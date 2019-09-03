Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

ALGOP should expel Roy Moore

Whether or not you agree Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is terrible or not is irrelevant. There was never going to be a moment where the U.S. House of Representatives was going to remove her from office because of a foolish resolution offered and passed at the Alabama Republican Party’s Summer Meeting.

Wasn’t happening. Doesn’t matter.

But Ilhan Omar was obviously happy to see the resolution pass because it just gives her the ability to cast herself as a victim and pick herself a new enemy in former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Moore, of course, fired back and then fired back again.

The second time was worse than the first and so hypocritical that you have to believe Judge Moore was confused when he said this nonsense about “religious freedom”:

It’s a shame that we’ve got people in Congress that don’t even support American values and support Muslim theology, which is directly contrary to the United States Constitution. If they take an oath on the Koran, they take an oath on an instrument that violates religious freedom. They don’t recognize the God who gave religious freedom under our Constitution. And I think that’s a very big criticism of what they’re doing in Congress. They don’t care for religious liberty because their government just violates it.

Odd.

Does Moore believe that Muslims don’t have religious liberty?

Apparently so.

This is the same Roy Moore that lost his job for putting up a monument to the 10 Commandments and defended it by invoking his religious liberty.

This is the same Roy Moore that wrote a book entitled, “So Help Me God: The Ten Commandments, Judicial Tyranny, and the Battle for Religious Freedom.”

This is the same Roy Moore that already walked back this type of stupid comment in the past.

Roy Moore is a mess, and if the ALGOP is interested in improving our country, they should worry less about a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota and more about defeating the blubbering imbecile that cost them the United States Senate Seat in 2017.

The ALGOP cannot expel Omar, but they can keep Roy Moore off their primary ballot.

Some members of the party have tried it with Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

They did it with another fool who was running for the Public Service Commission in 2018.

Let me put this to the ALGOP in a context that even Judge Moore can understand.

Matthew 7:3-5 reads, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.”

None of this will happen, though. Alabama Republican voters will have to end Moore’s political career in the 2020 primary.

That rebuke will put an end to this embarrassing farce once and for all.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

26 mins ago

Auburn moves up six spots in AP poll; Alabama steady in second, makes history

The first regular-season AP college football poll of the year has both the University of Alabama and Auburn University in the top 10.

After defeating Duke handily over the Labor Day weekend, the Crimson Tide held onto their preseason ranking as the nation’s second-best team.

While coach Nick Saban’s team will have their sights on being nothing short of the best this season, the program’s consistent success led to yet another record being broken this week.

According to The Associated Press, this marked the 56th consecutive week, dating to November 8, 2015, that UA ranked in the top five of the AP poll.

143
Keep reading 143 WORDS

That breaks a tie with the University of Miami, which went 55 straight weeks in the same metric from October 8, 2000-October 26, 2003.

The poll also came as good news for Auburn, which rose six spots to number 10 after a comeback victory against the University of Oregon on Saturday night.

There were a total of six SEC teams in the AP’s top 12 this week.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on October 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The AP preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.

This weekly AP poll is presented by Regions Bank.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
49 mins ago

Auburn golfer named to watch list for nation’s top collegiate award

Auburn University men’s golfer Jovan Rebula is turning heads across the nation heading into the 2019-2020 season.

On Friday, the Golf Channel announced that the senior has been chosen to the Haskins Award Watch List.

Rebula is one of just 25 golfers in the country to be on this watch list for the most prestigious honor awarded to the nation’s top college golfer annually.

In fact, Golf Channel’s preseason ranking placed Rebula at number six on the list, elevating his status among America’s elite collegiate golfers even further.

167
Keep reading 167 WORDS

He trailed only Texas’ Cole Hammer, Arizona State’s Chun An Yu, Florida State’s John Pak, Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein and Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat.

Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ben Crenshaw.

Last season’s Southeastern Conference individual champion, Rebula was an All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors for the second season. He shot a team-best 71.34 strokes per round in 2018-19 and had 15 circuits under par, including 13 in the 60s.

Additionally, Rebula was the team’s top finisher in three tournaments a season ago and secured five top-10 finishes.

The Tigers tee off the upcoming season September 23-24 in Toledo, Ohio, for the Inverness Intercollegiate at Inverness Club. Auburn’s team sits at eighth in Golfweek’s national preseason rankings.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
1 hour ago

Ivey announces Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday at the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) the 21 schools that were selected as Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence.

