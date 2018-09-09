Subscription Preferences:

HOAX: Viral tweet showing massive Muslim prayer rally in Alabama isn’t real 2 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Alabama Power announces enhancements to Logan Martin Lake day-use park 4 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Kavanaugh’s appointment is almost a sure thing, President Trump continues going after AG Sessions, Nike sides with Kaepernick, and more on Guerrilla Politics. 6 hours ago / Analysis
Watch: Auburn players go nuts celebrating after walk-on awarded scholarship 7 hours ago / News
What a drag: Alabama parents force their kids to see men-dressed-as-women at ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ in Mobile 9 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Samford’s annual economic impact $424.8 million, study says 10 hours ago / News
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 10 hours ago / Sponsored
Jeff Johnston is an Alabama Maker who gets the point of art 12 hours ago / News
Report: Alabama conservatives want Trump to stop attacking Sessions 13 hours ago / News
Behind the Smile is an Alabama Bright Light bringing awareness to teen suicide 14 hours ago / News
Rachel Harmon, Rhodes Scholar, hired to develop talent in Birmingham 1 day ago / News
Understanding constitutional Amendment One: The Ten Commandments and religious freedom 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Martha Roby: Finalizing the Farm Bill 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Can’t Miss Alabama rules your weekend at Jasper’s Foothills Festival 1 day ago / News
College football week 2: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 2 days ago / News
Jug fishing producing plenty of Alabama River catfish 2 days ago / outdoors
Alabama congressional leaders celebrate ‘unprecedented jobs growth streak’ after strong August report 2 days ago / News
Don’t worry, Jeff Sessions — Kyle Whitmire is just suffering from the rigors of war … on dumb 2 days ago / Opinion
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Ivey-Maddox audio, Roy Moore and more… 2 days ago / Highlights
‘Craig Ford Exposed’: Website shows independent candidate is trying to scrub Democratic history 2 days ago / News
2 hours ago

HOAX: Viral tweet showing massive Muslim prayer rally in Alabama isn’t real

A tweet that went viral on Sunday depicting a massive Muslim prayer in “Birmingham, Alabama” is #FakeNews.

A simple Google Image check reveals that the prayer occurred in the capital city of Tirana, Albania in 2015 in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

Embed from Getty Images

Just remember…

4 hours ago

Alabama Power announces enhancements to Logan Martin Lake day-use park

Alabama Power has announced plans to enhance a popular day-use recreation site on Logan Martin Lake by adding a new adventure playground and hiking trail.

“We are proud to help support community and recreational activities for our lake-goers with these new additions,” said Alabama Power Land Supervisor Sheila Smith. “The site is heavily used by local residents, and with the new adventure playground and hiking trail, we hope it will be enjoyed by visitors from all around.”

Located above the dam in Talladega County, the adventure playground will boast 4,000 square feet of play space. The hiking trail is expected to be around 1.3 miles and will include gazebos and benches. Both are on track to be complete in late October.

Alabama Power operates and maintains the Logan Martin day-use facility. The park is open year-round dawn to dusk.

“The improvements being made around Logan Martin Lake help to ensure the lake remains a positive asset to the communities around it that we serve,” said Alabama Power Eastern Division Vice President Tony Smoke. “It is essential to the quality of life of those who live in St. Clair and Talladega Counties and the surrounding areas to have recreational options that fit everyone’s needs. We are proud to offer a family-friendly place for locals to enjoy.”

The playground and hiking trail are the latest efforts to update the site since 2017. The improvements include a new fishing pier, swimming area, restrooms, picnic tables and pavilions. The park is accessible to visitors with disabilities.

“The improvements to the park area are a positive upgrade for our community,” said Tony Haynes, Talladega county commissioner. “The park provides our residents with the ability to have no-cost recreational options around the lake. We are thankful that Alabama Power Company has invested its resources into Talladega County and the lake community around Logan Martin Lake.”

The day-use recreation site is located at 299 Logan Martin Dam Road, Vincent, AL 35178.

Dozens of boat ramps and bank fishing access sites are operated and maintained along the shoreline of Logan Martin and other company reservoirs by Alabama Power and its state and local partners. The company maintains thousands of acres of natural and undeveloped land along the lakes for use by hikers, bird watchers and primitive use campers.

To find a recreational area near you, visit this link or download Alabama Power’s Smart Lakes app on your smart phone.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

6 hours ago

VIDEO: Kavanaugh’s appointment is almost a sure thing, President Trump continues going after AG Sessions, Nike sides with Kaepernick, and more on Guerrilla Politics.

Huntsville commercial real estate agent James Lomax fills in for Dale Jackson and joins Dr. Waymon Burke. The two take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— How sure of a thing is the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination?

— President Donald Trump reportedly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions a “dumb Southerner.” Will this upset Trump’s base?

— Why did Nike wade back into the Colin Kaepernick kneeling mess?

Lomax closes the show with a “parting shot” about getting out and voting.

Guerrilla Politics – 8/9/18

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, September 9, 2018

7 hours ago

Watch: Auburn players go nuts celebrating after walk-on awarded scholarship

A video posted by Auburn’s football program shows the moment on Thursday that head coach Gus Malzahn announced walk-on tight-end/H-back Robert Muschamp from Rome, Georgia has been awarded a scholarship for his senior year.

Malzahn, while addressing the team in the video, praised the scout team player for his unselfishness and versatility. Muschamp, the nephew of former Auburn defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, originally came to Auburn as a linebacker and has also played fullback besides his current positions on offense.

“Alright, pretty special day here,” Malzahn told the team following practice. “We’ve had a scholarship come available, which is rare at this time.”

