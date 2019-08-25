Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

How Alabama’s Iron Tribe Fitness sets the standard for group workouts

Iron Tribe Fitness, founded in Birmingham, Alabama, is leading the way for workout programs across the nation. Ranked as one of the top five workouts in the nation, this 45-minute HIIT group workout class offers participants exciting and effective workouts in a time frame that works with any kind of schedule.

Recently, the gym hosted Coach 201, a weekend training session for their instructors in their downtown Birmingham corporate location. This session brought together all of Iron Tribe’s local coaching staff to review training guidelines and program goals.

In hosting this training, Iron Tribe is living out their core value of delivering a consistent experience. Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO says this training session taps into the heart of what the program does — which is creating communities that change lives.

“It’s always great to see the entire team come together to fellowship and dive deep into why we do what we do every day,” Walden said.

During the training, Iron Tribe coaches were given the opportunity to learn more about the classes they teach and strengthen their relationships with each other. As a result, the coaches are empowered to return to their home gyms and lead their athletes with renewed skills and confidence.

“Kyle Sottung, our director of product development, is extremely thorough and talented at what he does. To see him lead our Birmingham coaches is always such a blessing. Our coaches are more empowered now than ever to pour into the Birmingham community,” Walden stated.

According to Walden, Iron Tribe is successful because the program is more than just a workout, but a way to strengthen the communities they serve.

“Iron Tribe stands on a list off essential core beliefs. These beliefs steer what we do every day, both inside and outside the gym. It’s our hope that by continuing to develop ourselves that we can be exceptional coaches and role models within our communities,” Walden said.

Ready to get in the best shape of your life? Learn more by visiting irontribefitness.com.

35 mins ago

UAB offers parents tips about kindergarten readiness

Each year, about 4 million children enter kindergarten in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Education. For parents, it is often hard to know if a child is ready for kindergarten or even how best to prepare them.

“Kindergarten readiness is not just about learning your letters, numbers and shapes through flashcards,” said Cora Causey, Ph.D., instructor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education. “There is so much more that parents and early childhood educators can do. We need to look at social-emotional, cognitive and language development in order to best prepare children for interaction in the classroom.”

Each child develops differently, but there are certain aspects of development that a parent can help progress. Causey encourages parents to meet children where they are in their development.

Social-emotional development

Executive function, relationship development, coping and self-regulation play important roles in a child’s overall development, but most importantly in their social-emotional development so that they can handle a collaborative environment, like kindergarten. This includes sharing, taking turns, and learning when to speak and listen, and to do this respectfully.

“Everyday situations provide a platform for parents to work with their children in executive function,” Causey said. “Asking open-ended questions fosters the natural curiosity and wonder that kids are born with. You can do this as you are riding in the car, going to the grocery store or any other activity throughout the day.”

Find ways to have positive child and adult interactions that consist of back and forth conversational loops.

“Parents should not throw words at children, but create more of a narrative by asking questions,” Causey said. “Our goal should be to have more face-to-face interaction, rather than pixel-to-pixel interaction.”

Coping and self-regulation can be tough for children at this age. Acting out situations can help a child learn to deal with a situation. This can be taught through role play, playing with figurines or even through books.

“At times, we find that children receive rewards for bad behavior,” Causey said. “When a child is given a tablet or phone, they are not learning how to self-regulate in these situations. As a child enters school age, they are not as easily able to cope with challenging situations, because they have not learned these skills.”

At home, parents and other family members should be modeling the behaviors of making friends, sharing or following expectations. Children will learn from the models and be better prepared for situations that arise at school.

As a child learns a new skill or way to cope with happenings around them, the caregiver can identify books that relate to this issue and lead by example. When a book comes to an arc in a situation, families are able to discuss what is happening and the behavioral choices that can be made alongside each one’s impact on how the situation ends.

“Bibliotherapy shouldn’t be overused in children, but it is a great way to talk through new experiences and challenges,” Causey said.

Screen time, especially as a reward for bad behavior, can have a negative effect on social-emotional skills, according to Causey. Family members should take the opportunity to talk about recovery and how a proper response to a situation looks. Ask the child questions to gauge comprehension.

