Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Mo Brooks: ‘We should not have tolls in the state of Alabama’ 21 mins ago / Opinion
‘Operation Yellowhammer’: Codename of UK’s Brexit ‘no-deal’ prep familiar to Alabamians 2 hours ago / News
$700M rebuilding of closed Birmingham interstate on schedule 3 hours ago / News
Byrne: To end violence, return to American values 3 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Roy Moore defamation lawsuit against accusers paused 4 hours ago / News
Living Life On Purpose Episode 6: Interview with Tommy Brigham, Jr. 4 hours ago / Podcasts
Del Marsh on I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge: ‘A $6 toll is not fair or reasonable’ 5 hours ago / News
How Alabama’s Iron Tribe Fitness sets the standard for group workouts 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Ainsworth comes out swinging against proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge toll — ‘I find it to violate every conservative belief and principle I hold’ 5 hours ago / News
Alabama Democratic Conference to Doug Jones, DNC: ‘Don’t start what you can’t end’ 6 hours ago / Politics
ACCA’s Brasfield: Prison reform ‘not possible’ without impacting Alabama’s 67 county jails 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Business is booming in Alabama, media and Democrats wage war on Israel, Alabama is continuing to lead on space exploration and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
Tuberville on legal immigration: ‘I think we should back off it right now’ 8 hours ago / News
Inconsistent weather a top challenge for state farmers in 2019 says Alabama Farmers Federation head Jimmy Parnell 10 hours ago / News
Why go to college? 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Gun control, tolls are just a regional concern, racist Alabama Democrats and more on Guerrilla Politics … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama’s Margaret Renkl, writer for New York Times, launches first book, ‘Late Migrations’ 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Samford University’s Ida Moffett School of Nursing receives $3.5M Nurse Practitioner Residency Grant 1 day ago / News
Josh Laney to head Alabama Office of Apprenticeship as skills program expands 1 day ago / News
Huntsville’s economic future is tied to our airport’s success 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
5 hours ago

Ainsworth comes out swinging against proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge toll — ‘I find it to violate every conservative belief and principle I hold’

Even though the proposed I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge toll remains unpopular, Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Transportation director John Cooper have signaled an unwillingness to abandon the proposal with an Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority meeting looming for October 7.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth struck a blow to the unpopular toll project by announcing his opposition.

In a video posted to Twitter, Ainsworth, a member of the nine-person toll authority, said he would vote against the project and suggested the toll structure was akin to “extorting” citizens.

Remarks as follows:

“I’m Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, and I hold one of nine seats on the Alabama toll road and bridge authority. For the last several months, I have followed the proposed toll on the Bayway Bridge project. Quite frankly, I found it to violate every conservative belief and principle that I hold. The $90 monthly toll that ALDOT has proposed for the bridge will cost a two-parent working family almost $2,200 a year just to drive to work. That’s $2,200 a year that can be used for groceries, school clothes, utilities, mortgage payments, or countless other basic needs.”

“The plan to toll the Wallace Tunnel, which has been paid off and completely free for decades makes an already outrageous situation even worse. Families that cannot afford the tolls will be forced to drive miles out of the way, which raises their already high fuel costs or forces them to be held hostage in their home county because of simple economics.”

“For these reasons, I’m announcing today my firm opposition to the toll project that comes before the Alabama toll and bridge authority. I’ll be proudly casting a ‘no’ vote and standing with the hard-working families of Baldwin and Mobile Counties. A state that built the rockets that sent men to the moon should be able to find a way to build a bridge without extorting the citizens it seeks to serve. I invite you to join me to find a solution that embraces our conservative beliefs.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

21 mins ago

Mo Brooks: ‘We should not have tolls in the state of Alabama’

As usual with Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, there was no mincing of words on his opposition to the proposed Mobile River Bridge and Bayway toll.

Ainsworth is a member of the Alabama Toll Road and Bridge Authority that could act on this toll and kill it outright.

Ainsworth cited his conservative principles and his fear that citizens on either side of these tolls will be trapped economically by the proposed six-dollar each-way toll.

This is an escalation.

