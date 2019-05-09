Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Introducing Birthday Stories from Facebook — including free doughnuts

Facebook wants to help you celebrate your birthday and the special birthdays of your loved ones in more creative, meaningful ways.

Over time, Facebook’s platform has become synonymous with sharing special life milestones, more specifically birthdays. How many times do you log on to your profile, receive the prompt from Facebook that one of your friends is enjoying the spoils of another trip around the sun and think: “Wow. I’m sure glad Facebook reminded me because I had no clue!”

Beginning today, you can celebrate your friend in an even more memorable way. Introducing: Birthday Stories from Facebook. After doing some intensive research and test trials, Facebook discovered that over 100 million people use Facebook Stories to share “everyday moments.” Realizing the impact audio-visual content has on its members, Facebook wanted to find a way to offer a more creative, authentic way for friends to connect and recognize one another’s birthdays.

Going forward, users will have the ability to contribute to a friend’s “birthday story” by adding their own digital birthday cards, photos, videos or other creative content and Facebook will deliver all contributors’ content to the birthday guy or girl in the form of a “Birthday Story.”

It’s very easy to participate.

You can access the feature in one of three places: your Facebook home screen along the top, on Facebook’s daily birthday reminder page or on the person’s individual wall. Participants will have access to special filters, stickers and recording features to make their contribution to a birthday story even more special.

This feature is particularly unique because the content will only be available for 24 hours (keeping in tradition with regular story content), and the person celebrating has complete control over their own birthday story. The birthday person can manage visual controls, meaning they can limit who can contribute to their birthday story, as well as select the “approve story” option giving them complete editorial control over what is visible to their followers.

Facebook is so excited to share this new feature that they are traveling to 50 bakeries across the country to give away free treats for one special day. On May 10, Facebook will be in Homewood at local favorite, Hero Doughnuts, giving away free doughnuts. You can find out more information about the Facebook launch event here. All are invited to come and get a first look at the new birthday feature and celebrate with a free treat.
Click here to find all 50 participating bakeries.

Erin Brown Hollis covers faith and culture for Yellowhammer News. She is an author and host of the “Cheers to That!” podcast. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @erinbrownhollis.

44 mins ago

Ivey on proposed school board overhaul: ‘Strongly urge’ support of this ‘bold change’

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday released a statement in strong support of legislation being introduced by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) that would propose a historic overhaul of the state school board.

The proposal was first reported on by Yellowhammer News on Wednesday.

“Since day one, I have made it abundantly clear to the people of Alabama, our students and educators across the state that improving our education system is a top priority of mine as governor,” Ivey said. “We can all agree that Alabama students should be given the opportunity for a quality education. Unfortunately, that is not happening today.”

On Thursday, Ivey also delivered a letter to the state board regarding the legislation, which would be a constitutional amendment that, if passed by the Alabama Legislature, would need to be approved by the people of the state in a referendum. The proposal would replace the current elected elected State Board of Education with the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, members of which to be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate.

Previous to this letter, the governor has held personal conversations with each of the current board members and the state superintendent of education on this issue.

Ivey explained, “We have been listed at the bottom of just about every education ranking you can find. We need education leaders and a structure that works in the best interest of our students. With this bold change, we will establish accountability and stability at the top, improving educational outcomes for all students across the state.”

“Our students and teachers deserve much more from our educational system, and this constitutional amendment is a way forward for Alabama’s future,” the governor concluded. “We must refuse to be complacent with our poor educational rankings. I strongly urge members of the Alabama Legislature and people across the state to join me in supporting this bill.”

Marsh’s legislation was not yet available on the state legislature’s online filing system as of 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Most people know the state of Alabama as the home of many remarkable things, like national championship football teams, rockets that take humans into space and incredible natural landscapes. Now added to that list is Hangout Fest, the annual three-day music festival that takes place on the shores of Orange Beach and welcomes visitors from all across the globe.

The Hangout Fest isn’t just your average concert: it’s a luxury music vacation that consistently boasts top-notch musical artists and experiences unrivaled in the industry.

Hangout Fest founders, Alabama business owners Shaul and Lilly Zislin, launched the Hangout Fest shortly after opening The Hangout Restaurant, which operates year-round on the very site where the festival happens. The husband and wife team created the festival out of a desire to draw more tourists to Gulf Shores during the off-season.