Ivey was joined by superintendents, principals, and teachers from the schools that were selected. According to an online press release, each school also received a $5,000 Governor’s Award “to support its continued commitment to student-led community engagement.”

As described by the release, the Alabama Bicentennial Schools Initiative, which was founded by Ivey in 2017, “encouraged all public, private, and homeschool students and teachers to participate in the celebration of Alabama’s 200th anniversary of statehood.”

299
Keep reading 299 WORDS

“As Alabama nears 200 years of statehood, it is important to engage our students. After all, our students are the future of our state and the ones who will lead generations to come into the next 200 years and beyond,” Ivey said. “I am proud to award grants to twenty-one schools to carry out their community service and engagement projects. This is an exciting time for our state, and I am glad to see our young people taking initiative.”

Over the last year, Bicentennial Schools have taken part in several community projects, including “oral history projects to community gardens to mentorship programs, these projects fostered new relationships between schools, students, and local citizens that will extend well beyond Alabama’s bicentennial celebration.”

In addition to receiving the Governor’s Award grants, the Schools of Excellence will be invited to participate in commemoration ceremonies in Montgomery on December 14, 2019, the culmination of Alabama’s bicentennial.

“The 21 Alabama Bicentennial Schools Excellence embraced the spirit of the bicentennial in inspiring ways,” Steve Murray, director of the ADAH and co-chair of the Bicentennial Education Committee, said. “The combination of innovation, hard work, and community service seen in these projects serves as a model for building a bright future in Alabama’s third century.”

The Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence include:

Clark-Shaw Magnet School, Mobile

Phillips Preparatory School, Mobile

Rachel Patterson Elementary School, Atmore

Headland Middle School, Headland

Montana Street Magnet School, Dothan

Webb Elementary School, Webb

Auburn High School, Auburn

Cedar Bluff School, Cedar Bluff

Springville Elementary School, Springville

W. Trenholm Primary School, TuscumbiaHamilton Elementary School, Hamilton

Walker Elementary School, Northport

Athens High School, Athens

Kilby Laboratory School, Florence

Moores Mill Intermediate School, New Market

Chelsea Park Elementary School, Chelsea

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Vestavia Hills

Pinson Valley High School, Pinson

Myrtlewood Elementary School, Fosters

George W. Carver High School, Birmingham

Oakdale Elementary School, Tuscaloosa

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
5 hours ago

WATCH: University of Alabama releases new ‘Where Legends Are Made’ TV spot

The University of Alabama has released its latest television commercial for the award-winning Where Legends Are Made campaign, which celebrates the achievements of influential Capstone alumni.

Those watching the Crimson Tide’s televised game against Duke on Saturday may have already seen the spot, which opens with a scene featuring the UA football team.

Viewers are then introduced to a montage of university legends represented in scenes highlighting their accomplishments as entrepreneurs, authors, performers, innovators and CEOs.

The advertising campaign was created by Linda Bonnin, UA’s vice president for strategic communications.

537
Keep reading 537 WORDS

“What most people know about us is that we play great football,” Bonnin said in a statement. “In the commercial, we pivot from that to the rest of the story. Let’s talk about the great things our alumni have created and done that you may not know us for.”

First, the University of Alabama’s entrepreneurial spirit is showcased in a scene featuring students meeting at The EDGE, a new state-of-the-art facility that supports entrepreneurial collaboration and innovation. The scene pays homage to such UA alumni as Joe Gibbs, co-founder of The Golf Channel; Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia; and John Hendricks, founder of Discovery Channel.

A second scene showcases a stack of books written by university alumni. These include The New York Times best seller “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett, who earned her degree in English and creative writing from UA; “Forrest Gump” by Winston Groom, who graduated from UA in 1965; and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, who studied law at UA and edited the campus newspaper. She received an honorary doctorate from UA’s College of Arts and Sciences in 1990.

The university’s influence on the performing arts is also represented in a backstage shot at UA’s Allen Bales Theatre. The scene pays tribute to alumni such as Sonequa Martin-Green, Sela Ward and Michael Luwoye for their accomplishments on stage and screen.

