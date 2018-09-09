Alabama Power announces enhancements to Logan Martin Lake day-use park

Alabama Power has announced plans to enhance a popular day-use recreation site on Logan Martin Lake by adding a new adventure playground and hiking trail.

“We are proud to help support community and recreational activities for our lake-goers with these new additions,” said Alabama Power Land Supervisor Sheila Smith. “The site is heavily used by local residents, and with the new adventure playground and hiking trail, we hope it will be enjoyed by visitors from all around.”

Located above the dam in Talladega County, the adventure playground will boast 4,000 square feet of play space. The hiking trail is expected to be around 1.3 miles and will include gazebos and benches. Both are on track to be complete in late October.



Alabama Power operates and maintains the Logan Martin day-use facility. The park is open year-round dawn to dusk.

“The improvements being made around Logan Martin Lake help to ensure the lake remains a positive asset to the communities around it that we serve,” said Alabama Power Eastern Division Vice President Tony Smoke. “It is essential to the quality of life of those who live in St. Clair and Talladega Counties and the surrounding areas to have recreational options that fit everyone’s needs. We are proud to offer a family-friendly place for locals to enjoy.”

The playground and hiking trail are the latest efforts to update the site since 2017. The improvements include a new fishing pier, swimming area, restrooms, picnic tables and pavilions. The park is accessible to visitors with disabilities.

“The improvements to the park area are a positive upgrade for our community,” said Tony Haynes, Talladega county commissioner. “The park provides our residents with the ability to have no-cost recreational options around the lake. We are thankful that Alabama Power Company has invested its resources into Talladega County and the lake community around Logan Martin Lake.”

The day-use recreation site is located at 299 Logan Martin Dam Road, Vincent, AL 35178.

Dozens of boat ramps and bank fishing access sites are operated and maintained along the shoreline of Logan Martin and other company reservoirs by Alabama Power and its state and local partners. The company maintains thousands of acres of natural and undeveloped land along the lakes for use by hikers, bird watchers and primitive use campers.

To find a recreational area near you, visit this link or download Alabama Power’s Smart Lakes app on your smart phone.



(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)