He continued, “Like I [have] said, this is a really important thing for walk-ons, alright.”

Malzahn then began describing the player who was being awarded the honor. 

“The guy that’s getting the scholarship here, is a guy that’s a senior – he’s been here since 2015,” Malzahn previewed. “Been here a long time. Plays linebacker, plays 3-back. Plays scout team. Plays special teams.”

“Robert Muschamp!” the coach exclaimed over the yells of Muschamp’s excited teammates.

The team’s reaction was really something to behold.

WATCH:

The walk-on player’s years of hard-work and dedication paid off – now literally.

Muschamp, who is also the grandson of former U.S. Poultry & Egg Association chairman and Fort Payne Mayor Bill Jordan, recently was given a “Senior Spotlight” by the Auburn Athletics Department.

“Growing up my whole life, I’ve been a huge Auburn fan,” Muschamp said. “I’m the 22nd person in my family to come to Auburn. Growing up, it was always ingrained in me, so that played a huge part. It’s something I always wanted to do as a kid, so being here and doing it is pretty surreal. This place means more to me than words can describe.”

“This is the best university in the country,” he added. “Auburn is a special place and will always be a special place to me.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

What a drag: Alabama parents force their kids to see men-dressed-as-women at ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ in Mobile

“Drag Queen Story Hour,” the controversial event scheduled at the public Ben May Library in Mobile that has been talked about for weeks across the state and the country, has finally happened – at least for the first time.

The initial test-run, of what is set to become a regular occurrence, drew hundreds of people, per NBC 15. Besides the expected protesters and counter-protesters who stayed outside, a large number of Alabama parents brought their children – ranging from ages three to eight – to the ironic spectacle that featured men dressed as women reading fictional stories.

The event was sponsored by the LBGTQ+ nonprofit Rainbow Mobile and ultimately filled two rooms at the library. Protesters included local clergymen and concerned citizens, while counter-protesters were members of the LBGTQ+ community as well as allies.

NBC 15 reported that protesters were ‘largely’ peaceful, however views of the story hour – which featured books such as “Rainbow Fish” – were radically different. 

“The issue that brings us out here today is what is appropriate for children and protecting the children,” Tea Party activist Pete Riehm said. “What it comes down to is what is appropriate for 3-to-8 year olds and should a public institution be doing that.”

Stacy Mitchell added that men pretending to be women could confuse children.

“God said in the bible that if he made you a boy you’re a boy. If he made you a girl you’re a girl. If you try to change that you can’t,” Mitchell outlined.

But one of the drag queens, Ambrosia Starling, said their agenda was well-intentioned.

“We are going to make Alabama beautiful, we just have to learn to treat each other that way first,” Starling said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Samford’s annual economic impact $424.8 million, study says

Samford University’s estimated annual economic impact on the state of Alabama is more than $424.8 million, according to a study released Wednesday.

The independent study was conducted by Samuel Addy and Ahmad Ijaz with the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama.

For 2016-17, the most recent year for which complete data was available, Samford’s economic and fiscal impact was $424.8 million, 2,424 jobs and $16.1 million in state and local income and sales taxes.

Betsy Bugg Holloway, Samford’s vice president for marketing and communication, said the report affirms the ways the university contributes to economic development through teaching, research and service.

The majority of Samford’s impact – $384.1 million, 2,172 jobs and $5.2 million in local sales tax revenue – is in the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area. This includes an annual economic impact of $18.5 million from visitors to the university’s campus in Homewood. The university regularly hosts visitors from around the state, country and world to attend its athletics, arts and educational events.

“Samford University is an attractive investment for its graduates and clearly contributes to the state of Alabama and the Birmingham-Hoover metro area economies,” the report states. “In addition, Samford provides many other public and private benefits that, while difficult to quantify, clearly make it a great asset for the state and the metro area.”

The report also found that the state gains indirectly because Samford graduates pay higher taxes than they would have without their Samford degrees. “Over the working life of the 2016-17 graduating class, the Samford education will provide higher income that enables generation of $258.7 million additional income and sales taxes – $181.5 million in state sales and income tax collections and $77.2 million local sales taxes,” the report states.

According to the study, “a Samford education is a very high-yielding investment for students.” The real annual rate of return on some college attendance is 7.1 percent over a high school graduate. The bachelor’s degree has a 9.2 percent real annual rate of return over some college attendance, and the master’s degree yields a 15.7 percent return over a bachelor’s degree. The doctorate provides a 12.2 percent marginal return over the master’s degree. About 39 percent of Samford students are enrolled in graduate and professional programs, Holloway said.

The university has lasting impact on graduates and the general public through service and outreach programs. Through job creation, generation of tax revenues, promotion of innovation, assisting in business creation and growth and facilitation of economic development, Samford is making the metro area and the state “attractive for the startup, location and expansion of business and industry,” the study says. These benefits lead to improvement of workforce skills and the general quality of life, it says.

In recent years, Samford has placed particular emphasis on developing new programs designed to meet the needs of today’s workforce. According to Holloway, new programs in the College of Health Sciences and an emphasis on data analytics throughout Samford’s Brock School of Business are equipping graduates to succeed in some of the fastest-growing and most in-demand career fields.

“Samford’s commitment to developing new programs and evolving existing programs to meet the needs of our students, and the communities we serve, is undoubtedly a factor in Samford’s increasing economic impact,” Holloway said. An independent study conducted in 2014 found Samford’s impact for 2012-13 to be more than $335 million.

A link to the full 2016-17 report is available on the Samford website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

