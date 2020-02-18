Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Alabama Senate committee carries over bill to eliminate Office of State Auditor

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday again considered a bill that would eliminate the Office of the State Auditor.

The bill, SB 83, would not affect the current officeholder, State Auditor Jim Zeigler. As a constitutional amendment, the bill would go on the November general election ballot for a referendum if passed by the legislature; upon a successful referendum, SB 83 would go into effect following Zeigler’s current term. He is term-limited.

The state auditor’s duties and responsibilities would be transferred to the existing Department of Examiners of Public Accounts; additionally, the state auditor’s duty to make an appointment to each local board of registrars would be transferred to the lieutenant governor.

The bill sponsor, State Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre), has argued that the State Auditor’s office in recent years has been downsized to such an extent that the office only catalogs state property and that that duty could be more efficiently completed by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts. That department already handles the auditing of state finances.

Zeigler argues the bill would not save money.

“The money savings simply would not be there,” he said last week. “The people of Alabama want to maintain the ability to elect their state auditors and not have all of the auditing done by an agency not subject to election.”

The bill on Tuesday was carried over to the call of the chair for the second consecutive week. A substitute is expected to be offered in committee in the coming weeks.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Book details how Alabama journalist broke the story on Bill Clinton’s secret meeting with Obama’s top cop

As U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to spar with Democrats in his role leading the U.S. Department of Justice, an Alabama journalist has published a book detailing the events which led to President Barack Obama’s attorney general being embroiled in her own controversy.

Christopher Sign, an anchor at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning to talk about his book, “Secret on the Tarmac,” and the events which led to him breaking the story about former President Bill Clinton’s clandestine meeting with Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Lynch’s meeting with Bill Clinton coincided with the Department of Justice’s intent to launch an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an unauthorized email server during her time as Secretary of State.

Sign told “Fox & Friends” that he immediately sensed something was not quite right about the events on the airport tarmac in Phoenix that day in 2016.

“We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual,” he remarked. “It was a planned meeting. It was not a coincidence.”

According to a 538-page report released by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice, Clinton and Lynch held different recollections of how the meeting came about.

Clinton claimed that Lynch invited him onto her government-owned jet, while Lynch maintained Clinton boarded the plane uninvited.

“I just wanted to say ‘hello’ to her and I thought it would look really crazy if we were living in [a] world [where] I couldn’t shake hands with the Attorney General, you know, when she was right there,” Clinton said, according to the report published in 2018.

Clinton bristled at the notion that the appropriateness of the meeting was being called into question.

“I don’t know whether I’m more offended that they think I’m crooked or that they think I’m stupid,” he told investigators.

Although Lynch expressed her discomfort with the meeting to investigators, both she and Clinton denied the subject of his wife’s emails coming up.

Sign, like many others across the nation, remained skeptical that conversation in such an urgent meeting was confined to small talk.

“[Secret on the Tarmac] details everything that they don’t want you to know and everything they think you forgot, but Bill Clinton was on that plane for 20 minutes and it wasn’t just about golf, grandkids, and Brexit. There’s so much that doesn’t add up,” explained the former Crimson Tide football player.

At the time, Donald Trump joined in the chorus of those questioning the substance of the secret meeting.

“Secret on the Tarmac is available for purchase at ChristopherSign.com and other outlets, including Amazon.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia


5 hours ago

Ivey issues State of Emergency to assist with Alabama flooding recovery

Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency, which includes all 67 counties and becomes effective at 12:00 p.m. CST on February 18, on Tuesday to assist with flooding recovery efforts across the Yellowhammer State.

“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state. We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency,” Ivey said.

“This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level,” she added.

Ivey also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center, “as well as impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.”

“The recent flooding has affected the lives of Alabamians in many parts of our state,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings. “This State of Emergency will assist in connecting Alabama to the resources required to respond to current and future impacts caused by recent flooding throughout the state.”

A press release from the governor’s office noted:

By declaring a State of Emergency, Governor Ivey is directing the appropriate state agencies to exercise their statutory authority to assist the communities and entities impacted by the ongoing flooding and impact of the recent flooding. Among offering other assistance, the SOE issued by the governor allows local education authorities to appeal to the State Superintendent of Education for relief in fulfilling the local school calendar with respect to student days or employee days, or both, with no loss of income to employees.

Ivey’s press release concluded by encouraging Alabamians to stay alert and always tune in to local weather channels in case of any future threat of flooding.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.