Next, a scene was shot in Tuscaloosa’s Alberta community at a house built by Habitat for Humanity, founded by the late Millard Fuller, who earned his law degree from UA in 1960. For his work, Fuller was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1996. The house featured in the commercial was built through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the Nick’s Kids Foundation, created by Tide head football coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry.

One of the ultimate highlights of the ad comes near the closing moments and features Marillyn Hewson — chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp, as well as an alumnus of UA. Hewson is seen directing a meeting at the Lockheed Martin facility in Bethesda, Maryland. She was named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” for 2019 and CEO of the Year in 2018 by Chief Executive magazine. Additionally, Hewson was recognized as No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” last year.

Watch:

Bonnin emphasized that this is merely a sampling of UA’s alumni who have had an exemplary impact on their industries and the world.

“Our graduates have given the world amazing gifts with their talent and entrepreneurial spirit, and they continue to bring national and international recognition to The University of Alabama,” Bonnin concluded. “We want the world to know this is the place where legends are made, and we can back up that assertion every day with the accomplishments of our alumni.”

The commercial was internally written and produced by UA’s Division of Strategic Communications. Earlier this year, Where Legends Are Made was named the best advertising campaign internationally for higher education by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education through its 2019 Circle of Excellence awards program.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students

Ten years ago, a unique partnership began between Southwire, a participant in the Alabama Workforce Council, and the Florence City School System. Since that time the impact this initiative has had on our students and our school system has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2009, Southwire saw a need in our community. Students were dropping out of school. Some were leaving school because they had no direction or guidance, while others were leaving just to get a paycheck for themselves and/or their families. To combat this negative trend, the team at Southwire approached school officials with an idea to implement a program that originated at its facility in Carroll County Georgia.

12 for Life was founded on the principle that if students completed high school and learned productive qualities such as work ethic, teamwork, and effective decision-making skills, then their opportunities for achieving success – whether entering college or going into a career placement – would be maximized.

512
Keep reading 512 WORDS

During school, students participate in a soft-skills program, Ready-to-Work, and coursework from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Curriculum. At Southwire, students are paired with a mentor, given job coaching and work an actual four-hour-a-day job. These attributes of the program will enable the participants to gain credentials to be part of the extra 500,000+ highly-skilled workers that Alabama needs by 2025, as identified in the AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The students selected for 12 for Life must be at least 16 years old and be identified as having a need, whether that be monetarily, socially, emotionally or behaviorally. All students in the program are required to attend summer school in order to complete core classes where they can qualify for work shifts during the day.

School counselors gather data related to factors such as free/reduced lunch status, discipline, credit deficiency or declining attendance. Next, the students participate in an interview process to determine interest and four-hour shift eligibility.

Many participants also refer their friends. During any given time, as many as 200 students are placed on the waiting list for the program, which accepts 100 students per year. This creates a solid pipeline that may lead to permanent employment at the company.

While at Southwire, students earn a competitive hourly wage, along with significant monetary bonus opportunities. These reinforcement incentives are extremely effective tools for changing negative behavior patterns and conditioning students to consistently display positive actions. Bonuses can be earned for maintaining an A or a B grade-point average and for achieving perfect attendance during the nine-week grading period.

These incentives have served as catalysts for modifying negative attendance patterns and significantly elevating student performance in all areas.

Of course, the validation of any initiative’s success will always be determined by the results. The 12 for Life participant group averages a reduction of 134 days of absenteeism compared to the previous year prior to entering the program. This means that the group is present in school for 134 more days compared to when they were not in the program.

We have also achieved a tremendous increase in our graduation rate since the start of the program. In 2009, the graduation rate for the Florence City School System was 68%. In 2018, it had risen to 97%. For the seventh consecutive year, participants in 12 for Life have achieved a 100% graduation rate.

These outcomes have also garnered interest from other companies, like Elite Medical and Toyota, to launch similar programs with Florence schools.

By investing in our young people, we all reap the benefits of what they can and will do as productive members of our society. With programs such as 12 for Life, our future and that of our state, will grow and prosper for many years to come.

Dr. Corey J. Behel is the director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools and Marcus Johnson is the Plant Manager of 12 for Life Southwire in the Florence City location.  

To learn more about this program, contact Dr. Behel at cjbehel@florencek12.org. You can also visit www.alabamaworks.com to find training and workforce development initiatives for people of all ages.

 

Show less