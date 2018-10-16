Ivey breaks ground on multi-million dollar project in rural west Alabama

For much of rural Alabama, one of the main hindrances to economic development is a pure lack of people stopping in to eat, shop and work.

This has been the case in the Greene County seat of Eutaw for far too long, with the county having an unemployment rate nearly double the state as a whole and the poverty issues to match.

However, after Governor Kay Ivey broke ground on the construction of a $12 million Love’s Travel Stop on Monday, Eutaw has hope.

“They’re going to hire 40, at least 43, more people in this area and that’s great for our families and it’s good for Alabama. I’m proud to be a part of growing jobs and putting our people to work,” Ivey said, according to WTOK.

The nearest travel center to either the east or west of Eutaw can take at least 20 minutes, so Love’s is building this new center that will accommodate drivers, plus create much-needed revenue in the community.

“Enthusiasm of the folks here is just really palpable,” Jenny Love-Meyer, Vice President of Communications for Love’s Travel Stop, emphasized.

Love-Meyer believes Eutaw is an ideal location to expand her family’s business.

“And to be able to know in a little bit, we’re going to have a full travel stop and be able to be a part of this community is awesome,” she added.

Representative Terri Sewell was also in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony. As a Black Belt native, Sewell knows that it is often difficult to attract new businesses to low-profit, struggling areas.

“Often rural America, like rural Alabama, are forgotten,” Sewell outlined.

But in this case, Sewell says rural Alabama is not being forgotten.

“Having a truck stop like this, to have a major truck stop off the interstate, right here in Eutaw, will be a gateway to many other economic opportunities for the folks here,” Sewell advised.

The excitement for this project bridges the partisan divide, and it all begins with the genuine energy that has been sparked in the community itself.

“Everybody’s proud to be here, the public, individuals, citizens support this project and support Love’s expansion in getting another location. So this is great news,” Ivey remarked.

The truck stop will be located at Exit 40 off of Interstate 20/59, southwest of Tuscaloosa. Construction is expected to take at least a year to complete. Ivey announced last month that funding to make the project possible will come from different levels across the state. A grant for nearly $375,000 will come from the federal Delta Regional Authority. The DRA funds will be combined with a $400,000 community development block grant awarded by Ivey in July to provide sewer services at the location by extending lines from the City of Eutaw.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn