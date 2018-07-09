Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

A millennial’s view of negative political advertising 2 mins ago / Opinion
Mobile athlete brings home two medals in her second national Special Olympics appearance 1 hour ago / News
Yellow stripes, dead armadillos and Alabama’s Doug Jones 2 hours ago / Opinion
OUCH: Alabama ranked one of the worst states in the country to start a business 3 hours ago / News
Alabama man tackled, arrested after taking over church pulpit 3 hours ago / News
Man arrested in Mississippi carjacking, Alabama killing 4 hours ago / Uncategorized
Should sex offenders be able to adopt? 5 hours ago / Opinion
On U.N. poverty visit to Alabama, several things can be true at once 6 hours ago / Opinion
Groups, initiatives align under AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 7 hours ago / Sponsored
75 pounds of floating cocaine recovered in Gulf of Mexico 7 hours ago / News
Alabama Blues Project finally finds a permanent home 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump’s Supreme Court pick happens tonight — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says nothing in CNN interview — Sen. Richard Shelby talks about his trip to Russia — and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Birmingham airport adds electric car chargers 9 hours ago / News
Alabama church groups among those stranded amid Haiti violence 10 hours ago / News
Alabama Sec of State John Merrill offers ‘home visit’ for those seeking photo ID to vote — ‘Just call my cell’ 1 day ago / News
VIDEO: Tariffs are starting to impact Alabama — Democrats can’t really stop Trump’s SCOTUS pick — Alabama politicians play politics with immigration, and more on Guerrilla Politics! 1 day ago / Analysis
18 new electric vehicle charging stations added to UAB campus 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power puts focus on Birmingham’s smart city efforts for Innovation Week 1 day ago / News
Alabama church ‘gathers at the river’ every summer for five decades 2 days ago / News
Alabama coal company reopens, names $2.7 million excavator after President Trump for ending ‘war on coal’ 2 days ago / News
7 hours ago

Groups, initiatives align under AlabamaWorks! Success Plus

Alabama is moving quickly in developing a trained workforce that meets the needs of business, with major changes in recent years in how our workforce development system operates.

The process began four years ago when the Alabama Workforce Council recommended a re-alignment of our workforce programs. The Alabama Legislature responded by passing legislation to make the changes possible, and Gov. Kay Ivey, then lieutenant governor, fully supported these measures. Today, Alabama’s workforce landscape is strikingly different.

One of the Alabama Workforce Council’s recommendations was to reorganize the state’s 10 workforce regions into seven. The Legislature approved funding for staff to run these councils, and these regional workforce directors work closely with the business community as well as the Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Community College System, K-12, the Alabama Department of Labor, the Career Center System and other related agencies, to identify and meet the needs of industry and workers. In addition, Commerce and the ACCS have assigned liaisons who link each region to workforce training and other resources.

The legislature also required that at least 75 percent of the voting members come from the business community within each region. This raises the level of engagement with Alabama businesses.

Another significant change in the streamlining of workforce development was the realignment of the Workforce Innovations Opportunity Act program. The three local WIOA boards were expanded to seven and aligned with the seven workforce areas. Many business leaders from around the state were appointed to the state’s WIOA board and, in some areas, to the local boards. Again, this change has resulted in a more even approach to WIOA funding and a significant increase in business engagement across the state.

In 2016, the Legislature approved the creation of Apprenticeship Alabama, designed to increase the number of apprentices to assist companies in building their pipeline of workers.
In its first year, 2017, Apprenticeship Alabama significantly increased the number of apprentices statewide. And while the modest tax credit was a new benefit to companies, the fact that there was an office dedicated to helping businesses register their programs with the U.S. Department of Labor enabled the program to grow. Navigating the waters of federal registration can be tedious, but the Apprenticeship Alabama staff, along with the regional councils, are dedicated to assisting companies with the expansion of this training program.

At first glance, the various components of workforce development appear to be separate entities with separate goals. When you look closer, however, they form the backbone of Gov. Ivey’s recently announced AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The Success Plus education attainment initiative is the cornerstone of the governor’s “Strong Start. Strong Finish” endeavor. Ivey announced that by 2025, Alabama MUST have 500,000 additional workers who have more than a high school diploma.

Many high schools and career technical programs offer students credentials that qualify within Success Plus. Some students involved in dual-enrollment programs with the ACCS receive not only a high school diploma, but an associate degree or certificate.

