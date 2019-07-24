Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

6 hours ago

Alabamian selected to oversee key part of Artemis Moon mission

NASA this week announced Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan, a Huntsville native, has been named program manager for the Human Landing System. In this role, Watson-Morgan is tasked with the rapid development of the lander that will safely carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon’s surface in 2024.

That voyage, a critical milestone in NASA’s Artemis program, will pave the way for a long-term human presence on the Moon by 2028 and achieve the next “giant leap” toward sending human explorers to Mars in the future.

Watson-Morgan, a 30-year NASA veteran engineer and manager, previously served as deputy director of the engineering directorate at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

“Lisa’s appointment to this key role not only reflects NASA’s confidence in her visionary leadership, but confidence in the proven expertise and world-class capability that define Marshall’s contributions to safely landing humans on the Moon and launching complex spacecraft to the Moon and Mars,” Marshall director and 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact Jody Singer said in a statement.

NASA explained that, as program manager, Watson-Morgan will oversee testing of landing systems working with American industry partners to develop, integrate and conduct crewed demonstrations. She will further manage lunar landing system integration with the Orion deep-space crew vehicle, launched by the Huntsville-built Space Launch System (SLS), that will carry Artemis explorers to and from the Gateway lunar orbital platform. From the Gateway, which also will feature significant contributions from Alabama, explorers will board the lunar landing system for missions to the surface of the Moon.

The ultimate goal is to deliver a landing system to sustainably ferry astronauts and technology demonstrators to and from the surface, yielding new science and material resources – and leveraging the Moon as a proving ground for future Mars missions, NASA added.

Watson-Morgan began her career in 1989. Since her appointment in 2013 to the senior executive service, the personnel system covering top managerial positions in federal agencies, she has served as manager of Marshall’s chief engineer’s office, director of the Spacecraft and Vehicle Systems Department, associate director of operations for the engineering directorate and, most recently, as deputy director of that organization, Marshall’s largest, with more than 2,000 civil service and contractor personnel.

She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. She also received a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering in 1994 and a doctorate in engineering management in 2008, both from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Alabama: Keep statewide elections for appellate courts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In a Monday court filing, Alabama asked a federal judge to uphold the state’s 150-year-old practice of electing appellate judges by statewide vote and reject a lawsuit’s claims that it is racially discriminatory.

A federal judge will hear arguments next month in a lawsuit that seeks to switch the judicial selections to elections by districts, or another method. The lawsuit contends the current method dilutes the voting power of black voters in Alabama and keeps them from electing their preferred candidates.

Alabama appellate courts are all-white and all-Republican and have been for a number of years.

In a closing brief ahead of the oral argument, lawyers said appellate judges should be accountable to all Alabamians because they consider cases that “have a profound impact on the lives of all Alabamians.” The state suggested politics, and the state’s shift to the GOP, has led to the current all-white court.

“The record shows that to the extent that black candidates or black-supported candidates are unsuccessful, it is not on account of race but instead because those candidates are running as Democrats in a red state,” lawyers for the state wrote.

The state wrote that there is no evidence that the statewide method is rooted in racial discrimination

“For 150 years, Alabama has used statewide popular elections to choose appellate judges. That choice was made in 1868 without the slightest hint of racial discrimination,” lawyers for the state wrote.

The oral arguments next month will be the culmination of the lawsuit filed in 2016 by the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP and four black voters. A federal judge heard evidence in a bench trial that ended in November.

Alabama’s appellate judges run in statewide partisan elections, just like the governor, attorney general and other top officials.

Currently, the courts are all-white in a state where one in four people is African American. There has never been a black judge on the criminal and civil appeals courts. There have been three black judges on the Alabama Supreme Court but all were first appointed by governors.

“Today, in 2019, all 19 of Alabama’s most powerful judges are white. This is the colorline in Alabama: a racially segregated judiciary where blacks can be elected only to lower court positions,” lawyers for plaintiffs in the case wrote in a brief filed earlier this month

The Alabama lawsuit is similar to one in Texas filed on behalf of several Hispanic voters. A judge in September ruled in favor of the state in that case.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

2 hours ago

Port of Mobile’s refrigerated cargo handling capacity to quadruple — ‘On the cutting edge’

The Port of Mobile continues to grow, generating new economic opportunities for the entire state.

