Ivey announces Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday at the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) the 21 schools that were selected as Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence.
Ivey was joined by superintendents, principals, and teachers from the schools that were selected. According to an online press release, each school also received a $5,000 Governor’s Award “to support its continued commitment to student-led community engagement.”
As described by the release, the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative, which was founded by Ivey in 2017, “encouraged all public, private, and homeschool students and teachers to participate in the celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood.”
“As Alabama nears 200 years of statehood, it is important to engage our students. After all, our students are the future of our state and the ones who will lead generations to come into the next 200 years and beyond,” Ivey said. “I am proud to award grants to twenty-one schools to carry out their community service and engagement projects. This is an exciting time for our state, and I am glad to see our young people taking initiative.”
Over the last year, Bicentennial Schools have taken part in several community projects, including “oral history projects to community gardens to mentorship programs, these projects fostered new relationships between schools, students, and local citizens that will extend well beyond Alabama’s bicentennial celebration.”
In addition to receiving the Governor’s Award grants, the Schools of Excellence will be invited to participate in commemoration ceremonies in Montgomery on December 14, 2019, the culmination of Alabama’s bicentennial.
“The 21 Alabama Bicentennial Schools Excellence embraced the spirit of the bicentennial in inspiring ways,” Steve Murray, director of the ADAH and co-chair of the Bicentennial Education Committee, said. “The combination of innovation, hard work, and community service seen in these projects serves as a model for building a bright future in Alabama’s third century.”
The Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence include:
Clark-Shaw Magnet School, Mobile
Phillips Preparatory School, Mobile
Rachel Patterson Elementary School, Atmore
Headland Middle School, Headland
Montana Street Magnet School, Dothan
Webb Elementary School, Webb
Auburn High School, Auburn
Cedar Bluff School, Cedar Bluff
Springville Elementary School, Springville
W. Trenholm Primary School, TuscumbiaHamilton Elementary School, Hamilton
Walker Elementary School, Northport
Athens High School, Athens
Kilby Laboratory School, Florence
Moores Mill Intermediate School, New Market
Chelsea Park Elementary School, Chelsea
Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Vestavia Hills
Pinson Valley High School, Pinson
Myrtlewood Elementary School, Fosters
George W. Carver High School, Birmingham
Oakdale Elementary School, Tuscaloosa
