Huntsville Hospital announces $150 million expansion

A hospital in northern Alabama plans a $150 million expansion.

Huntsville Hospital said in a news release Wednesday that work on the expansion will start next year and is expected to take about two years.

The project will add 72 beds and 24 operating rooms.

There will also be space for future expansion.

The additional patient rooms will allow the hospital to convert some semi-private rooms to private rooms.

Hospital CEO David Spillers says the hospital needs more space to accommodate growth in the Huntsville area.

He cited the Mazda Toyota plant that is expected to create 4,000 jobs.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.