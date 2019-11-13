Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama investing $410 million, adding 200 jobs through new vehicle line 2 hours ago / News
Shelby’s leadership paves way for authorization of Southwest Alabama Regional Airport 3 hours ago / News
Episode 34: Does Arkansas want Gus back? 3 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama A&M honored by Brooks in U.S. House floor speech 4 hours ago / News
Aerospace industry a big economic driver in Alabama 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alexander Shunnarah attorneys win $18 million verdict for U.S. Army veteran 5 hours ago / News
ESPN’s Heather Dinich: ‘Don’t forget about Auburn’ in the college football playoff race 6 hours ago / Sports
Bitter cold sets record low temperatures in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Poarch Band of Creek Indians propose compact that could pay billions to State of Alabama 8 hours ago / News
Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’ 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: Impeachment ‘begins’, Trump willing to make a deal on DACA, Siegelman sees a Senate rematch and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne introduces legislation allowing all veterans local healthcare options instead of VA care 12 hours ago / News
Republican Charlotte Meadows wins Alabama HD-74 race 13 hours ago / Politics
Playoff committee ranks Alabama No. 5, Auburn No. 12 – Five takeaways 23 hours ago / Sports
Dale Jackson: You’re the real MVP, Jeff Sessions 1 day ago / Opinion
Jessica Taylor endorsed by GOP State Rep. Will Dismukes in AL-02 race 1 day ago / News
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt names Kerry Knott chief of staff 1 day ago / Politics
Schumer deputy fundraising for Doug Jones 1 day ago / News
BCA names Kellie Hope director of regional affairs for South Alabama 1 day ago / News
Steven Reed sworn in as mayor of Montgomery 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama investing $410 million, adding 200 jobs through new vehicle line

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday joined Hyundai executives and local leaders on the steps of the State Capitol to announce that the automaker plans to add a new vehicle to its Alabama production lineup as part of a $410 million expansion that will create 200 more jobs at the state-of-the-art Montgomery facility, along with approximately 1,000 supplier jobs in the area.

During the press conference, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama (HMMA) president and CEO Byungjin Jin said workers will assemble the brand-new Santa Cruz compact utility vehicle at the facility, with production slated to begin in 2021.

Hyundai intends to begin filling the new positions being created by the latest expansion project during the second half of 2020.

HMMA currently produces the Santa Fe SUV and the Sonata and Elantra sedans in Montgomery. The addition of the Santa Cruz will provide the company with greater flexibility to adjust its product mix based on market demands.

Jin expressed that this announcement demonstrates continued commitment to and confidence in HMMA’s Montgomery operations and Alabama workforce.

“Bringing the Santa Cruz to HMMA demonstrates that Hyundai Motor Company is confident our more than 3,000 team members are ready to build a quality crossover for the U.S. market,” Jin said.

The Santa Cruz was first introduced as a concept crossover at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Hyundai said it’s designed for younger buyers who want the traditional attributes of a compact utility vehicle but need the day-to-day versatility of an open bed.

Business climate, partnerships made announcement possible

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield acted as the master of ceremonies for the Wednesday press conference. Introducing Governor Kay Ivey to the podium, Canfield advised that her leadership in nurturing Alabama’s world-class pro-growth business climate makes this type of job creation announcement possible.

“[T]o have the right type of (business) climate takes the right kind of leader at the top,” Canfield said. “The type of leader that governs the state with a business saviness and a knowledge and an awareness of what needs to be done to nurture business and also provide great opportunities for the people here across the state of Alabama.”

Ivey then addressed the crowd, which included workers at HMMA’s Montgomery facility.

Calling it an “exciting occasion,” Ivey reiterated that her “top priority” since taking office in the spring of 2017 has been economic development.

The state continues to shatter economic record after record under her administration, and major job announcements and new private sector investments have become commonplace.

She advised that HMMA and the State of Alabama have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship since the company came to Montgomery in 2005.

This announcement is the latest in a series of recent major investments by HMMA.

“We are so honored that in just 18 months HMMA has invested over $1.1 billion in the Montgomery area,” Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Willie Durham stated. “Partnership and teamwork are key to this kind of economic growth, and we are grateful for the impact this kind of investment will have on the entire region.”

Earlier this year, Ivey and local elected officials joined the company for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of HMMA’s cylinder head machining plant in Montgomery. That plant represents a $388 million total investment to manufacture engine cylinder heads and enhance existing operations to support the production of new Sonata and Elantra sedan models.

Even more recently, HMMA announced an additional $292 million investment in new machinery and equipment to facilitate the production of the redesigned Elantra and Santa Fe vehicles and a new, more fuel-efficient Theta engine at their North American plant in Montgomery.

