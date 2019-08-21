Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

4 hours ago

House Speaker McCutcheon remains neutral on Mobile toll — ‘My duty’ to enter toll authority meeting ‘with an open mind’

Earlier this week, Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority member Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced his opposition to the current proposal offered by the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding the new Interstate 10 Mobile Bay Bridge. That proposal would charge $6 each way for travelers but offer other less costly options for frequent user of the thoroughfare that would connect Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Following Ainsworth’s lead was Alabama Senate President Pro-Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who is not a member of the toll authority board but joined Ainsworth in his opposition.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) issued a statement on the project that did not offer his support or opposition but instead a pledge to keep an open mind until the scheduled October 7 meeting of the toll authority.

“Gov. Ivey has called an October meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority in order to have a full, frank, and open discussion about the proposed I-10 Mobile River toll bridge and to hear any alternative funding strategies that might be offered,” he said. “It is my duty to enter this meeting with an open mind and to fairly consider each proposal based solely upon its merits and its ability to produce the desired outcome.”

“Everyone agrees that traffic congestion on Alabama’s Gulf Coast is already a serious problem that will only worsen in time,” he added. “The devil lies in the details of determining how we can most effectively address the issue.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

State Sen. Elliott to critics of anti-tollers in rest of state arguing ‘no toll, no bridge’: ‘Fine. Take a step back. Hit the pause button’

One critique of those in Alabama outside the southwestern portion opposing the proposed toll for the Interstate 10 Mobile Bayway Bridge has been that residents using the bridge, which would be primarily those of Mobile and Baldwin Counties, want the bridge, but they do not want to pay for it.

That sentiment has been echoed by lawmakers in other parts of Alabama asking when they might see their $2.1 billion project, which is the cost of the current new bridge with the proposed toll of $6 each way.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Tuesday, State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) countered those critics by noting the amount of gas tax revenue generated by his region of the state and said for some, they are getting hit in the pocketbook by several multiples more than those in other parts of the state.

“We pay the same, and in some cases, a lot more gas tax, when you look at the total amount than a lot of folks in the rest of the state does,” Elliott said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But we deserve our share of it, too. Now whether or not that pays for a bridge of this magnitude or a project of this magnitude is a different issue altogether. But when you start taxing and tolling the existing infrastructure, when you take the gas tax that was just passed and multiply it by four to get what the rate would be even with the proposed ALDOT frequent user discount, imagine how my constituents feel – that they’ve been taxed and taxed again with the gas tax. And now we’re going to charge them a total of four times as much to go back and forth to work as we do anybody else in the state. That’s why it leaves such a bad taste in our mouth.”

Elliott also responded to the claim of wanting a bridge but not paying for it. According to the Baldwin County Republican, his constituents would opt for no bridge under the current plan versus a bridge under that plan.

“The cost is driving the toll,” he said. “The cost is driven by design parameters that I think are likely excessive. There was never a budget for this project going into it. From ALDOT’s standpoint, it was always – and John Cooper said this a number of times – we are going to get this project to the point where the only problem is money. Well, guess what? We’re there. And along the way, we accepted any design parameter than anybody could come up with to remove any opposition to this project. The problem is, those chickens have come home to roost. And the 2.1 billion of them have come home to roost. And we’ve got a big problem with that.”

“We need to scale it back if we’re going to do it at all,” he continued. “And to your folks who say you don’t want to pay for your bridge – it’s either you don’t get a bridge if you don’t have a toll – I think you’ll see a resounding message from South Alabama folks saying, ‘Fine. Take a step back. Hit the pause button. Let’s look at this some other way.’ But there is no question that my constituents, my fellow legislators, county commissioners, mayors down here – we’re fine with that. Thank you very much. We don’t want the bridge that is being proposed by the administration right now at all.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Ainsworth on decision to oppose Mobile toll: ‘Republicans didn’t go out and elect us to do liberal things’

Tuesday during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth explained his decision to publicly oppose the Alabama Department of Transportation’s proposed toll on the new Interstate 10 Mobile Bay Bridge.

A day earlier, Ainsworth released a video declaring he would be “proudly casting a ‘no’ vote” as a member of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority.

Ainsworth told WVNN’s Dale Jackson the proposal contradicted the wishes of voters that put a GOP supermajority in place in both chambers of the Alabama legislature and in every statewide constitutional office.