“The primary caregiver should always stay in communication with the teacher,” Causey said. “There will be an instance that arises, and it is important that you work through it as a team. It is important that the caregiver, teacher and student work together to come up with a proper plan of action that can be adhered to by all parties.”

So often, there is a parent-teacher conference where they come to a solution and move forward without the child’s input. Having the child present allows for discussion and working together for a common goal to better ensure the solution will work for everyone.

Cognitive development

How a child learns, connects with experiences, and uses symbols and images relates directly to their cognitive development. Causey suggests enhancing cognitive development through literacy opportunities and mathematical language to prepare children for the kindergarten classroom.

Reading aloud to your children is the best way to cultivate cognitive development, according to Causey. She suggests asking your children questions as you read books related to the content, illustrations or even the child’s feelings.

“When reading, we should consider what and how we are reading to our children,” Causey said. “Reading a traditional book versus reading a book on a tablet is significantly different. When reading a traditional book, we are able to interact with our children on a more personal level. Tablet reading often has interaction built in that doesn’t allow for engagement at that child’s pace.”

Early math experiences through qualitative mathematical language help with a child’s cognitive development. Causey recommends using household items to improve cognition. For example, when a child is in a sandbox and pours sand in two cups, ask which one has more.

“In using this type of language with children early on, research has shown that children will progress in mathematics and literacy more fully,” Causey said.

Language development

Children should have the opportunity to listen, speak, read and write as they develop. This helps children further their language development orally. Everyday conversations help children understand language.

“Primary caregivers typically focus on the reading and writing aspect of language development,” Causey said. “It is equally important that they have listening and speaking opportunities during the early years to positively affect later literacy learning.”

Easy tips for listening and speaking with your child include reading a book but stopping to look at the pictures and talking about them organically.

For example, when traveling from one destination to another, asking questions about what the child sees; connecting it with additional questions, like colors, smells, noises, etc.  In the grocery store, taking time to look at the produce and asking questions about taste, texture, color and other noticeable features.

By creating conversational loops in natural situations, children are taught to think, creating a higher level of cognition. Ask higher-order thinking questions, letting the child come up with an explanation. As questions are asked, give the child time to think.

At 4 and 5 years old, children should be able to have one conversational loop. For example, if asked a question, the child should come back with an answer. Then, the child should be able to ask another question or come back with additional information to the answer.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Ivey on Mobile Bridge anti-toll detractors: There is a lot of noise in the system — We need solutions, not just noise’

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” that aired Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey took on critics of a $2.1 billion bridge over the Mobile Bay that included toll revenues as a means of financing.

Ivey categorized some of the criticism as “noise” and attributed it to politicians seeking a particular office.

“We got a lot of folks running for office for some position,” Ivey said. “There is a lot of noise in the system. We need solutions, not just noise.”

The governor pointed to the October 7 meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority as a forum for “solutions” to be offered. She acknowledged federal funding wasn’t what was hoped and added that Alabama’s congressional delegation might be able to offer “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We’ve got a congressional delegation,” she said. “I’m hoping they can weigh in as well and give us some light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve just got to find a way to pay for the bridge. I’m looking for solutions, not just concerns.”

Dailey questioned Ivey on the engineering aspects of the bridge, some of which have been raised by members of the local legislative delegation.

“We can look at anything that can be recommended as reasonable in the design engineering,” Ivey said. “In fact, there was a meeting of engineers, not just ALDOT engineers but engineers to meet with the delegation from Mobile and Baldwin County to help clarify some of the design concerns that have to be met. And laypeople are just not familiar with engineering or what’s required to build – especially over a river and with the widening of the port, it’s going to be some large vessels coming in, which again promotes commerce even from North Alabama.”

Ivey reiterated her hope for some resolution at the October toll authority meeting but said that it wouldn’t be until long after that meeting when everything is discussed and studied can a final decision be made.

“I want some solid good ideas of how we can pay for this bridge,” she added. “That’s the bottom line. We don’t need to know your concerns. We need to know some proposed solutions that are reasonable and can be implemented. And even after the meeting, we’ll have to study those and verify, etc., etc. This is a good opportunity, and everybody has got time to get prepared with the facts. Let’s deal with the facts and not innuendos or whatever. Let’s deal with the facts of how to make this project viable and passable and doable because Alabama’s future rest on getting this done so we can improve our commerce.”

