disorders’ 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
2 industrial operations to open in Lawrence County, creating nearly 80 jobs 2 hours ago / News
Daniel Moore taking preorders for Tua Tagovailoa tribute painting 2 hours ago / Sports
Jeff Coleman releases ad lauding Alabama’s farmers — ‘I work for a living, just like you’ 3 hours ago / News
Is AL-02 candidate Jessica Taylor the next face of the American pro-life movement? 4 hours ago / News
Brooks introduces bill blocking illegal immigrants from receiving Social Security payments 4 hours ago / News
‘P.R.I.D.E.’: Bama QB Bryce Young, early enrollees learning from strength coach Scott Cochran 5 hours ago / Sports
HudsonAlpha teaming with two other Huntsville companies to expand yearly tech challenge 6 hours ago / News
Doug Jones vows to not be swayed by political forces on right or left on impeachment — ‘It is not worth their time’ 7 hours ago / News
Trump Jr. backs Mo Brooks’ concern over Dem members of Congress leaking classified info 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: McConnell expects Pelosi to cave, Alabama AG opposes medical marijuana, gender identity bill coming in next session and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Trump: Satellites launched by Alabama rockets saved lives in Iraq 12 hours ago / News
Shelby signs resolution condemning Pelosi for ‘flagrant violation’ of separation of powers 1 day ago / News
Three years ago today: Clemson beats Bama with Hunter Renfrow pick play 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama rocket builder ULA prepares for scheduled February Solar Orbiter launch 1 day ago / News
Crimson Standard announces halfway point of its $600 million fundraising goal 1 day ago / News
Brooks’ bill to advance space weather research passes House Science Committee 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Chris Pringle files bill requiring public schools to sort athletes by gender on their birth certificates 1 day ago / News
Bradley Byrne calls for Pelosi’s censure over ‘pathetic and unconstitutional’ impeachment delay 1 day ago / News
UAB joins Birmingham Promise, offering full-tuition scholarships to Birmingham City School grads 1 day ago / News
Jeff Coleman releases ad lauding Alabama’s farmers — ‘I work for a living, just like you’

Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman on Friday released the fourth television ad in his Republican bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

Coleman, a former chairman of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA), was endorsed on Monday by the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FarmPAC, which is especially influential in the Second Congressional District.

Entitled “Farmers,” the new ad will play in the Dothan and Montgomery media markets, touting the coveted endorsement and the importance of agriculture — the Yellowhammer State’s largest industry.

In the ad, Coleman also extols his roots in the district and compares his ethic of hard work to that of the state’s farmers.

“I’ve worked every day since I was 10,” he says to open the ad. “That’s how we do things in my family. Well, that’s how Alabama’s farmers work.”

Coleman subsequently touts his experience in private business.

A first-time candidate, Coleman runs Coleman World Group and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving, one of Alabama’s largest private companies.

“I work for a living, just like you,” he emphasizes.

Watch:

In a statement, Coleman outlined, “Agribusiness is our state’s number one industry. Farmers are some of the hardest working people and it is humbling and a true honor that they have chosen to support me.”

“This ad highlights their handwork; they are the reason we have food on our tables and clothes on our back,” he concluded.

Coleman is running in a competitive March 3 GOP primary field that includes former Alabama Attorney General Troy King, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Fourth annual END HEROIN BHAM Walk set for February — ‘We want to continue helping those who are suffering from substance use disorders’

The Fourth Annual END HEROIN BHAM Walk will be held on February 29, 2020, at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.

The 2020 “Champion for the Cause” is famed Alabama weatherman James Spann. The event will be emceed by Magic 96.5’s Rob Conrad.

The Walk is hosted by the Addiction Prevention Coalition. It began in 2017 to “to spread awareness about the drug epidemic and create a sense of solidarity for those struggling through it,” according to the event’s website.

The event will not be competitive and will have something for the whole family. Organizers promise guest speakers, food trucks and music.

END HEROIN BHAM has grown its number of participants in each year of its existence and hopes to break 5,000 people in attendance for 2020.

It has also drawn local officials like U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (R-Hoover).

Every 2020 participant will get a 2020 END HEROIN BHAM long-sleeved t-shirt and a commemorative bracelet.