MTC Logistics (MTC), along with officials from the Alabama State Port Authority, Alabama Department of Commerce and elected officials, on Wednesday broke ground on MTC’s 12 million cubic feet international temperature-controlled distribution center.

MTC is investing approximately $61 million at the Port of Mobile, generating 50 to 70 direct jobs at the new facility.

MTC President Andy Janson said in a statement, “Our MTC Logistics Team is extremely excited about this growth opportunity for our company. It is truly a collaboration and partnership with the welcoming community of Mobile Alabama, MTC Logistics customers and our long-term partnerships helping to make this facility a reality.”

“We will be on the cutting edge of innovation in areas of refrigeration, material handling, I.T. systems while providing best in class customer service,” he concluded. “Mobile is a natural next step for expanding our service offering into the Southeast.”

When completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, the new facility will provide shippers with seamless supply chain solutions focused on global commerce. MTC offers shippers a comprehensive suite of services, including blast freezing, port drayage and LTL consolidation.

The new facility will expand the seaport’s blast freeze capability by accommodating 30 truckloads per day and providing 40,000 racked pallet positions of storage.

The Alabama State Port Authority, with assistance from state economic development officials, recruited MTC to expand blast freezing and refrigerated storage capability for Alabama and regional refrigerated cargo shippers of poultry and seafood. The terminal will also handle a wide variety of refrigerated products for retail distribution.

“We’re extremely pleased to add this high caliber company to our portfolio of port services. MTC will more than quadruple available capacity for our export poultry producers, as well as attract new shippers,” James K. Lyons, director and CEO for the Alabama State Port Authority, commented.

The facility is located outside the gates of the seaport’s container terminal with immediate access to I-10. The project received favorable endorsements by local and state officials.

Ernie Ferguson, vice president of sales with MTC Logistics, advised, “This strategic location on the US Gulf Coast will allow us to expand our service offering and we will have a significant focus on import cargo to help balance refrigerated container supply in Mobile.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Sheriff accused of scamming church, food bank pleads guilty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff accused of scamming a food bank and church and pocketing leftover money meant for feeding inmates pleaded guilty Tuesday to two of nine federal charges lodged against him.

Former Pickens County Sheriff David Abston, in federal court in Birmingham, pleaded to committing one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return, The Tuscaloosa News reported. The remaining charges have been dropped.

Abston could face up to 20 years in prison, but attorneys with the U.S. Attorney’s Office have said they will recommend a reduction because he accepted responsibility and agreed to pay $51,280 in restitution.

Although a Depression-era law changed by lawmakers this year let sheriffs profit from jail kitchens, prosecutors said Abston’s setup was a scam.

“A sitting county sheriff is alleged to have defrauded a food bank and a church for his personal gain at the expense of the underprivileged that the food bank serves,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said in a statement when Abston was arrested in June.

Prosecutors said Abston, who held office in the rural west Alabama county for more than three decades, got his own church, Highland Baptist of Gordo, involved in the West Alabama Food Bank in 2014. Abston then wrote checks totaling some $80,000 over four years to purchase cut-rate food that was meant for the poor and wrongly used it to feed prisoners.

Sheriffs get state reimbursements to feed jail prisoners, and an old Alabama law let them keep any leftover funds. During the four years the scheme operated, Abston got more than $400,000 in food allowance money from the state and other government agencies, prosecutors said.

A law passed earlier this year requires the food allowance to go into a separate account that can be used only for feeding prisoners. It also provided more money to cover the costs.

Abston declined to speak to reporters when he left the Hugo Black Courthouse in Birmingham Tuesday morning. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 25.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 hours ago

Professor sues Tuskegee claiming age, race discrimination

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A white professor at historically black Tuskegee University says he is suing the school, claiming he has been denied the salary he deserves because of discrimination.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports physics professor Marshall Burns held a press conference Tuesday. He said he ha snot considered leaving Tuskegee because he loves teaching students.

He says he gets an associate professor’s salary despite being a full professor since 1980 and asking for a raise at least 12 times. His lawsuit claims age and race discrimination.

Burns, who earned his PhD. in 1972, said he’s paid $60,500 while younger full professors make between $78,000 and $90,000. He says the denial of a full professor’s salary has cost him $400,000 over his career. The Advertiser says the university did not respond to its request for comment.

(Associated Press, copyright 2019)