6 hours ago

Former USF, Texas, Louisville head coach Charlie Strong joins Crimson Tide staff

Charlie Strong is joining the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s coaching staff under Nick Saban.

According to ESPN, Strong has been hired as a defensive analyst.

He was fired as the head coach of the University of South Florida following the 2019 season; Strong was previously the head coach of Texas and Louisville, as well as a two-time National Championship winning defensive coordinator at Florida.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn


7 hours ago

Two from UAB lauded as among 100 inspiring black scientists in America

Two scientists on the faculty at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have been named to a list of 100 inspiring black scientists in America by Cross Talk, the official blog of Cell Press, a leading publisher of cutting-edge biomedical and physical science research and reviews.

Farah Lubin, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurobiology, and Michelle Gray, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Neurology, made the list.

The blog’s guest author is Antentor O. Hinton Jr., Ph.D., a Ford Foundation and Burroughs Wellcome Fund postdoctoral fellow at the University of Iowa.

“There’s a plethora of black scientists who make significant contributions to science, but many of them are unknown to the masses,” Hinton said. “It’s imperative that young black scientists know about the myriad accomplished scientists from African, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latinx, and African American backgrounds in the fields of life sciences, chemistry, engineering and physics.”

Lubin is the director of the NINDS-funded Neuroscience Roadmap Scholar Program. She is also a scientist in the Comprehensive Center for Healthy Aging, the Comprehensive Neuroscience Center, the Center for Neurodegeneration and Experimental Therapeutics, and the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute. Her research focuses on learning, memory and synaptic plasticity, epigenetics, non-coding RNAs gene transcription, epilepsy disorders, neurodevelopment, and developmental disabilities.

Gray is the Dixon Scholar in Neuroscience in the Center for Neurodegeneration and Experimental Therapeutics, a scientist in the Comprehensive Neuroscience Center and the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute, and co-director for the School of Medicine’s Summer in Biomedical Sciences Undergraduate Research Program. Her research focuses on the pathogenesis of Huntington’s disease with a specific interest in astrocytes, as well as cardiac abnormalities in Huntington’s disease and X-linked dystonia Parkinsonism.

The list includes 75 established investigators, including Lubin and Gray, who range from tenure track assistant professors to full professors and 25 scientists whom the author labels as rising stars.

Visit Cross Talk to see the list in its entirety.

(Courtesy of UAB)


8 hours ago

‘Don’t let Mitt happen in Alabama’: Pro-Tuberville PAC goes on attack in Senate race

A political action committee supporting former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s 2020 U.S. Senate bid released a new video ad on Tuesday that goes on the offensive against former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne have polled significantly above other Republican primary candidates in the Senate race, including former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). Now, the top three contenders find themselves embroiled in a negative ad blitz with two weeks to go until voters cast their ballots.

Byrne over the weekend launched both a contrast ad that hit Tuberville and Sessions, as well as a separate negative ad claiming Tuberville supports amnesty.

This was followed by Sessions on Monday issuing a response to the Byrne ad and criticisms Tuberville has launched against Sessions while on the stump recently. Sessions on Tuesday then built on his own response by releasing an ad attacking both Byrne and Tuberville.

Tuberville’s campaign also released a new negative ad on Tuesday, echoing allegations he has made previously that Sessions and Byrne are the type of “weak-kneed career politicians” that “aren’t tough enough to stand with President Trump.” The latest Tuberville ad even implicitly compared his two leading opponents to U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who recently voted to remove Trump from office on one impeachment article.

Shortly thereafter, the Romney motif was doubled down upon when GRIT PAC released a spot of its own entitled, “Don’t let Mitt Happen in Alabama.”

Over video and audio of mooing cows, a female narrator opens the ad by saying, “Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne: two career politicians who are out of touch with Alabama.”

The narrator then invokes Sessions recusing himself from the Russia investigation as attorney general and Byrne calling on Trump to step down from the Republican ticket in October 2016 after the Access Hollywood tape came out.

“In a place where Mitt happens, we need to watch our step,” the narrator warns, coupled with a sound effect and visual related to manure.

“No bullsh**,” she continues. “No weak knees.”

GRIT PAC is an independent expenditure committee supporting Tuberville’s candidacy. The PAC previously released an ad blasting Sessions when the former senator entered this race.

Tuberville’s campaign also released a negative ad against Sessions when he announced his bid to return to the Senate in late 2019.

Sessions this week has additionally launched an ad attacking Tuberville for comments he made in August about Trump not doing enough to improve healthcare for American military veterans.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

