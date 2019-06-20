Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama Association for Justice installs new leadership 1 min ago / News
Doug Jones on Biden ‘segregationists’ remarks: ‘I’m not sure he needs to apologize’ 2 hours ago / Politics
Ivey signs law allowing Birmingham church to hire police force 3 hours ago / News
Shelby secures deal that would give Trump $4.59 billion more to combat border crisis 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump campaign has cash, Moore to enter Senate race, reparations circus goes on and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Mooney praises Trump for use of tariff threat on Mexico; Says immigration remains ‘a major issue’ for Alabamians 7 hours ago / News
DeKalb Co. deputies bust another illegal alien human smuggling operation 7 hours ago / News
Former Miss America Heather Whitestone McCallum rules out Alabama 2020 U.S. Senate bid 8 hours ago / News
Mo Brooks: ‘Nice guy’ Doug Jones ‘not able to masquerade as a moderate any longer’ — ‘Clear he is a Chuck Schumer left-winger’ 9 hours ago / News
Byrne: Percentage of illegal border crossers ‘might be part of a terrorist effort’ — ‘We have to be very vigilant’ 9 hours ago / News
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl slams AOC for ‘concentration camps’ tweets: ‘Attempt to rewrite the Holocaust’ 22 hours ago / News
At Paris Air Show, Deloitte gives major gift to advance Alabama Cyber School 23 hours ago / News
A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 1 day ago / Sponsored
Shelby backs Trump, says Moore Senate bid could help Doug Jones 1 day ago / News
Daycares in subsidy program face deadline to get licensed 1 day ago / News
New scholarship program will send tomorrow’s astronauts to Space Camp 1 day ago / News
Tuberville doubles down on Islamic terror threat crossing southern border: ‘An outsider does not have to be politically correct, and I’m not going to be’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama grandmother holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump kicks off reelection, potential new entries into the U.S. Senate race, AOC continues to embarrass Democrats and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Second Alabama Buc-ee’s location coming to Leeds, groundbreaking scheduled 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

Ivey signs law allowing Birmingham church to hire police force

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation permitting Briarwood Presbyterian Church to establish its own police force for its church and school campuses.

The law approved two weeks ago allows the Birmingham-based church to set-up a private law enforcement department to make arrests when crimes are committed on its properties.Church officials say the measure is necessary to provide adequate security for the 2,000 students and faculty on its two private school campuses.

Randall Marshall, the executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, says the law could allow the church to cover-up criminal activity that occurs on its campuses.

He expects the law to be challenged in the courts for unconstitutionally granting government power to a religious institution.

The new policy will go into effect in the fall.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

1 min ago

Alabama Association for Justice installs new leadership

One of the state’s largest legal organizations recently installed a new leadership team at its annual convention.

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) named seven attorneys to new positions, according to a release from the group.

ALAJ president-elect Josh Hayes, a partner at Prince, Glover & Hayes, outlined the goals for his term.

208
Keep reading 208 WORDS

“Every Alabamian has a constitutional right to a trial by jury, and I’m going to do my absolute best to protect that important right,” he said. “As president of the Alabama Association for Justice, I see my job as ensuring everyone has a level playing field if they are injured or harmed.”

In addition to Hayes, ALAJ elected the following attorneys into leadership:

– President – Josh Hayes of Prince, Glover & Hayes (Tuscaloosa)
– President-elect – Rip Andrews of Marsh, Rickard & Bryan (Birmingham)
– First vice president – Gina Coggin of The Coggin Firm (Gadsden)
– Second vice president – Erik Heninger of Heninger Garrison Davis (Birmingham)
– Secretary – Wesley Laird of Laird, Baker & Blackstock (Opp)
– Treasurer – Ben Baker of Beasley Allen (Montgomery)
– Immediate past president – Steve Nicholas of Cunningham Bounds (Mobile)

“Josh Hayes has given more than a decade of his life in volunteer service to the Alabama Association for Justice because he believes strongly in our mission of ‘Great Lawyers. Great Laws.’ – and for that I’m grateful,” said Ginger Avery, executive director of ALAJ and member of Yellowhammer News’ Power and Influence 50.

ALAJ is a 60-year-old organization comprised of “attorneys dedicated to protecting 7th Amendment rights.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
2 hours ago

Doug Jones on Biden ‘segregationists’ remarks: ‘I’m not sure he needs to apologize’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is not calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to apologize for controversial comments he made this week regarding former segregationist Democratic senators.

At a New York fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden said the Senate “got things done” with “civility” when the body included segregationists with whom he disagreed.

He added that the late Senator James Eastland of Mississippi used to call him “son” but not “boy,” a reference with an overt racist connotation.

Biden’s fellow candidates in the Democratic 2020 presidential scrum quickly rebuked him, however, Jones — a Biden supporter — is taking a different approach.

134
Keep reading 134 WORDS

“I’m not sure he needs he to apologize,” Jones on Thursday said, according to Politico.

Referring to Biden’s “boy” line, Jones added, “He may want to acknowledge that that one term was not the appropriate term to use for sure.”

This is not the first time Biden has made similar comments about segregationist colleagues or even Eastland individually.

In fact, Biden used almost the same talking point when he stumped for Jones at an Alabama rally in 2017.

Jones is up for re-election in 2020. He has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against President Donald Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

RELATED: Biden: I was ‘only’ national Doug Jones surrogate ‘not a person of color’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Shelby secures deal that would give Trump $4.59 billion more to combat border crisis

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Wednesday got legislation overwhelmingly approved by the Senate Committee on Appropriations that would provide $4.59 billion in emergency supplemental funding to address the crisis at the United States’ border with Mexico.

The compromise legislation was negotiated by Shelby, the powerful chairman of the committee, and committee vice chairman Patrick Leahy (D-VT). The committee voted to advance the legislation by a remarkable vote of 30-1.

Before the committee voted, Shelby delivered remarks strongly supporting increased border security.

“The situation is past the breaking point. We must act,” he urged his colleagues.

740
Keep reading 740 WORDS

Shelby’s full remarks as follows:

The Committee will come to order. Today the Committee considers legislation to address the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis along our southern border.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 675,000 illegal immigrants have been apprehended or encountered at ports of entry so far this fiscal year.

Making this crisis even more acute, we are seeing a dramatic spike in the number of children and families making the dangerous journey north to the U.S.

Our personnel on the ground are doing everything they can to secure the border and care for these vulnerable populations.

But their determination has outstripped their resources.

Last week in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security stated the following:

“The volume and composition of populations arriving at the southern border are simply unsustainable. Unless Congress acts, the situation will continue to deteriorate – with grave consequences.”

The situation is past the breaking point. We must act.

I say to my colleagues, today the Appropriations Committee will act.

I am pleased that we will do so in a bipartisan manner, and I want to thank Vice Chairman Leahy for working with me to find common ground.

The legislation we bring before the Committee today contains a total of $4.59 billion to address the border crisis.

Of this amount, $2.9 billion is provided for the Department of Health and Human Services, which is tasked with caring for unaccompanied children and placing them in suitable homes.

The legislation also includes $1.3 billion for the Department of Homeland Security to provide basic necessities – food, shelter and medical care – to adult migrants they detain.

An additional $145 million is provided for the Department of Defense, which has mobilized to help respond to the crisis.

And finally, $220 million is included for the Department of Justice, to help process immigration cases and detain dangerous individuals.

This package does not include everything I wanted.

It does not include everything Vice Chairman Leahy wanted.

But most importantly, it does not include poison pills from either party.

I ask for my colleagues’ cooperation in holding any such amendments until this package reaches the Senate floor – just like we did during the FY19 process with such great success.

In addition, I ask my colleagues to refrain from offering any amendments that pertain to broader immigration policy.

The appropriate venue for such amendments is the authorizing committee, and Chairman Graham is marking up immigration legislation in the Judiciary Committee tomorrow.

So I urge my colleagues interested in broader immigration policy to discuss their ideas with Chairman Graham and Ranking Member Feinstein.

By adhering to this framework I believe that we will be able to move forward together with a strong bipartisan vote here today.

Our border security professionals and the children and families in their care cannot afford further delay, and I am hopeful that a strong bipartisan vote will provide the momentum needed to assist our folks on the front lines.

Before I turn to Vice Chairman Leahy to offer his remarks and make a motion, I want expand briefly on the importance of moving forward together – not just on this package, but on fiscal year ’20 appropriations bills.

Coming to an agreement on topline numbers is very important, and I am working with Leader McConnell, Secretary Mnuchin, Speaker Pelosi and Vice Chairman Leahy on that front.

But we also need to have agreement on keeping poison pills out of our process in fiscal year ’20.

That was the foundation of our success in fiscal year ’19.

And that is what is allowing us to move forward together here today.

I believe that my colleagues agree it should also be the basis for our work ahead.

If we show that critical mass is still behind this simple and proven framework, we can move bills quickly once we have topline numbers.

But if we start chipping away at it, I fear we will return to the old frustrations and failures of previous years.

Something none of us wants. I know I don’t.

And with that, I turn to my good friend and Vice Chairman, Senator Leahy, to offer his opening remarks and make a motion.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

7 Things: Trump campaign has cash, Moore to enter Senate race, reparations circus goes on and more …

7. Montgomery parents could start paying for their kids’ crimes

  • Montgomery City Councilman Glen Pruitt has introduced a city ordinance that would require parents be punished when their children commit a crime, which is basically a copy of an ordinance that was introduced in South Fulton, Georgia, last year.
  • Legal transgressions committed by kids that could get their parents in trouble include drug and alcohol possession or use, failure to keep curfews, possession or use of firearms, truancy, improper supervision, theft and property damage.

6. The Hyde Amendment is here to stay — for now

695
Keep reading 695 WORDS

  • There has recently been a great deal of vocal opposition to the Hyde Amendment from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, but the Democrat-controlled House just reauthorized the Hyde Amendment.
  • This has been a big part of the Democrat presidential debate, but a vote on a spending bill that included the Hyde Amendment reauthorization passed 226-203. No Republicans voted for it and only six Democrats voted against it, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), noted historian and de facto leader of the Democratic Party.

5. A Syrian refugee was plotting an attack on a church in Pittsburgh

  • Mustafa Mousab Alowemer was admitted to the United States as a refugee in 2016, but now he is accused of planning an attack on the Legacy International Worship Center in Pittsburgh. The Department of Justice claims this was planned “to support the cause of ISIS and to inspire other ISIS supporters in the United States.” 
  • To bolster their government’s take on this, the DOJ released a statement that laid out Alowemer’s alleged crimes. It read, “Alowemer also distributed propaganda materials, offered to provide potential targets in the Pittsburgh area, requested a weapon with a silencer, and recorded a video of himself pledging an oath of allegiance to the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”

4. There will be no reparations

  • In the past, Democrats like President Barack Obama have opposed the proposition of paying slavery reparations. The Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties committee held a hearing to address the bill that would create a commission that would develop an answer to whether African-American citizens should be paid slavery reparations.
  • However, during the hearing, tensions were high and Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA) was booed as he commented on the bill, “Putting aside the injustice of monetary reparations from current taxpayers for the sins of a small subset of Americans from many generations ago, the fair distribution of reparations would be nearly impossible when one considers the complexity of the American struggle to abolish slavery.”

3. Latest Roy Moore embarrassment kicks off today

  • Today, former Chief Justice Roy Moore will be announcing if he’s running for the Senate seat he lost to Doug Jones in 2017. But if he’s been waiting to announce without any real reason then he’s more than likely running, you do not hold this kind of an event to announce that you are not running for office.
  • Moore’s announcement will be held at 2:00 p.m. at The Ballroom in Montgomery and will likely kick off a campaign that is the dream of the media and their Democrats. Moore lost to Senator Doug Jones in 2017 and will definitely be the candidate Jones will favor in the Republican primary. 

2. Shelby wants less of Moore

  • With Roy Moore expected to announce his decision about whether he’ll be entering the 2020 U.S. Senate race on Thursday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is once again pointing out that Moore is a terrible candidate, a position that President Donald Trump agrees with. He has advised Moore to not run.
  • Shelby said that Alabama could do better than Moore, as well as noting that if Moore as the nominee would make it harder for Republicans to win back that Senate seat, and then went on to mention that if former Attorney General Jeff Sessions were to enter the race he would “probably clear the field” and win the Republican primary and general election easily.

1. Money Trumps all?

  • President Trump officially announced his reelection bid in Florida on Tuesday, and less than 24 hours later his campaign announced that they’ve already raised $24.8 million, which is far more than all of the Democratic candidates combined in the first 24 hours of their election bids.
  • It was just this week that 2020 presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden announced that his campaign has raised about $20 million. Of course, despite his substantial fundraising, Trump is still polling lower than Biden by 10 points. However, it is way too early for that to matter.

Show less
7 hours ago

Mooney praises Trump for use of tariff threat on Mexico; Says immigration remains ‘a major issue’ for Alabamians

If the early stages of the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat up in 2020 is any indicator, immigration remains a front-burner issue for Alabamians.

That is how State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, views the subject as well.

In an interview that aired Wednesday on Huntsville’s WVNN, the Shelby County Republican weighed in on the topic and offered President Donald Trump praise for his use of tariffs to force Mexico to pledge to be more proactive in stymying the flow of migrants through the U.S.-Mexico border.

247
Keep reading 247 WORDS

“I think quite frankly, it got the results that were needed,” Mooney said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “We got people to the table. We got people there to cooperate, begin to solve the problem. You have got to use every tool that is in the toolbox. I’m a free trade person. I believe in that, but I also understand clearly that when you have a president who delivers on his threats in the manner Donald Trump has when he has challenged people to get them to the point of doing something and working on something, he’s been successful with that. They know he may do what he’s talking about. So, they tend to come and begin to negotiate. And then we get a resolution as such that is beneficial to us and beneficial to them.”

Mooney said among voters he has talked with on the campaign trail, the U.S. immigration system is one of their primary concerns.

“I hear consistently and constantly from voters in Alabama about immigration and how important it is and how much concern they have about it,” he added. “It is a major issue in this election, and it is a major issue for our nation, and it has got to be worked on and solved.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less