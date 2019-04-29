Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs

Innovation often describes new technology, but for Alabama based nonprofit KultureCity, it’s a mission. The organization works with businesses and organizations to make sure those with sensory needs feel welcome wherever they go.

Uma Srivastava, KultureCity’s COO, says KultureCity is more than a nonprofit, but “a company geared for social good.”

Currently, KultureCity is working in the United States, Australia, and Canada – with hopes to expand in the future.

KultureCity aims to create a community where sensory inclusivity is the norm, not just a day or time. To do this, KultureCity installs sensory rooms, offers sensory inclusion certification courses and provides LifeBoks, life-saving safety kits to families with loved ones who have Autism.

“Similar to when you go into a facility and you see the ADA accessibility, that’s how we want KultureCity to be, so that way individuals with sensory needs are welcome at every event, every game, every concert, rather than just sensory friendly events,” Srivastava said.

Srivastava says that many individuals with sensory needs are not able to socialize with their friends and family, causing them to feel isolated. In their aim to create a welcoming community for all, KultureCity offers a sensory inclusive certification course to businesses.

“We’ve trained over 15,000 staff at 250 venues to be inclusive,” she said, adding, “these staff members now know how to handle an overload, language to use, not to use, and how to approach a family or an individual.”

KultureCity’s has made a strong impact both in the United States and Birmingham. Thanks to their efforts, the Birmingham Airport is now the third airport in the nation to have a sensory inclusive room.

Find out how you can partner with KultureCity to make your business sensory inclusive by visiting the organization’s website, Facebook or Instagram pages.