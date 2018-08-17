Subscription Preferences:

1 hour ago

Huntsville Hospital announces $150 million expansion

A hospital in northern Alabama plans a $150 million expansion.

Huntsville Hospital said in a news release Wednesday that work on the expansion will start next year and is expected to take about two years.

The project will add 72 beds and 24 operating rooms.

There will also be space for future expansion.

The additional patient rooms will allow the hospital to convert some semi-private rooms to private rooms.

Hospital CEO David Spillers says the hospital needs more space to accommodate growth in the Huntsville area.

He cited the Mazda Toyota plant that is expected to create 4,000 jobs.
7 mins ago

Another record broken: Alabama posts highest ever employment numbers for third month in a row

Alabama is working again.

The state’s Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday that Alabama has shattered its employment record for the third month in a row.

“We continue to break employment records in Alabama,” Washington said in a statement. “Nearly 30,000 more people are working now than they were last year. The message is clear, Alabama: we have jobs!”

In July, 2,105,513 Alabamians were logged as employed, which represents a yearly increase of 28,107.

Washington explained that wages and salaries are increasing with the employment gains.

“Those jobs are coming with higher wages,” he continued. “We’ve seen wages increase both over the month and over the year. In fact, workers in Alabama are earning more weekly than they have in the past 11 years.”

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates for July include: Vestavia Hills at 2.7 percent, Hoover at 3 percent, and Homewood and Alabaster both at 3.1 percent.

See county-by-county unemployment rates below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

29 mins ago

New details emerge on Calera teacher held on child porn charges

An Alabama kindergarten teacher jailed on child pornography charges had been approved by the state to provide therapeutic foster care, authorities said Thursday.

Daniel Prentice Donaldson, 26, of Montevallo, received the foster care certification in June through the United Methodist Children’s Home, which acts as a contractor to provide care for the state, said Barry Spear, a spokesman for the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Spear cited confidentiality laws in declining comment on whether Donaldson was caring for a 9-year-old boy who authorities described as being with the man at the time of his arrest at his home on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the United Methodist Children’s Home said in a statement Thursday that Donaldson had met all DHR training and licensing requirements prior to being licensed by UMCH.

“Since 1890, UMCH has been dedicated to the highest standards in caring for vulnerable children, and will fully cooperate with all law enforcement in the investigation of Mr. Donaldson,” said Rebecca Morris, the group’s vice president of external affairs.

The church-affiliated organization recruits and trains foster parents under its license, Spear said.

Donaldson, who taught at Calera Elementary School, was jailed with bail set at $600,000 on 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

Court records don’t show whether he has a defense lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Maj. Ken Burchfield, a spokesman with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said an investigation began with a tip.

He said there was no evidence Calera students were victims in the child pornography cases.

Donaldson has worked for Shelby County schools since 2015, when he began the first of two years as an aide under the guidance of a classroom teacher.

He was beginning his second school year as a kindergarten teacher at the time of his arrest.

Donaldson passed a criminal background check and has had no prior incidents of misconduct, officials said.

“These charges are very serious in that they indicated alarming behavior by this teacher,” said Shelby County Superintendent Randy Fuller.
1 hour ago

New report shows small business optimism skyrocketing, Alabama’s top issue ‘remains hiring qualified employees’

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) this week announced that small business optimism is at the second highest level in recorded history, according to NFIB’s survey index.

The organization’s “Small Business Optimism Index,” which has been recorded since 1973, came within a marginal .0009 percent of the record-high – which occurred in 1983 under the leadership of President Ronald Reagan. Salary and wage increases also remained strong in the latest report.

In Alabama, business is booming in line with the national trend. However, this also means that, for business owners, being able to fill available job openings is becoming harder and harder as unemployment has plummeted to record lows in the state.

Alabama’s NFIB State Director Rosemary Elebash confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the “number one issue” for job creators in the state is “hiring qualified employees.”

She explained that the surging economy is encouraging small business owners to invest in and expand their businesses.

“Our members say they like how things are going, and that means they’re more comfortable when it comes to adding positions and growing their businesses,” Elebash said in a statement.

This mirrors the national trend under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Small business owners have never been so optimistic for so long, helping to power the second longest expansion in history,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a press release. “Despite challenges in finding qualified workers to fill a record number of job openings, they’re taking advantage of this economy and pursuing growth.”

For the Yellowhammer State, a light at the end of the tunnel shines when it comes to developing more qualified workers. Alabama was recently ranked as having the second-best workforce training in the nation by the economic development-focused publication Business Facilities in a new analysis that examined performance in several key economic categories.

Why? Alabama has the benefit of its chief executive understanding the challenges that businesses face.

“Here in Alabama, we are focused on workforce preparedness, because we are creating record jobs,” Governor Kay Ivey says in her latest campaign ad.

Read more about workforce development efforts in Alabama here.

Business Facilities also gave the state high marks for growth potential (fourth in the nation) and graded Alabama as having the nation’s best business climate.

“I’m committed to facilitating the creation of good jobs across Alabama and expanding opportunities for the state’s hard-working citizens,” Ivey added in a recent press release. “Our efforts have produced a lot of success lately, and we’re going to keep moving at full speed on this mission.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

12 hospitalized after tent collapses at Traditions Park in Hayden

Authorities say 12 people have been hospitalized, including three who were seriously injured, after a tent collapsed at a shareholder’s event in Hayden.

WBMA-TV says about 400 people were under the tent Thursday night when it came crashing down, some ducking under tables for cover.

The West Blount County fire chief says the incident may have been caused by a storm that moved through the Blount County area.

Sheriff’s Operations Commander Tim Kent says the situation is under control.

No further details were immediately available.

A company hired by Traditions Bank will assess the damage.
2 hours ago

Rep. Mo Brooks praises appointment of Alabamian to key NASA Advisory Council committee

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alabama’s Mark McDaniel to the NASA Advisory Council’s Human Exploration and Operations Committee, citing his past record of exemplary service on the same council.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5), who recommended McDaniel, praised the appointment.

“Mark McDaniel’s experience and qualifications make him an excellent choice to advise NASA on its future missions,” Brooks said in a statement. “I congratulate Mark on his appointment and have confidence he will be a productive and constructive member of the committee.”

Previously, McDaniel was appointed to the NASA Advisory Council in October 2000 and reappointed in November 2002 and November 2004. During McDaniel’s tenure on the council, which is NASA’s highest civilian advisory board, President George W. Bush announced the “Moon, Mars and Beyond Initiative,” which set the country on a more ambitious pace for space exploration.

McDaniel received the NASA Public Service Medal in 2007 for his “Leadership and Council to America’s Space Agency, his advocacy of Human Space Flight and Exploration and dedication to the Aerospace Community at large.”

“It is a great honor for Congressman Brooks to have recommended me for the Human Exploration and Operations Committee of the NASA Advisory Council, and I look forward to serving NASA in this important position,” McDaniel said.

He added, “I have been friends with Mo for many years, and I have always admired him for his integrity and courage, and especially for what he does for NASA and national defense.”

Rep. Brooks also applauded the NASA Administrator for making a strong selection, his leadership of the nation’s space agency, and his support of the Huntsville area.

“I greatly appreciate my friend NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine for his thoughtful consideration in appointing Mark McDaniel,” Brooks emphasized. “Jim’s leadership at NASA has been exemplary, and I am glad he took time out of his busy schedule to announce Mark McDaniel’s appointment in Huntsville.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