253
Keep reading 253 WORDS

Governor Kay Ivey, Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), other elected officials and wannabe elected officials are now going to be on the defensive as the largest vote-getter in 2018 threw down the gauntlet.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) was asked about Ainsworth’s statement on WVNN radio and said that the lieutenant governor is a smart politician.

Interviewing on “The Dale Jackson Show,” Brooks said, “It means that Will Ainsworth is a very smart, intelligent lieutenant governor.”

Brooks added that he agrees with Ainsworth and believes “we should not have tolls in the state of Alabama.”

“And the reason we should not have them is because all they do is drive up the cost of operating our roads,” Brooks advised.

Listen:

My takeaway:

This seems to be a major marker in the toll debate, as more statewide politicians will now be asked to take positions on this stuff, and Ainsworth’s words will be used as a means to get comments.

It also seems Republican politicians now see where they probably need to be on this issue and are emboldened to speak out.

Take Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), for example. Almost immediately after Ainsworth posted his video this morning, Marsh told Yellowhammer News that “a $6 toll is not fair or reasonable.”

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
2 hours ago

‘Operation Yellowhammer’: Codename of UK’s Brexit ‘no-deal’ prep familiar to Alabamians

The United Kingdom’s “secret government dossier” detailing preparations in case Brexit occurs later this year without a deal first being struck with the European Union has been leaked, and the plan’s codename is one that Alabamians will take interest in.

The Sunday Times over the weekend reported that it has obtained the report, “Operation Yellowhammer,” in full.

While the newspaper quipped that the codename would more appropriately be “Operation Chaos,” the internal government report could foreshadow devastating consequences if the UK, now led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, does not reach an exit deal with the European Union before severing ties. Johnson, unlike former PM Theresa May, has strongly signaled he is willing to leave the EU without a deal being in place first.

284
Keep reading 284 WORDS

Operation Yellowhammer is best summarized as the UK’s comprehensive “no-deal contingency planning.”

According to Sky News, the report covers 12 “areas of risk,” including movement of goods and people across borders, UK food and water supplies, healthcare and transport.

General issues expected include delays at the border for the flow of goods lasting up to six months; food shortages; price increases for utilities, fuel and food; and increased checks for UK citizens traveling to Europe.

The Sunday Times reported that Operation Yellowhammer predicts:

  • A three-month “meltdown” at British ports because 85% of lorries using the main Channel crossings “may not be ready
  • A hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will be likely
  • Shortages of food and medicine
  • Petrol import tariffs “inadvertently” leading to the closure of two oil refineries
  • Protests across the UK which could “require significant amounts of police resources”
  • Gibraltar facing up to four-hour delays at the border with Spain for “at least a few months”

While Alabamians have known “yellowhammer” as their official state bird since 1927, a different subset of the species is well known in the UK, likely accounting for the operation’s codename.

Sky News reported, “A yellowhammer is an at-risk bird, which has suffered recent population decline, found across large parts of the UK.”

The UK subspecies is known as “E. c. caliginosa,” except in southeast England, which is home to “E. c. citrinella.”

This is a different species entirely from Alabama’s state bird, which is actually a subspecies of the northern flicker, a type of North American woodpecker. In Alabama’s usage, Yellowhammer is colloquial for what is officially the eastern yellow-shafted flicker, or “C. a. auratus.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

$700M rebuilding of closed Birmingham interstate on schedule

Officials say the reconstruction of Interstate 20/59 through downtown Birmingham remains on schedule.

Alabama Department of Transportation Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard tells WBRC-TV that the overall project is somewhere between 75% and 80% complete.

116
Keep reading 116 WORDS

That includes placement of 1,600 new bridge segments so far. Leonard says 700 more segments need to be placed.

The shutdown affects the more than 1-mile-long section of I-59/20 from Red Mountain Expressway to Interstate 65.

Traffic clogged downtown Birmingham streets after the shutdown began in January, but Leonard says congestion is easing.

He says traffic signals have been adjusted on one detour route to speed motorists.

Construction costs are expected to top $700 million.

