6 hours ago

History in the making: Alabama-managed SLS rocket for Artemis I on the move

History is gradually unfolding before our very eyes.

NASA on Thursday announced that teams at New Orleans’ Michoud Assembly Facility the day prior moved the first Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage, complete with all four RS-25 engines, to Building 110 for final shipping preparations.

Boeing is the core stage lead contractor, and Aerojet Rocketdyne is the RS-25 engines lead contractor. The SLS program is managed out of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work.

The SLS core stage includes state-of-the-art avionics, propulsion systems and two colossal propellant tanks that collectively hold 733,000 gallons of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen to power its engines. The completed stage, which will provide more than two million pounds of thrust to help power the Artemis I mission to the Moon, will be shipped via the agency’s Pegasus barge from Michoud to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, later this month.

Once at Stennis, the 212-foot-long Artemis rocket stage — which is the largest NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program — will be loaded into the B-2 Test Stand for the core stage Green Run test series. This comprehensive test campaign will progressively bring the entire core stage, including its avionics and engines, to life for the first time to verify the stage is fit for flight ahead of the launch of Artemis I.

SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

The goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. After that, the program aims to take Americans to Mars. SLS is part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, along with Orion and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon.

North Alabama also will play a leading role in some of these other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Are the dominoes starting to fall? Bama OT Alex Leatherwood will return for senior season

Another big-name player will be back for his senior season with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood on Thursday tweeted that he is coming back for his final year of eligibility rather than entering the NFL Draft this spring.

A first-team All-SEC honoree in 2019, Leatherwood was viewed as a potential first-round selection in this year’s draft, currently ranking No. 21 on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s latest board.

Leatherwood starred at left tackle this season after starting at right guard previously, including in 2018 when he was named a second-team All-SEC selection. He has started 28 games total over his career at Bama.

Thursday’s announcement comes days after star linebacker Dylan Moses announced that he will return for his senior season with the Tide. After Moses’ announcement, the University of Alabama football program tweeted out a clip of dominoes falling, suggesting Moses would not be the last standout junior to make a return.

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Tide’s 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tweeted that he will announce this coming Monday whether he will stay in Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

Running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III are among the players faced with the same decision, as well as defensive back Xavier McKinney.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is January 20.

Update on Moses:

Also on Thursday, Dylan Moses’ father, who is an attorney and represents his son’s trust, posted a letter explaining that Moses’ announced decision to return is “preliminary” due to ongoing insurance matters. Moses’ final decision will come on January 20.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

AL-02 candidate Jeff Coleman calls for sending criminal illegal aliens back over the border — ‘I’m in the moving business’

In his latest television ad released on Thursday, Republican congressional candidate and Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman suggests that his experience in the trucking and moving business could come in handy to help transport dangerous illegal aliens back to the countries from which they came.

As introduced in his campaign launch video, Coleman is the head of his longtime family business, Coleman World Group, and its flagship Coleman Worldwide Moving.

Headquartered in Midland City, what is now Coleman World Group has grown from an eight-horse operation in 1914 to employing approximately 2,500 employees across offices in 18 states and one U.S. territory. The family business is now one of the largest private companies based in Alabama.

In the new 30-second video ad entitled, “Safe,” Coleman speaks directly to the camera, with several of his company’s moving trucks rolling in two lines in the background. He is running to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

“I love my family, my state and my country,” Coleman begins. “I’m running for Congress to help keep them safe and to help President Trump end illegal immigration and finally build that wall.”

“Drug dealers, human traffickers, terrorists who commit crimes and get to stay here,” he continues. “How can we get ’em all back across the border? Well, I’m in the moving business.”

Watch:

This is Coleman’s third TV ad of the primary, following “Mover and Shaker” and “Faith.”

He is joined in the GOP AL-02 field by Prattville businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

“Safe” will run in the Montgomery and Dothan media markets.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.:

The “Safe” ad buy will total $88,000 over two weeks across network television, cable television and radio. An additional $10,000 will be spent on the ad on digital platforms.

In a statement, Coleman campaign manager Dalton Dismukes told Yellowhammer News, “After hearing from voters around the district, Jeff is committed to sharing his views about immigration in this first ad of 2020. He has heard their justified concerns about the Democrats’ radical open borders proposals that will make our country unsafe, and he plans to go to Washington to support President Trump in securing our border.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Canadian eagles migrate to the warmth and Alabama

Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S.

Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way.

About 5,000 of the golden eagles winter in Eastern parts of the US.

Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

9 hours ago

Registration now open for industrial tech conference in Birmingham

The Frontier Conference will be held April 1-3 in Birmingham and registration is now open for anyone interested in, as the conference’s website says, “the future of the industrial world.”

A press release from the conference boasts there will be “more than 200 business, government and academic leaders” in attendance for the three-day event that will be held at The Lyric Theatre and Hill Even Center.

This is the third edition of the Frontier Conference and the first in Birmingham. The previous two iterations were held in New Orleans.

“The Frontier Conference is designed to be the intersection between tech and big industry,” said Hank Torbert, the event’s chief executive.

The conference will feature panels with industry leaders and many networking opportunities. A video recap of the most recent version of the conference is available here.

The schedule for the two main days, as follows:

Thursday, April 2

“Industry 4.0 and Where It Will Take Us”
“Manufacturing Innovation: How Technology Can Drive Productivity”
“Mobility and the Automotive Landscape: Where Are We Going?”
“Energy & Renewables: What Technologies Are Leading Power Generation and
Distribution”
“Transportation and Logistics: Technologies That Are Leading The Sector”
“Aerospace & Defense Industry: What Technologies Are Driving Innovation?”
“Chemicals & Biomaterials and How They Are Transforming How We Make Things”

Friday, April 3

“Frontier Leadership Panel: How Do We Lead The Company Of The Future?”
“Financing Industrial Innovation Fireside Chat With VCs and CVCs”
“Automation & Drones: What Technologies Are Leading Industrial Transformation”
“Tech Transfer and Commercialization: Monetizing Industrial Technologies and IP”

Those interested in registering can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

10 hours ago

Boeing collecting encouraging data from Starliner space capsule

A little more than a week after landing in the New Mexico desert, Boeing’s Starliner capsule continues to provide engineers and technicians with encouraging data from its historic mission.

Designed in Huntsville, and delivered into space by a rocket built by United Launch Alliance (ULA) in Decatur, Starliner became the first American orbital space capsule to land on U.S. soil when it touched down at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on December 22. Previous American human-rated space capsules had landed in the ocean.

Ahead of the spacecraft’s return to Florida, Starliner’s flight team has already learned about the performance of several systems based on initial data.

Data collected from onboard the spacecraft tends to provide the most complete understanding of what took place rather than merely relying on data transmitted in-flight back to mission control.

Capsule interior

Starliner is designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station. So, maintaining the proper conditions inside the capsule during the Orbital Flight Test was among the most important objectives.

Boeing reported that the interior of the crew module looked the same as it did prior to launch, with the tethered gravity indicator (nicknamed “Snoopy”) in the pilot’s seat at landing. The company indicated the interior remained well-suited to support crewed missions and the fully operational life support system functioned as intended.

Rosie the Rocketeer, a sensor-laden test dummy, remained safely in place inside the spacecraft. Rosie has already conveyed data — picked up by her accelerometers and force measurement sensors — which is currently being evaluated. The data collected by Rosie is expected to confirm a soft landing.

The flight team will also soon release footage from four onboard cameras providing a unique perspective of the launch, flight and landing.

Exterior conditions

Starliner showed little scorching from the heat of atmospheric entry.

In addition, the spacecraft used only a small amount of onboard fuel during its flight and landing in New Mexico. This level of fuel efficiency confirms the aerodynamic models developed for Starliner.

Next steps

Having now taken the name Calypso, the spacecraft will have about a 10-day trip back to Florida. Once there, it will undergo more detailed inspections and get refurbished for its next mission.

Calypso will fly NASA astronauts Josh Cassada, Suni Williams and two international partner astronauts to the International Space Station.

In preparation for NASA’s effort to send Americans to space from American soil using American rockets, Cassada was among several astronauts who spent time at ULA’s 1.6 million square foot manufacturing facility in Decatur.

“A few of us had a chance to fly up to Alabama and meet some of the most talented, hardworking men and women at ULA who are building our rocket, and I’ll tell you, we are in great hands,” Cassada remarked.

Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, observed the importance of those interactions between astronauts and rocket builders.

“It was great for the astronauts to see it, touch it and ask how it is put together,” said Bruno.

ULA’s delivery of the Starliner to a pinpoint position in space was one of the unquestioned successes of the mission.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine called the performance of ULA’s Atlas V rocket “a very successful flight.”

Jim Chilton, senior vice president of the Space and Launch division of Boeing, added his praise of the Alabama-made rocket’s work.

“I will echo the great human-rated Atlas performance,” he said. “This not your father’s Atlas. Not only does it have a dual engine Centaur, but it’s got a lot of human-rated upgrades. So that was a big success.”

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