This does not even account for HMMA’s philanthropic work, such as donating $250,000 to Montgomery Public Schools for STEM education.

Hyundai is already the River Region’s largest private manufacturer with 2,900 full-time and 500 part-time employees. Since it opened, the Alabama facility has produced 4.5 million vehicles for the North American market, along with more than 6 million engines.

Wednesday’s announcement underscored that the working relationship between HMMA, the state and local government entities continues to get better and better.

“Alabama and Hyundai have developed a great partnership over the years, and it’s a testament to our special relationship that this world-class automaker is expanding once again in Montgomery,” Ivey said.

Hyundai noted the $410 million investment will create 230,000 square feet of additional space in the stamping, welding and parts processing areas of the manufacturing complex. While direct employment at HMMA will reportedly increase by 200 jobs, Hyundai projects that its local suppliers and logistics companies will employ an additional 1,000 people in the River Region.

“Hyundai’s new investment is giving more Alabama families an opportunity to earn a good living while also strengthening the state’s growing auto industry,” the governor remarked.

Local leaders were also on hand to celebrate the announcement — and these individuals play a big part in the productive partnership with HMMA.

Canfield noted that Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has only been on the job one day officially now but that Reed’s leadership has already been important with Hyundai, as he traveled to South Korea recently with then-Mayor Todd Strange to meet with company executives.

Reed spoke during Wednesday’s press conference and stressed his commitment to the relationship and appreciation for Hyundai.

“I recently had the honor of experiencing first-hand the long-standing partnership between Hyundai and Montgomery on a visit to Seoul as part of an economic development delegation including former Mayor Todd Strange,” Reed said.

“With the addition of the Santa Cruz, Hyundai is again choosing to launch a new vision. I look forward to continuing to strengthen this vital relationship in the coming years and working with our partners to support this tremendous investment,” he concluded.

Among U.S. states, Alabama ranks as the fifth largest producer of cars and light trucks. It is home to more than 150 major auto suppliers and over 40,000 automotive manufacturing jobs.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean said that companies become family when they locate in Alabama and that the state’s leaders, along with local officials, take it upon themselves to go above and beyond in making sure companies are successful in the Yellowhammer State.

“Our commitment to our partnership with Hyundai continues to deepen, and we are so honored by this significant investment,” he added. “Together, we are charting the course for success and opportunity in the River Region.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Shelby’s leadership paves way for authorization of Southwest Alabama Regional Airport

The historic leadership of U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) has paid off in a major way for his home state once again.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized a new regional airport in Thomasville for residents across the southwest region of the Yellowhammer State. According to a Wednesday announcement from Shelby’s office, local airports will merge to become the Southwest Alabama Regional Airport.

This has been a longtime project spearheaded by Shelby, with support from local leaders in and around Clarke County like Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day.

612
Keep reading 612 WORDS

Dr. John Eagerton of the Alabama Department of Transportation stated that “the project would not have advanced without the support and effort of Senator Shelby and his staff to gain final FAA approval for the new airport.”

The 2005 Alabama Statewide Airport System Plan revealed that southwest Alabama is underserved in terms of access to aviation infrastructure. As a result, the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Aeronautic Bureau worked with FAA and the Southwest Alabama Regional Airport Authority to conduct studies outlining an approach to meet the region’s aviation needs. These studies confirmed that the area was underserved and recommended the construction of a new general aviation airport in Clarke County.

“North Clarke County is located 60 miles from the closest interstate. The new Southwest Alabama Regional Airport is vital in closing the transportation gap for business and industry in our rural region,” Day said in a statement. “We want to sincerely thank Senator Shelby! He has been a strong advocate of this new airport and has long recognized the need for vital infrastructure in rural areas to accommodate new and expanding industries. We would also like to thank Gov. Ivey and Dr. John Eagerton for their unwavering dedication to seeing the vision for this airport become reality.”

Over the past decade, various companies have been or are in the process of investing over $550 million in facilities and infrastructure to support business operations in the Thomasville area. These investments have and will continue to support hundreds of jobs, and these businesses, as well as their vendors, suppliers and customers, rely on general aviation aircraft to support their commercial needs.

The new regional airport will allow local companies to enhance operations while also attracting new business to the area.

“The recent growth and economic investment in Thomasville and the surrounding areas have created an ideal environment to host the new Southwest Alabama Regional Airport,” Shelby said in a statement.

“I am grateful for the efforts of Mayor Day, Dr. Eagerton, and Gil Gilmore over the years as we have worked to make this vision possible. I am also proud that the Federal Aviation Administration has recognized the need for this airport, and I am confident this project will contribute to the economic vitality of the region for generations to come,” he continued.