If Texas contractor Johnson Brothers finishes before the March 2020 deadline, it could earn a bonus of up to $15 million.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

Byrne: To end violence, return to American values

The recent violence in our country – and the passionate debates it has sparked – have led me to reflect on the emotional state of our country and the battle being waged between good and evil.

I thought back to comments I gave earlier this year at a naturalization ceremony. These new citizens were gifted with the opportunity to forge for themselves a new American identity, complete with all its blessings, possibilities and responsibilities.

548
Keep reading 548 WORDS

That morning at the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, I spoke of the American belief in self-government, that ‘we the people’ can govern ourselves. To successfully execute such a radical (at the time) idea, we had to found our nation on some basic values. From our adherence and loyalty to those values, our American character was created.

I quoted the words of the 19th-century French observer of early America, Alexis De Tocqueville, written several decades after our nation’s founding. He said “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”

De Tocqueville knew that democracy, in many ways, is a burden upon its people. They cannot rely on the direction of an autocrat. In a democracy, more so than other systems of government, the nature of its people is reflected in their government. De Tocqueville knew that for a representative democracy like ours to remain, its people must be virtuous. That is a big responsibility!

With the goal of creating and preserving a virtuous society, our founders laid out fundamental principles. Our natural rights were given to us by God. Government is instituted by men to protect those rights. With our rights preserved, our values can flourish.

Those values have led to the traditions, vibrancy, and endurance of American culture.

We all know that our country is one of religious freedom. Each of us can practice any religion we choose or none at all. The establishment clause of our constitution prohibits an official state religion.

However, our nation has increasingly rejected our foundational beliefs in natural rights and moral absolutism – that there is universal right and wrong that does not change. Without these beliefs, law and order and even good and evil are subjective. Not only can these definitions change from generation to generation, but conflicting value systems will clash violently in the present.

Unfortunately, the post-modern world in which we live seeks not only to undermine religious freedom but moral absolutism itself. These attacks are no longer limited to the salons of liberal coastal enclaves. They are now taking place in the halls of Congress.

I’m also troubled by the weakening of an American quality that has served to keep our large and diverse nation together—our sense of community.

Communities are not made up of thousands of Twitter followers or Facebook friends. They are forged through the personal interactions all humans need. They are forged at neighborhood parties, Little League practices, Friday night football games and places of worship.

Unfortunately, in recent decades, our sense of community has been lost, and the consequences have been swift and severe. Technologies initially projected to bring us together have led to a growing epidemic of crushing isolation. Mental health issues have skyrocketed.

The result has been a fundamental breakdown of American society. To reverse the trend, we must return to the values and sense of community that made America strong.

These traditional American values are Alabama values. They have guided me as a son, brother, father and now grandfather. They are the values that guide me in Washington.

I will not remain silent while those who cherish these values are attacked and blamed for problems caused by the rejection of what made us great. American values – and our rights – must be defended.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less
4 hours ago

Roy Moore defamation lawsuit against accusers paused

A judge has paused a defamation suit filed by Roy Moore against women who accused him during his unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid of past misconduct.

Circuit Judge Albert Johnson ruled last month case will be held on the administrative docket until a related defamation case against Moore by one of the women is resolved.

234
Keep reading 234 WORDS

During Alabama’s 2017 special Senate race, several women accused Moore of having pursued relationships with them decades ago when they were teens and he was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old prosecutor.

Moore denied the allegations.

Moore said Friday he went to court to clear his name and the court’s decision is “very unfair.”

“Nothing that’s happened to me has been fair in court. Nothing,” Moore said.

Corfman filed a defamation lawsuit against Moore last year.

Four months later, Moore later countersued her and other accusers.

Johnson says Corfman’s case will proceed first.

Moore is a former Alabama chief justice who has a strong following among some evangelical voters.

He was twice removed from the bench for defying, or urging defiance, of court orders regarding same-sex marriage and the public display of the Ten Commandments in a state court building.

Support from evangelical voters helped Moore secure the GOP nomination to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate, but Moore lost the 2017 Senate race to U.S. Sen. Doug Jones amid the accusations against the ex-justice.

Moore is running for the Senate again.

He is part of a crowded Republican primary field competing for the GOP nomination and the right to challenge Jones in 2020.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less