“Each year we want those attending our END HEROIN BHAM Walk to leave with a revived HOPE and not sadness. We want to continue helping those who are suffering from substance use disorders, as well as, their family and friends who need a boost of HOPE and assistance,” said Mike Vest, executive director of the Addiction Prevention Coalition.

More information for the Walk, including how to register, can be found here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 industrial operations to open in Lawrence County, creating nearly 80 jobs

MOULTON, Alabama – An automotive supplier and a pipe fabricator will open new industrial facilities in Lawrence County, creating a combined 78 new jobs, according to the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board.

CCI Manufacturing USA Corp., a Tier 1 auto supplier, will invest $21.5 million to construct an advanced production facility that will include a rail served facility in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex.

“CCI Manufacturing’s decision to invest in a new facility in Lawrence County will provide an economic spark for the area and new jobs for Alabama citizens,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I’m certain that CCI will discover that Alabama offers the kind of business environment that allows companies to grow and thrive.”

CCI will produce automotive fluids, such as brake fluid and engine coolant.  There will be approximately 28 new employees at this location.

“We are excited to welcome CCI to Lawrence County as the county’s first automotive supplier,” said Tabitha Pace, president and CEO of the Lawrence County IDB. “Our team has worked extremely hard in the past year to make this project a reality, and we look forward to working with CCI in the future to ensure their success in our county.”

In addition, Progressive Pipe Fabricators has broken ground on a new 82,000-square-foot facility in Lawrence County. The plant is expected to be fully operational by July 1, creating 50 jobs.

From the new facility, Progressive Pipe Fabricators, a division of Shambaugh & Sons L.P., will offer custom fire protection services in the Southeastern U.S.

“Our state-of-the-art fabrication facility will be a tightly controlled environment, which will help us produce an even higher quality product and more efficient processes,” said Rob Vincent, chief operating officer of Shambaugh.

Shambaugh & Son, which has been in the construction/engineering services business since in 1926, is the largest fire protection, mechanical and electrical contractor in Indiana and the third largest specialty contractor in the U.S. It is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Daniel Moore taking preorders for Tua Tagovailoa tribute painting

Iconic Collegiate Classics painter Daniel Moore has released a preliminary pencil drawing of his special tribute artwork to departing University of Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Moore, well-known for capturing famed Bama moments, players and coaches throughout the ages, has also opened preordering for the limited edition painting to be entitled ”Mahalo Tua.”

Mahalo is an Hawaiian expression of gratitude.

A description of the artwork that accompanies the preorder form states, Tua Tagovailoa’s record-setting career with the Tide alone makes the case that he is the greatest Alabama quarterback of all time. But his contributions are immeasurable. Coach Saban has stated that Tua made “as great of an impact as any player ever at Alabama” — and that this is not just because of his ability as a player, but because of the kind of leader he is and because of the Spirit that he has.”

The work will be a full-color oil painting “in celebration of the love and memories he has given to his Alabama family.”

The estimated release of the painting is late spring of this year, however Moore is offering 10% of preorders placed by February 28. Discounted prices range from $175 for a regular edition lithograph to $2325 for an artist edition canvas.

“Each limited edition print and canvas is hand-signed and numbered by the artist and will be accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.  Each print will come with a gold seal(s) to enhance framing, and each canvas will come with a brass title plate,” the preorder form states.

Installment payment plans are available.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Is AL-02 candidate Jessica Taylor the next face of the American pro-life movement?

Republican congressional candidate Jessica Taylor this week spoke with Yellowhammer News about the major pro-life endorsement she received last week.

Taylor garnered the coveted endorsement of the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List, one of the country’s most important pro-life organizations.

The SBA List cited Taylor’s previous service on the board and as president of River Region Pregnancy Resource Center, just outside of Montgomery, as a factor in the endorsement. She strongly pledged to protect life in her viral campaign announcement video in the fall. Additionally, Taylor began her career in the governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, where she managed a high school dropout prevention program.

Speaking with Yellowhammer News, she emphasized how much the endorsement – and the greater issue – means to her.

“It means the world,” Taylor explained. “I was honored and really excited to get [the endorsement]. This has been a cause near and dear to my heart for some time.”