O’Connell said the Hangout Fest team already knew from the beginning they had the potential to create something special.

“Up to that point, music festivals were either in muddy fields or parking lots,” Hangout Fest director Sean O’Connell told Yellowhammer. “Our vision was to create a festival at a high level with amenities not normally found at other events.”

What makes the Hangout Fest stand out? The experience.

“We pay attention to the small details and emphasize making it beautiful throughout the property with palm trees, nautical chandeliers, onsite spas, giant swings in the Gulf. The interactive spaces are designed to inspire and wildly entertain,” said O’ Connell.

From May 16 -19 the 2019 Hangout Fest will welcome thousands to the Gulf Coast to vacation with the world’s best artists including Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Cardi B, Diplo and many more.

How is an event this scale successfully executed? O’Connell says a core team of 20 work on the festival year-round, and a larger group of thousands are employed to work the event itself. Always a step ahead, the team is committed to making each Hangout Fest better than the last.

“We’re already thinking about artists and activations and improvements for the following year before this one finishes,” he said.

Hangout Fest is more than just an event, but a brand that O’Connell says fans are passionate about and will continue to support.

“It’s an epic weekend that people anticipate all year because they want the best of something and we deliver on that. We are that favorite weekend, the place where our fans feel great because we want them to laugh the hardest, sing the loudest and make unforgettable memories to a soundtrack that electrifies them.”

Ready to hang out at The Hangout? Tickets to the 2019 Hangout Fest are still available at https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com/tickets/

2 hours ago

Watch live: Alabama Senate debates abortion ban meant to challenge Roe v. Wade

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday will debate HB 314, the bill sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) that is aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to re-examine Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood.

The bill as passed by the House last week only would have banned all abortion except when the life of the mother is in danger. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday tacked on an amendment by State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) adding exceptions for rape and incest. The full Senate will have to approve that amendment on the floor if it is to stay attached to the bill.

Collins and State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville), who is carrying the bill in the Senate, argued that adding exceptions for rape and incest takes away from the legal challenge the bill is trying to mount, as the question at hand is whether the baby in the womb is a person and should have rights as such, regardless of how that baby was conceived. An attempt at removing the Whatley amendment is expected.

Watch the debate live:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Byrne, Sims slam Intel Cmte. for ‘harassment’ of Donald Trump, Jr. — ‘It’s time to move on’

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Donald Trump, Jr. to answer questions about his previous testimony before Senate investigators relating to the Russia investigation, prompting two prominent Alabama Republicans to leap to Trump, Jr.’s defense.

“Enough is enough,” Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) told Yellowhammer News. “Despite spending millions and countless hours on an investigation that found NOTHING, some want to keep this nonsense going. There are real issues in our country and this whole sideshow is a waste of time. Let’s move on!”

Supporters of the president have pointed out that “Don Jr.” was already cleared by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller after an intensive two year investigation, plus prior supplemental Congressional hearings.

Former White House Director of Message Strategy Cliff Sims told Yellowhammer News, “Don testified in front of Senate Intel for nine hours, stayed until they ran out of questions, produced tens of thousands of documents, and was cleared by the Mueller probe.”

“At one point is it enough? No private citizen should have to endure this level of harassment. It’s time to move on,” Sims emphasized.

This is reportedly the first congressional subpoena of one of President Trump’s children.

The oldest of Trump’s children has previously produced nearly 30,000 documents to this committee alone. He has testified two additional times on the same topics before other congressional committees, in addition to his previous testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. In total, that amounted to more than 22 hours of testimony and over 1,000 pages of transcript.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

7 Things: Rape and incest exemptions added to Alabama’s abortion bill, Democrats hold questionable contempt vote, House Democrats insist on protection for illegal gambling for a lottery vote and more …

7. Medical marijuana bill stalls for now in Alabama State Senate

— State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence), a physician by trade, has a unique bill that would allow medical marijuana usage in Alabama if other treatment options are ineffective. The bill is not as simple as it seems because the patient would have to go get recommendations from two physicians in order to get access to a prescription. Additionally, random drug testing would be required as well. Another Republican doctor, State Sen. Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia) opposes the legislation and questions whether there are actual medical benefits to the idea. He ran out the clock on Wednesday, but there are differing reports about whether the bill has the votes to pass.