Dailey asked if the project was going to proceed with or without tolls, to which she said it would “definitely.”

“Definitely,” she replied, adding tolls were possible but that she hoped there was a way to have no tolls.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Three degrees in five years — UAH alumnus Shigeyuki Ueno graduates in record time

In a record-breaking time of five years, Shigeyuki Ueno earned bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees (’07, BSE, ’09 MSE, ’12, Ph.D.) in engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Ueno, from Aomori-shi, the capital city of Aomori Prefecture, in the Tōhoku region of Japan became interested in the field of civil engineering near the end of his sophomore year at UAH.

His priorities for selecting UAH included a school with a strong academic curriculum in science and engineering, safety, and reasonable tuition. In addition, the agency supporting Ueno’s study abroad program in the U.S. had a connection with the university.

He learned the basic knowledge of Engineering — especially the general mechanics of materials, fundamental physics, mathematics, and Civil Engineering courses, which are structural, traffic, foundation, and water system. “Engineering explains and designs physical materials and those behaviors with numbers, and it was interesting to learn them,” said Ueno. “My favorite classes, Continuum Mechanics and Elasticity Mechanics, were taught by Dr. Qiuhai “Ken” Zuo, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering.”

Before coming to UAH, Zuo spent seven years at Los Alamos National Laboratory working on modeling materials under dynamic conditions including high-velocity impact.

Ueno’s research at UAH involved predicting concrete fractures strengthened with fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP) or plastic. FRP composite materials are usually made of glass (fiberglass), carbon or basalt (obsidian).

While earning his graduate degrees, Ueno served as a research assistant on three College of Engineering projects under the guidance of UAH professors Zuo and Dr. Houssam A. Toutanji.

Ueno also served as a UAH teaching assistant for an undergraduate Civil Engineering materials class and laboratory. In addition, he worked during the summer as a laborer for Daisen Construction LTD in Aomori, Japan, on the construction site of the Tohoku (Shinkansen) Bullet Train. The Japanese high-speed rail line is about 420 miles and connects three of Japan’s largest cities, Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.

Ueno graduated summa cum laude from the College of Engineering and co-authored the paper “Prediction of the Interfacial Shear Stress of Externally Bonded FRP to Concrete Substrate Using Critical Stress State Criterion,” in Elsevier Science Direct (2013).

Just as he excelled in his Engineering studies, Ueno also committed himself to volunteer at The Japanese Supplementary School (JSS) meeting Saturdays on the UAH campus. This year, JSS is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Ueno has been teaching at the school since 2009.

The purpose of the school is to teach Japanese language and mathematics to children of Japanese employees transferred to North Alabama. JSS provides a curriculum to help children transition back into the Japanese school system when they return to their native country.

“I started teaching mathematics and Japanese at JSS when I was a graduate student at UAH,” said Ueno. “I always find an interest in teaching something based on my knowledge and experience and in seeing kids eager to learn and achieve new things.

“JSS is not mandatory and is mainly for students returning to Japan, and want a smooth transition from school in the U.S. to Japan,” said Ueno. “Students learn subjects similar to ways taught in Japan,” he added.

Employed as a production engineer in Athens, AL, Ueno’s advice to young people considering careers in engineering: “Find the branch of engineering that interests you the most, develop as many employment opportunities as possible and work hard to achieve your dreams.”

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Huntsville)

4 hours ago

Import ban vital to prevent the spread of CWD

As deer season approaches, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) remind hunters that it is illegal to import whole carcasses and certain body parts of any species of deer into either state.

The import ban on deer in Alabama and Tennessee is part of a larger effort throughout the country to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) – a fatal neurological disease of white-tailed deer and other deer species, including mule deer, elk and moose.

“Working closely with our counterparts in neighboring states is one of the best ways we can prevent the spread of CWD,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “It is vital to the health of our deer herd that out-of-state hunters know and follow the hunting regulations in both the state in which they live and the state in which they plan to hunt.”

Under the import bans no person may import, transport, or possess a carcass or body part from any species of deer harvested anywhere outside of either state without properly processing it before bringing it home.

