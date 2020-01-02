Are the dominoes starting to fall? Bama OT Alex Leatherwood will return for senior season

Another big-name player will be back for his senior season with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood on Thursday tweeted that he is coming back for his final year of eligibility rather than entering the NFL Draft this spring.

A first-team All-SEC honoree in 2019, Leatherwood was viewed as a potential first-round selection in this year’s draft, currently ranking No. 21 on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper’s latest board.

Leatherwood starred at left tackle this season after starting at right guard previously, including in 2018 when he was named a second-team All-SEC selection. He has started 28 games total over his career at Bama.

Thank you for the endless support Bama Nation! We’re coming for it all in 2020! pic.twitter.com/qMToSUPQp7 — Alex Leatherwood (@Alskee_) January 2, 2020

Thursday’s announcement comes days after star linebacker Dylan Moses announced that he will return for his senior season with the Tide. After Moses’ announcement, the University of Alabama football program tweeted out a clip of dominoes falling, suggesting Moses would not be the last standout junior to make a return.

On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the Tide’s 35-16 victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tweeted that he will announce this coming Monday whether he will stay in Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

Running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs III are among the players faced with the same decision, as well as defensive back Xavier McKinney.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is January 20.

Update on Moses:

Also on Thursday, Dylan Moses’ father, who is an attorney and represents his son’s trust, posted a letter explaining that Moses’ announced decision to return is “preliminary” due to ongoing insurance matters. Moses’ final decision will come on January 20.

A statement that was shared on Dylan Moses’ Instagram page from his father, who is a lawyer, regarding Dylan’s decision to return to Alabama. Will now announce a final decision Jan. 20. pic.twitter.com/33aFCIXkAn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2020