6. Alabama House passes fantasy sports gambling bill

— State Rep. Kyle South (R-Fayette) passed a bill in the State House to legalize an additional form of gambling involving daily fantasy sports. The goal is to allow Alabama residents to utilize websites like Fan Duel and Draft Kings to gamble their money on games he says are more about skill than chance like lottery and bingo because you have to select players and set lineups. The impact on the general fund could be anywhere from $1.7 million to $4.1 million. Opponents view this as more gambling. State Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa) claimed this bill would take Alabama “to a place where God doesn’t exist.” The bill passed the House 74-22.

5. A new bill would criminalize falsely accusing someone of a sexual crime

— A new proposed bill takes on false rapes claims and could make them a Class C felony with a punishment of up to 10 years in jail. If the bill proposed by State Rep. Dickie Drake (R-Leeds) becomes law, the accuser would also have to pay the legal fees of the accused if they are found innocent. The director of the Alabama Coalition Against Rape, Kathleen Connolly, absurdly and embarrassingly says this could deter people from reporting sex crimes for some reason, arguing, “It’s an effort to silence men and women who are coming forward about sexual assault. It’s an effort to make them afraid to come forward.” Drake said it is about making sure the allegation is accurate, explaining, “If they make an accusation, they better make sure it’s true and make them think twice before they make a false accusation.”

4. First, it was The New York Times, and now the 9th Circuit Court agrees with Trump that there is a crisis at the southern border

— In an unlikely decision this week, the 9th Circuit agreed that the Trump administration can require asylum seekers to return to Mexico to await the adjudication of their cases. The three-judge panel found, “DHS is likely to suffer irreparable harm absent a stay because the preliminary injunction takes off the table one of the few congressionally authorized measures available to process the approximately 2,000 migrants who are currently arriving at the nation’s southern border on a daily.” The crisis at the border continues to have real-world impacts because the flood of illegal immigrants cannot be processed. This year, 168,000 illegal aliens have been released already into American communities this fiscal year, with 87% of released families skipping court hearings, being deported in absentia, but the government can’t track them down. The media and their Democrats are slowly acknowledging Trump was right all along on the border. A Washington Post-ABC News poll shows a 17-point jump in the number of Democrats who see a “crisis” at the border.

3. Alabama Democrat says the state needs to pass a lottery bill and she wants “electronic bingo machines” protected

— The attempts to defend illegal behavior that has been going on in this state for years have followed the latest lottery bill from the Senate to the House. State Reps. Pebblin Warren (D-Tuskegee) and A.J. McCampbell (D-Livingston) believe bills protecting the ongoing gambling activity at VictoryLand and GreeneTrack must be included to get the lottery bill the votes it needs. Warren said, “The only way they’re going pass that bill is to get the Democrats on board,” and the only way to get them on board is to allow more gambling. Most expect their measures to go down.

2. The House Judiciary Committee has voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress with questionable reasoning

— Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) subpoenaed AG Barr to provide the fully unredacted Mueller report, but Barr did not comply. The decision to hold Barr in contempt of Congress comes after President Donald Trump used executive privilege to keep the documents from being released. Nadler went on to say that Trump’s actions show that the administration doesn’t view Congress as a equal breach of the government with independent constitutional oversight. Despite Nadler’s claims, the decision to hold Barr in contempt seems to be only because the Mueller report didn’t produce the outcome the Democrats were hoping for. The reality is the charge here is that Barr didn’t release the unredacted report but because the report contains grand jury material, it is a crime to publicly release grand jury information.

1. Alabama House Committee approves “born alive” bill and Senate advances abortion bill with changes

— The bill sponsored by State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Centre) would require doctors to provide medical care to babies born alive after an attempted abortion. “There is no such thing as a post-birth abortion. Think about those three words. That’s infanticide,” Shaver explained. On Wednesday, the bill was approved by the House Health Committee and is now eligible for debate and consideration before the full House. Meanwhile, a Senate committee has advanced the House-passed ban on abortion but they changed the bill to add exemptions for rape and incest which many believe increases its chance of passing without Republican objection in the full Alabama Senate. State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) is not happy about that addition and wants it removed. If this bill passes the Senate the House will get another crack at it.