Importation of the following is allowed in both Alabama and Tennessee: deer meat that has been completely deboned; cleaned skull plates with attached antlers, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; raw capes, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if no root structure or other soft tissue is present; and finished taxidermy products or tanned hides. Velvet antlers are illegal to import into Alabama unless they are part of a finished taxidermy product.

Similar laws addressing the import of deer carcasses and body parts are on the books in other southern states as well.

“Our greatest allies in the fight against CWD are hunters,” said Chuck Yoest, CWD coordinator for TWRA. “With hunters’ assistance, we can help keep CWD from spreading, keep the number of diseased deer to a minimum, and reduce disease rates where possible.”

CWD is caused by a mutated protein called a prion. The disease is infectious, communicable, and always fatal for white-tailed deer. To date, no deer has tested positive for CWD in Alabama. CWD was discovered in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee in 2018. Since then, both states have implemented response plans in order to determine the prevalence of the disease and minimize its spread.

Once CWD arrives, infected deer serve as a reservoir for prions which will shed into the environment through saliva, urine, blood, soft-antler material and feces. There are no known management strategies to lessen the risk of indirect transmission of CWD once an environment has been contaminated. This makes eradication of CWD very difficult, if not impossible.

“Alabama has had a CWD surveillance program in place for white-tailed deer since 2001,” Blankenship said. “We have been fortunate so far, but we need the help of hunters to maintain our CWD-free status. To do so, it is very important for those who hunt out-of-state to know the laws before traveling.”

The public can assist the ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division with its CWD monitoring program by reporting any illegal transport of deer or elk on Alabama’s roads and highways. Call the Operation Game Watch line immediately at (800) 272-4263 if you see deer or elk being transported in Alabama. In Tennessee, contact the TWRA Law Enforcement Division at (615) 781-6580.

For more information about how Alabama and Tennessee are working to prevent the spread of CWD, visit www.outdooralabama.com and www.CWDinTennessee.com.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

(Courtesy of Outdoor Alabama)

5 hours ago

ALFA’s Parnell: ‘Very concerned’ about who will be the next generation of farmers

Although it is sometimes overlooked, agriculture still dominates Alabama’s overall economy as the largest industry in the state throughout all 67 counties.

The annual $70 billion industry employs roughly one of every 4.6 workers in Alabama, with agricultural, forestry and related industries accounting for some 580,000 jobs in total. However, fewer Alabamians are choosing to farm as a profession than ever before.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell acknowledged his concerns with that trend and explained how profitability was the key to reversing it.

“I’m very concerned about that,” Parnell said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “You go back to the very beginning of our country – 98% or so of the population were farmers. Today, I’m convinced we’re about 1% or so of the population that are farmers. The majority of young farmers come from farm families. There are a few exceptions that we can point to of an individual that did not grow up in agriculture that got in. But by and large, the majority of our farmers grow up in agriculture.”

“I’m most concerned about that issue because I have not seen the influx of young people – really in the last 30 years,” he continued. “I think it relates to profitability. I think if the farms are profitable, some of the family, young family members come home to the farm and carry on.”

Nationally, according to Parnell, farmers are getting older and that he said makes the need for younger farmers pressing.

“What makes this so important, the majority of our farmers are already past retirement age,” he said. “So if you look at the average age of a farmer, it’s like 68 or so nationwide,” he said. “This is a situation that we will see this happen in the next five to ten years: Either we’ll have a whole lot less farmers or we’ll get agriculture profitable enough to bring some of these young people back to the farms.”

Another hurdle the prospective next generation of farmers face is acquiring the knowledge and skills to maintain a farm.

“You can go to college and study agriculture or forestry and get some skills,” Parnell said. “But so many of the skills you use to actually manage that farm – you pretty much have to learn from someone or from doing it yourself. So, it’s a challenge for that individual that has no background to get started.”

However, the ALFA head said his organization was at the ready to provide guidance for young farmers if needed.

“You can reach out to any of our service centers,” he replied. “We’ll get someone involved with these young people. We are particularly proud of an effort we have had for several years. We’ve been trying to grow and expand our young farmers’ program. I’m very pleased that our number of young farmers that are participating in our organization has gone up significantly over the last few years. Yes, we would love to get young farmers involved. We’ll get them in a situation where they are with other young farmers that they can learn from. They can also attend events and things that we have where they can learn from all of our farmers.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