“We didn’t elect a supermajority of Republicans in the House, the Senate and every constitutional office in the state,” Ainsworth said. “Republicans didn’t go out and elect us to do liberal things. And it’s got to stop. So I decided to speak up. I decided to bring attention to this issue to wake up the people of Alabama because I can promise you this: The people of Alabama are not in support of this project by a huge margin. And when they find out the details, we’ve got to make sure we stop it.”

“So that’s why I decided to act,” he continued. “It’s not a conservative position. It’s not a conservative policy. And there’s certainly a lot of things we can do … but the fact that John Cooper is acting like it is basically his way or the highway – that is not what people got elected [for]. Think about it Dale, the overwhelming majority of the people that serve in the [legislature] are Republicans. They expect us to do conservative things and we’ve lost sight of that.”

Ainsworth, who hails from North Alabama’s Marshall County, which is at the opposite end of the state of the proposed project, said the burden the toll would put on working families was unfair.

“When you look at the cost – I want you to think about this Dale — $1,080 per person,” he added. “If you got two people in the family that work — $2,200 a year just to go to work on top of all the other taxes we pay. Somebody who is making $25,000 to $30,000 – we cannot do that to our citizens. We get elected in Alabama to represent every constituent. I’m just telling you that is not fair to the people of Mobile and Baldwin County and I’m going to fight it as hard as I can.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

4 hours ago

Japanese auto supplier chooses ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for new plant, creating 200 jobs

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that Japan-based Vuteq plans to invest more than $60 million to open a manufacturing facility to serve the under-construction Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) auto assembly plant in Huntsville.

Vuteq USA, which has operated in North America for over three decades, will hire approximately 200 workers for its first production location in Alabama.

The global automotive company joins a growing list of Tier 1 suppliers that have announced plans to set up operations in the Yellowhammer State.

“The automotive cluster growing around Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. is gaining another significant addition with Vuteq’s decision to open a manufacturing facility in Huntsville,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Vuteq has established a large industrial footprint in the United States, and it’s great to see the company expand that presence to our state. We look forward to working with Vuteq and seeing it grow in Sweet Home Alabama,” she added.

Vuteq USA will produce interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for Mazda and Toyota at their shared Alabama assembly plant in Limestone County.

“Vuteq USA Inc. is very pleased and excited to be opening our next plant in Alabama,” Kazumasa Watanabe, president of Vuteq USA, commented. “Our company is thankful for the support provided by the City of Huntsville and State of Alabama as we begin a new chapter.”

Construction work at Vuteq’s site at 7306 Greenbriar Parkway Northwest, just outside the MTMUS campus, is scheduled to begin in October. Construction work is expected to be completed in September 2020, followed by initial production trials of equipment, molds and secondary systems. A production launch is targeted for 2021.

Vuteq USA has already begun hiring the first of its Alabama workforce, with full employment at the Huntsville facility projected to be reached in 2021.

Interested applicants can email the company at VuteqAlabamaJobs@vuteqky.com. The company is also working with AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, for hiring and training support.

Within its new Alabama facility, Vuteq USA will host several other manufacturing companies, one of which will be Diversity Vuteq LLC, a minority joint venture, and others yet to be named.

“We’re pleased that Huntsville will be home to Vuteq’s first venture in Alabama and we welcome them to our growing network of automotive suppliers,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle emphasized.

The Mazda-Toyota partnership is investing $1.6 billion to build and equip its Huntsville assembly plant, which will have up to 4,000 workers producing up to 300,000 vehicles annually.

Counting Vuteq, five suppliers for MTMUS have already announced plans for facilities that will create nearly 1,700 additional jobs. Their combined investment in Alabama totals $440 million.

“Vuteq is a superb addition to Alabama’s rapidly growing network of high-caliber international auto suppliers,” Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield advised. “I’m confident that Vuteq will benefit from the capabilities of Alabama’s skilled workforce and the state’s business-friendly environment. I know we can build a solid future together.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

WOTM to show top Alabama High School Athletic Association events — ‘One of the best broadcast packages anywhere’

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) on Tuesday announced that a locally owned, in-state company will broadcast the premier high school sporting events in the Yellowhammer State for the next three years.

An agreement has been reached between the AHSAA and PlayOn Sports/the NFHS Network (NFHSN — affiliated with the National Federation of State High School Associations) in which Sylacauga’s WOTM/Broadway Communications, along with its Alabama Cable Network (ACN), will bring the most anticipated high school games to viewers across the state.

This is considered a major marker for WOTM, which has long been known for its local and high school sports programming.

