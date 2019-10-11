Jasper High students buying janitor new truck give God the credit: ‘He is making all of this possible’

Per local television reports, students at Jasper High School have nearly reached their fundraising goal to buy the school janitor a new truck. However, they are not personally taking credit for their deed, giving all the glory to God.

ABC 33/40 reported on Thursday that sophomores Preston Reed and Sam Hice wanted to celebrate Custodian Appreciation Week, which was last week, in a fitting way for Jasper High’s Travis Kennedy.

Kennedy, who has worked diligently at the school for over 20 years, reportedly drives his 1989 Ford Ranger approximately 4o miles round-trip every day from Winston County to Jasper. ABC 33/40 added that he does it all with “a smile on his face and keeps the school clean as a whistle.”

Since launching a fundraiser to get Kennedy a more reliable truck, the students have already raised almost $8,000. A local car dealership has generously agreed to match their funds raised dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

By his comments to ABC 33/40 alone, you can see why Kennedy is beloved.

“You can’t explain it,” he said. “You can’t explain it. You wish it was somebody else instead of you. I’d much rather see them be blessed. I’d rather have their friendship than this truck. I guarantee you.”

The students also displayed humble hearts.

“I hope people can realize that it is not just us pulling the string,” Hice told ABC 33/40. “It is God. It is really God. He is helping us, and he is making all of this possible.”

WVTM 13 also reported on this story Thursday.

Watch:

Update:

As of 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, the fundraiser had already picked up another $2,000+, putting the total raised at $10,287. 224 separate donations contributed to this total, which is still rising.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn