Ivey issues State of Emergency to assist with Alabama flooding recovery

Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency, which includes all 67 counties and becomes effective at 12:00 p.m. CST on February 18, on Tuesday to assist with flooding recovery efforts across the Yellowhammer State.

“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state. We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency,” Ivey said.

“This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level,” she added.

Ivey also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center, “as well as impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.”

“The recent flooding has affected the lives of Alabamians in many parts of our state,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings. “This State of Emergency will assist in connecting Alabama to the resources required to respond to current and future impacts caused by recent flooding throughout the state.”

A press release from the governor’s office noted:

By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities impacted by the ongoing flooding and impact of the recent flooding. Among offering other assistance, the SOE issued by the governor allows local education authorities to appeal to the State Superintendent of Education for relief in fulfilling the local school calendar with respect to student days or employee days, or both, with no loss of income to employees.

Ivey’s press release concluded by encouraging Alabamians to stay alert and always tune in to local weather channels in case of any future threat of flooding.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.