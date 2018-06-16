Here’s what to get Alabama dads for Father’s Day
There has been so much written about “what women really mean when they say something,” the topic should have its own wing in the Library of Congress. For men it’s much simpler. When your dad says he doesn’t want a gift for Father’s Day, it usually means either a.) he really wants something, or b.) your previous gifts to him have been so awful, he doesn’t want another ugly necktie.
It’s time to think classy, be a hero to dad and not break your bank account in the process. Forget the ties and the cheap cologne. Here are the best categories for gifts that he will brag out to his buds.
Golf
It’s a fact: men of a certain age tend to like golf. Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham is a 27-hole course designed for play that is challenging enough for advanced players while still being enjoyable for players with higher handicaps. Book dad a tee time online and give him a relaxing day chasing a little white ball.
If he just likes practicing his swing, Top Golf Birmingham has more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bars and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit. Their Father’s Day package will make him feel like a VIP.
Gun and Tactical
It’s also a fact that a lot of dads like to shoot. Sheepdog Firearms in Trussville is a unique gun store, shooting range and training facility. In addition to its 4,000 square feet retail area, Sheepdog has a state-of-the-art target retrieval system for an experience that will challenge even the most advanced target shooters.
From archery to firearms, Hoover Tactical Firearms aims to be your one-stop-shop when it comes to weapons. Check out their largest indoor range in the state, shop, archery range and clothing and accessories.
Food
Dads don’t like to eat—said no dad ever. Saw’s BBQ has three locations in the Birmingham area and was recently proclaimed by Men’s Journal as the “Best Barbecue in America.”
Full Moon Bar-B-Que has trademarked itself as the “Best Little Pork House in Alabama” and cooks its meat low and slow over a hickory wood-fired pit. Doesn’t that just make your mouth water?
Time Pieces
A good watch makes the man. In addition to battery replacements and precision repairs, Barton-Clay in Mountain Brook has stylish time pieces that would look great on your old man. Their staff of highly skilled jewelers can accommodate every request.
For more than 180 years Bromberg’s has provided fine jewelry and giftware options for the most discerning customers in Birmingham. They have watches of all kinds, and they all look great.
Cigars
If dad is partial to stogies, The Humidor Room offers a full bar, a wide variety of fine cigars and tobacco products from around the world. A great place to relax with a drink and a smoke.
Vitola Fine Cigars is a family owned and operated tobacconist located in Mountain Brook Village. They specialize in premium cigars, pipes and a great atmosphere. Drop by and smoke a cigar in their lounge filled with leather chairs, big screen TVs and great conversation.
Grill Master
What dad doesn’t like to man the grill? Alabama Gaslight & Grill in Homewood is a family-owned and operated specialty hearth, grill and gas lantern retail outlet. All of their products are made in the USA, and any of them would make a super-cool VIP gift.
ABSCO Fireplace & Patio has two locations around Birmingham is the source for the finest grills from Big Green Egg and Firemagic and a huge selection of fireplace hearths and accessories. They are also a one-stop source for outdoor fireplaces and firepits.
Fitness/Workout Warrior
If dad finds his happy place by working out, Highpoint Climbing and Fitness brings world class climbing to Alabama with 25,000 square feet of indoor climbing surface featuring walls up to 52+ feet tall. They also offer a Kid Zone, Bouldering Room, Weight and Aerobic Rooms, and yoga classes.
Want to lift some iron in The Iron City? Iron Tribe Fitness blends one-on-one coaching with group fitness. Membership at every ITF gym is strictly limited to 300 athletes. They offer great personal coaching and a positive environment where dad can work out in a group of his peers.
Speed
What dad doesn’t feel the need for speed? Autobahn Indoor Speedway provides a premier indoor go-kart racing experience. They deliver the freedom and the exhilaration of driving a high performance vehicle in a safe, comfortable and fun environment.
Is your dad is a NASCAR fan, he knows all about Talladega Superspeedway. Did you know you can buy him a package to get behind the wheel at the legendary raceway? The gift of a day at their NASCAR Racing Experience or Richard Petty Driving Experience is a racing fan’s dream come true.
Sports
If dad is more into spectator sports, the Birmingham Barons are the AA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and offer great baseball with a small town minor league atmosphere. Their game on Father’s Day will allow you to “Play Catch with Dad” in the outfield before the game starts.
The Birmingham Legion will be bringing pro soccer to the area and will launch their inaugural season next year. Get in on the ground floor and get dad tickets now.
Outdoorsman
What to get the outdoorsman who has everything? A gift card from Mark’s Outdoors would be the smart move. They have everything he could want for hunting, fishing, archery and much more.
Lake Purdy is a fisherman’s paradise. Rent a fishing boat. Get all the bait you need. Haul in big fish. A day well spent.
Oak Mountain State Park is Alabama’s largest state park with 9,940 acres. Enjoy mountain biking, hiking, water sports, cable skiing, beach, horseback riding and much more.