Governor Kay Ivey especially highlighted Shelby’s work and outlined that the news is another major win for rural Alabama.

“It is always encouraging to see rural areas in our state take bold, giant steps and I congratulate Senator Richard Shelby and Mayor Sheldon Day for their work in getting the Southwest Alabama Regional Airport approved by the FAA,” she commented.

“Projects like this take a long time, a lot of patience and even more persistence,” the governor added. “My Administration is totally focused on helping rural Alabama compete whether it is in infrastructure, broadband or economic development, and we’ve recently seen several major developments come to rural Alabama.”

Ivey concluded, “Special thanks to Senator Shelby and our Federal Delegation for their help. As one who grew up in Alabama’s Black Belt, helping our rural areas is top priority of mine. I’m especially grateful for the leadership of Dr. John Eagerton, chief of the Aeronautics Bureau, at the Alabama Department of Transportation. John has been working for years to help Alabama’s airports and he worked tirelessly on this project as well.”

This comes the week following Shelby’s leadership as the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee helping Alabama secure three U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grants worth a total of approximately $30 million — one each for Madison County, Gulf Shores and Lauderdale County.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Episode 34: Does Arkansas want Gus back?

During this week’s episode, DrunkAubie discusses Arkansas firing Chad Morris and the never-ending rumors of Gus going back to Arkansas. The guys also react to the LSU-Alabama game, predict UGA/Auburn and hate on Georgia. Shout out to Bo Jackson.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama A&M honored by Brooks in U.S. House floor speech

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) took to the floor of the United States House of Representatives to honor Alabama A&M University on Wednesday.

Brooks sought to mark the occasion of Alabama A&M’s accreditation 50 years ago. As part of his speech, Brooks also walked listeners through the institution’s storied history and tradition.

Watch:

386
Keep reading 386 WORDS

The full text of Brooks’ speech as follows:

Mister Speaker, I rise today to recognize the 50th anniversary of Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University.

The school was originally established not long after the Civil War in 1873 by the legislature of the State of Alabama. Through the tireless efforts of the first principal and president, William Hooper Council, the Huntsville Normal School opened on May 1, 1875 with an appropriation of $1,000 per year. It had 61 students and two instructors.

In 1885, because of its success with industrial education, the Alabama Legislature changed its name to the “State Normal and Industrial School in Huntsville.”

In 1891, the name was again changed to “The State Agricultural and Industrial Institute for Negroes,” and a new location was provided at Normal, Alabama.

In 1969, the school became a fully accredited member of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and its name was changed to “Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University,” the name that it has today.

In the 50 years since its university designation and establishment of the foundation, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University has grown to encompass widely respected programs in engineering, computer science, business, food sciences, agricultural and animal sciences, and education as well as PhD programs in plant and soil science, food science, physics, and reading.

Today, Alabama A&M University is comprised of over 70 buildings on more than 1,000 acres, is home to more than 6,000 students, is a designated “Gold Military Friendly” institution, and serves as a regional, state, national, and international resource while maintaining its mission of educating the underserved and uplifting the people of Alabama, the nation, and the world through its excellence in education.

On a more personal note, my mother, Betty Brooks, is a proud graduate of Alabama A&M University, having received her masters degree there. I thank Alabama A&M for helping her to successfully serve for a quarter of a century as a Lee High School government and economics teacher.

In sum, I am and all of the State of Alabama is proud of Alabama A&M University’s accomplishments and wish Alabama A&M a happy 50th Anniversary as a fully accredited university.

Go Bulldogs!

May your future success in helping prepare, train, and educate our youth be as great and productive as your past.

Mister Speaker, I yield back.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Show less
5 hours ago

Aerospace industry a big economic driver in Alabama

This past month, business leaders from around the state gathered in Birmingham at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit to discuss how our state can continue to grow jobs and build our economy to be competitive across the country. The aerospace industry was among the leading topics of discussion at this summit because it is a key job creator and economic engine in our state.

The aerospace and defense industries support over 60,000 jobs in Alabama. Alabama ranks in the top five states in the U.S. with the highest number of aerospace engineers. But this didn’t happen overnight. Our state has a long and rich history in this industry. NASA’s Saturn V rocket and the technological advances that helped put Americans on the Moon were created in Huntsville-Madison County. Here in the Rocket City, we are proud to continue our efforts to be a leader in the development of new aerospace technologies. And once again, it’s going to be Alabama’s workforce that helps secure America’s dominance in space.

434
Keep reading 434 WORDS

This is especially true today as we usher in a new age of aerospace technology. In part due to the substantial investment by private aerospace companies, including many that call Alabama home. Take a company like Blue Origin for example. Earlier this year, they broke ground on an engine production facility in Huntsville to manufacture their American-made BE-4 rocket engine.