Speaking of her years of service on the River Region Pregnancy Resource Center, she added, “I have worked firsthand on that issue and seen the difference community organizations can have in really reversing a lot of folks who are abortion-minded and convincing them to choose life. So I think the more we can do to work on the local level to provide support and options for young women, the sooner we’ll see a decrease in the number of abortions — and then certainly anything we can do to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Taylor also served on the board and currently serves as president of the Samaritan Counseling Center in Montgomery and Prattville, which provides mental health services and educational programming. The “faith-informed counseling center” serves those dealing with mental health issues, families struggling to heal broken relationships and locals battling substance abuse and addiction.

The examples of people in need when life is at stake occur “all the time,” she told Yellowhammer News.

Taylor highlighted how many of their clients rave about “the difference we have made in their life.”

“Mental health is extremely important to me,” she added. “You know, we talk about Second Amendment rights all the time and that we have ‘a gun problem in America.’ We don’t have a gun problem, we have a mental health problem. So definitely both of those issues, pro-life and mental health, are issues that are very important to me and things that I have been involved with for many years.”

Taylor continued, “I’ll throw mentoring into that mix, as well. I have been a big sister in Big Brothers Big Sisters for about 16 years, and I have had a very rewarding relationship from that experience.”

She explained that one of her little sisters recently had a child and made Taylor the godmother — the greatest reward and honor she could have imagined.

Taylor’s campaign has largely been themed around giving conservative women, especially those in her younger generation, representation on the national stage. While liberal women like “The Squad” in Congress get all of the national media attention and thus seemingly speak for their generation in general, Taylor recently founded “The Conservative Squad” to give a voice to what very well might be a generational silent majority. The abortion issue is a microcosm of the one-sidedness of liberal voices getting all of the attention — one that Taylor wants to change.

“We see liberal women all the time out front on this issue (abortion), but we need conservative women – young, conservative women – to combat that,” she told Yellowhammer News.

“That’s true with socialism as well, you know AOC and her ‘Squad’ are off espousing the virtues of socialism that have not worked anywhere that they’ve ever been tried,” Taylor continued. “Look at how quickly they brought down Venezuela. So we’ve got to have somebody who can combat that. And I do think that it needs to be a new generation of conservatives. Because if we don’t change hearts and minds of the millennials and younger generations, then I am scared for our future.”

If elected to Congress, she vowed to be a staunch champion of pro-life issues, just as retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) has been. Taylor is running in the competitive Republican primary to succeed Roby. The primary field also includes Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Taylor has signed a term limits pledge this campaign cycle and has also been endorsed by State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) and conservative groups such as VIEW PAC and Winning for Women.

She advised that national leaders in the pro-life SBA List are set to come down to Alabama’s Second Congressional District for a Taylor campaign event soon. The primary is March 3.

If elected, she wants to spearhead and grow a “coalition” of pro-life women in positions of national leadership.

“I hope that many other women and men around the state will join me in fighting for our conservative values,” Taylor concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Brooks introduces bill blocking illegal immigrants from receiving Social Security payments

U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) introduced an act to Congress on Friday that, if enacted, would go further towards preventing illegal immigrants from receiving social security payments, a practice already illegal under federal law.

Brooks has termed the bill as the “No Social Security for Illegal Aliens Act of 2020.”

“The prospect of ‘free’ government services and benefits is a giant magnet for illegal aliens. Congress should do absolutely everything in our power to eliminate that giant magnet,” Brooks said via a press release from his office.

Brooks has long been one of Congress’ most vigilant hawks against illegal immigration. It is a cornerstone of his stump speech when campaigning and he mentions it frequently on his Twitter feed.

A 2013 study from the Social Security Administration showed, even though the government has made progress on the issue, millions of people still use illegal Social Security info to get jobs.

Brooks’ bill is part of a renewed government push to crack down on illegal immigrants receiving services from American taxpayers. In March of 2019 the Social Security Administration (SSA) under President Trump restarted the practice of sending notices to employers requiring confirmation that their employee’s social security numbers (SSNs) match with federal databases.

“It is imperative for Congress to take action to preserve benefits for rightful recipients and to protect the program against potential abuse,” said Bob Carlstrom, President of the Association of Mature American Citizens Action; a group that advocates for Americans over 50.

“It is taxpayers who should benefit from their tax dollars, not illegal aliens,” Brooks concluded.

Read more about the bill here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