In a statement, WOTM president Vincent Earley emphasized that the company is proud of its partnership with the AHSAA.

“We are an Alabama company and look forward to working hand-in-hand with the AHSAA and PlayOn Sports/NFHS Network to bring such outstanding sports events to viewers,” Earley said.

“We believe in the AHSAA mission and purpose and we believe in the young men and women in Alabama’s high schools who are working daily to make themselves better students and better athletes,” he added. “We are also looking forward to recognizing the administrators, teachers, coaches and communities that are making such a positive difference in the lives of these students. We look forward to working with the AHSAA and NFHS Network in building a relationship that will benefit our schools and citizens.”

WOTM will be producing both games in the Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl August 22-23 as part of the new agreement: Jeff Davis vs. Carver-Montgomery on Thursday night and the Central-Phenix City vs. Hoover game set for Friday night.

The company will provide live digital streaming exclusively through the subscriber-based NFHS Network and live television coverage over many of the state’s cable network carriers – including major affiliates Charter, Comcast, Cable One, ATT U-verse and Anniston/Oxford area TV affiliate WEAC TV 24. In Montgomery and other counties, the games will be shown on Charter’s channel 80 (ACN).

However, the kickoff week offerings are just the beginning.

WOTM will also produce the AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championships, the AHSAA State Basketball Finals, the AHSAA Game of the Week each Thursday during the football regular season and the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week during the four playoff rounds leading up to the football finals.

The company will also produce for the AHSAA TV Network the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game; Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Games; the AHSAA State Softball and Baseball Finals; and the State Cheerleading Finals. WTOM will also produce a weekly “Inside the AHSAA’’ 30-minute TV program to be shown over its network of television stations and the NFHSN beginning in September.

In a statement, AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese extolled the benefits of this new agreement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with PlayOn Sports, the NFHS Network and WOTM,” Savarese remarked.

“This partnership is important to us and will take us into the next decade with one of the best broadcast packages anywhere,” he stressed. “WOTM and (ACN) in Alabama is included on many of the state’s cable affiliates and covers much of the state. The NFHS Network will continue to provide outstanding programming via live-streaming. This partnership will no doubt provide enormous exposure of AHSAA championship events for our member schools and help promote our message of education-based athletics.”

WOTM and (ACN) map as follows:

Those not covered by a television affiliate may watch via the subscription-based online streaming platform from anywhere in the world.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

University of Alabama, Auburn University to partner on making state roadways safer

The University of Alabama, Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Public Health are partnering in a new effort to make Yellowhammer State roadways safer.

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that a total of $3.3 million in grants are being awarded to the three entities for the initiative.

It might almost be time for the start of the college football season, but the two athletics rivals are working together to make Alabama a better place off-the-field.

“No matter your allegiance, having these two flagship universities team up with Public Health creates a winning situation for everyone on our roadways,” Ivey said in a statement.

The grants, funded between the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the state Traffic Safety Trust Fund, were administered by the state through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“I am pleased to provide these funds to support these important programs that complement the work our law enforcement officers perform each day to increase safety on Alabama’s roads,” Ivey added.

Using data compiled by the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety (CAPS) and the state Department of Public Health, Auburn University’s Media Production Group will develop media campaigns aimed at encouraging drivers to obey state safety laws and avoid risky behavior when getting behind the steering wheel of a vehicle.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will also conduct a safety campaign geared toward properly securing children in child safety seats, according to the governor’s office.

The University of Alabama’s CAPS, which was awarded approximately $1.9 million of the total grant amount, will continue to develop programs and compile data on crashes, seatbelt use and other statistical information that help the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and other agencies pinpoint “hot spots” where crashes often occur, leading to stepped up patrols and checkpoints in those areas.

Auburn was awarded a total of $1.1 million for media campaigns to warn motorists of the dangers of driving while texting and/or impaired and not wearing seatbelts. Much of the campaigns will occur around holidays and heavy traffic periods and coincide with nationwide traffic-safety campaigns like “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health will use a $60,000 grant to maintain a database involving the types of injuries suffered by people involved in automobile crashes and their health statuses. The federally required information is added to a nationwide database. Additionally, a $200,000 grant will provide a 3-day training course for child-safety-seat certification and will enable the department to conduct programs throughout the state to teach motorists the proper techniques for installing child safety seats and fastening children in the seats.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to making our roads safe and taking dangerous drivers off our highways,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

