ALGOP should expel Roy Moore

Whether or not you agree Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is terrible or not is irrelevant. There was never going to be a moment where the U.S. House of Representatives was going to remove her from office because of a foolish resolution offered and passed at the Alabama Republican Party’s Summer Meeting.

Wasn’t happening. Doesn’t matter.

But Ilhan Omar was obviously happy to see the resolution pass because it just gives her the ability to cast herself as a victim and pick herself a new enemy in former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Moore, of course, fired back and then fired back again.

The second time was worse than the first and so hypocritical that you have to believe Judge Moore was confused when he said this nonsense about “religious freedom”:

It’s a shame that we’ve got people in Congress that don’t even support American values and support Muslim theology, which is directly contrary to the United States Constitution. If they take an oath on the Koran, they take an oath on an instrument that violates religious freedom. They don’t recognize the God who gave religious freedom under our Constitution. And I think that’s a very big criticism of what they’re doing in Congress. They don’t care for religious liberty because their government just violates it.

Odd.

Does Moore believe that Muslims don’t have religious liberty?

Apparently so.

This is the same Roy Moore that lost his job for putting up a monument to the 10 Commandments and defended it by invoking his religious liberty.

This is the same Roy Moore that wrote a book entitled, “So Help Me God: The Ten Commandments, Judicial Tyranny, and the Battle for Religious Freedom.”

This is the same Roy Moore that already walked back this type of stupid comment in the past.

Roy Moore walks back past comments against Muslims serving in Congress: "There should be no religious test" https://t.co/UiA3W3729u pic.twitter.com/DALOjpjlHo — The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2017

Roy Moore is a mess, and if the ALGOP is interested in improving our country, they should worry less about a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota and more about defeating the blubbering imbecile that cost them the United States Senate Seat in 2017.

The ALGOP cannot expel Omar, but they can keep Roy Moore off their primary ballot.

Some members of the party have tried it with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

They did it with another fool who was running for the Public Service Commission in 2018.

Let me put this to the ALGOP in a context that even Judge Moore can understand.

Matthew 7:3-5 reads, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? 4 How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? 5 You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

None of this will happen, though. Alabama Republican voters will have to end Moore’s political career in the 2020 primary.

That rebuke will put an end to this embarrassing farce once and for all.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.