This is great news for our job market and economy. In meetings with Blue Origin, the company told me this new engine facility will add more than 300 jobs in our region and another 50 jobs at its test stand facility at NASA’s Marshall Spaceflight Center. In addition to these jobs, we will see even more benefits to our state’s economy because of private investment by Blue Origin. To date, Blue Origin has worked with more than twenty in-state companies.

It’s also great news for the national security of our country. While we continue to make great strides in American aerospace development, including the work done right here in Huntsville-Madison County, other countries are also making great strides in the industry and threatening America’s dominance in space. Earlier this year, China became the first country to land on the far side of the moon and we continue to rely on Russia to send American astronauts to space because we no longer have the capability. Thankfully, Alabama company Blue Origin is investing heavily in the development of an American-made engine to replace the Russian RD-180 and working hand-in-hand with the U.S. Air Force to ensure America remains competitive – all while creating jobs and economic growth right here in Alabama.

Alabama is also fortunate to have the great aerospace and missile defense champion Senator Richard Shelby in Congress. Senator Shelby has long supported the United States’ space industry and advocated for the development of new, American-made technology to compete against our adversaries – and he fights to bring those jobs to Alabama.

Through this industry, we’ve created thousands of jobs and stimulated economic growth across other industries as well. If we want to continue this pattern for another 100 years, we must do everything possible to strengthen this valuable industry and support U.S. space exploration and national security. I’m proud to be from a state that’s been a leader in space exploration for over 100 years during which time Madison County has advanced to become known as the propulsion capital of the world.

The finest hours for Alabama are still ahead. The time is now. Together, we must seize the moment.

Dale W. Strong is the Chairman of the Madison County Commission in Madison County, AL 

Show less
5 hours ago

Alexander Shunnarah attorneys win $18 million verdict for U.S. Army veteran

Despite a national insurance company offering a maximum settlement of only $12,500, attorneys for Birmingham-based Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, P.C. in recent days delivered a massive verdict for one of the country’s heroes.

Last Thursday — just in time for Veterans Day, a Jefferson County Circuit Court jury returned a unanimous verdict awarding $18,000,000 in damages to U.S. Army and Afghanistan combat veteran, Zachary Lucas, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when he was struck on I-22 by a van driven by Michael Cannon.

Cannon was insured by Progressive Insurance Company, who apparently tried to play hardball with the critically injured veteran.

The case was tried for four days by Brandon Bishop and Andrew Moak of Alexander Shunnarah’s firm.

In a statement, Shunnarah praised the work of his team and emphasized that the Seventh Amendment makes this type of justice possible.

409
Keep reading 409 WORDS

“We are extremely proud of our stellar legal team that worked to obtain the recent verdict on behalf of our client, Zachary Lucas. At Alexander Shunnarah Personal Injury Attorneys, we will fight to bring our clients the justice deserved,” Shunnarah said.

“The 7th Amendment provides the right of trial by jury and we are proud to execute this right on behalf of our deserving clients,” he added.

According to a release from the law firm, Lucas’ motorcycle ran out of gas on I-22 at approximately 10:00 p.m. on November 16, 2015. At that point, he pulled the vehicle to the shoulder of the highway and was subsequently struck by Cannon’s vehicle while on foot.

The exact location of the crash became the main issue in the case.

Lucas’ attorneys argued that Cannon struck him while inspecting the motorcycle on the shoulder of the road, with the verdict implying that the attorneys were successful when they attempted to introduce expert testimony and physical evidence to the jury that proved that the impact occurred on the shoulder.

Lucas’ injuries were serious and life-threatening. Although he wore a helmet at the time of the crash, Lucas reportedly suffered a fractured skull and brain hemorrhages that left him with serious, permanent physical and mental deficits. With several members of his family on hand in the courtroom gallery, he apparently offered dramatic and compelling testimony to the jury about his injuries and their effect on his life.

Moak commented, “Nobody deserved this verdict more than Zac Lucas, whose injuries are as devastating to him and to his family as anything we have ever seen. Zac will hopefully now be able to finally get the help that he badly needs.”

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour and 15 minutes before unanimously returning the verdict, finding that Cannon was responsible for Lucas’ medical bills, his permanent injuries and the physical pain and suffering and mental anguish that were consequences of his injuries.

Bishop outlined that going to trial was not the first option in this case.

“We gave Progressive Insurance Company a full opportunity to settle Zac’s case before we filed a lawsuit against its insured, Michael Cannon,” he stated. “Instead, Progressive chose to offer Zac $12,500.00 and sent the message that if he did not accept it, the insurance company would take the case to trial. Clearly, the jury agreed with Zac and we are glad that they did.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less