Without doubt, one of the most important factors in the development of Alabama’s workforce system has the foresight and the wok of the Alabama Workforce Council, a business-led advisory group for the governor, the Legislature and agency heads. Under the Chairmanship of Zeke Smith, from Alabama Power, the council has provided the sounding board needed by among business and state leaders and the vehicle for candid discussions about workforce development initiatives. The importance of the AWC cannot be understated.

Finally, workforce development in this state would not be complete without the work of AIDT. AIDT is Alabama’s workforce training incentive program. It assists both existing businesses in expansion and new businesses moving to the state. AIDT is consistently ranked in the top three training incentive programs in the country, and we are extremely proud of our ranking. Day in and day out, AIDT staff are boots on the ground assisting more than 130 projects across the state helping fill thousands of jobs.

Of course, the best entry point to any job-seekers is the 50-plus Alabama Career Centers located strategically across Alabama, managed by the Alabama Department of Labor.

When you build a team, the goal is to be the best. This involves uniting team members who are good at a particular position. On their own, they may not make a significant impact. But working as a unit, they perform like a well-oiled machine. During the past four years, we’ve been putting this team together, and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor.

Why does this matter to you? Simply said, these changes, these new initiatives, program improvements and alignments will keep Alabama in the game for new industry and jobs. We must have an educated and skilled workforce for our businesses in the world to come.

For more information about these and other programs within Alabama’s education and workforce infrastructure, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Ed Castile is deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce and director of AIDT.

2 mins ago

A millennial’s view of negative political advertising

Negative advertising. You know it, you hate it, but it works.

For many years in this country, negative advertisements have been splashed across the pages of newspapers, the screens of televisions and radio airwaves. These types of advertisements have become indispensable in the political realm and often lead a candidate to success.

As a millennial, I see many of my peers that are uninformed voters. Half of them are not even taking part in elections anymore because politics has become such a confusing game. Too many millennials that I know go strictly off of what they hear as being popular opinion. That’s dangerous. Negative ads play into that and are almost always able to grasp the attention of many that are not even aware of what they are listening to.

510
Keep reading 510 WORDS

Negative advertising works, in my opinion, because it loops in uninformed voters. Millions want to discuss politics, yet they have no clue what to discuss, so they talk about what they hear. More people are likely to remember negativity than they are positivity and I believe that is why these types of advertisements are long-lasting and effective.

No matter what side of the aisle you position yourself on, I think we all can agree that negative political advertising is dangerous and annoying, but that doesn’t mean they will go away.

Many political campaigns have become reliant on the effect that negative political advertising provides. While there were many positive advertisements, the last presidential election in America in 2016 was riddled with negative advertising. There were millions that opposed Donald Trump and millions that opposed Hillary Clinton.

Many of the negative advertisements targeted at Trump consisted largely of the Access Hollywood tape that was released where Trump bragged about grabbing women, his plans to build a wall, and his language in public. Here’s an example:

Negative advertisements geared towards defeating Hillary Clinton were compiled of compelling stories of the corrupt roots of the Clinton Foundation. One of which even went after Clinton’s ailing health. Here’s an example:

While both videos contain different content, they are very much the same. They share one goal: the destruction of their opponent when Americans visit the ballot box. Each candidate wants you, the viewer, to take their side and they will do everything possible to ensure that happens.

Negative advertising not only impacts voters on a national level, it also trickles down to state elections where it can sometimes get even uglier.

Last December, Alabama voters had a very difficult decision to make. Four weeks before the election last year, allegations of sexual assault towards then-Senate candidate Roy Moore surfaced and made major headlines. As one would naturally do, Doug Jones took the opportunity and ran with it to “finish” his political opponent.

In a Doug Jones campaign approved and funded video, quotes denouncing the alleged behavior of Moore from Ivanka Trump, Richard Shelby, and Jeff Sessions were gathered in an attempt to lure in conservative voters. Many conservatives voted for Doug Jones due to the allegations Roy Moore faced. Did it work? I believe so. Take a look:

In many of Roy Moore’s negative advertisements, Moore targeted Washington elites. In one of them, however, he stated that the allegations were false, calling the entire situation a “scheme by liberal elites” and the “Republican establishment.” Did it work? Nope. Take a look:

The examples provided only scratch the surface of the problems I have with negative advertising. Instead of digging up dirt on one another, let’s get to work and show others what we can currently do. It’s a sad truth, but negative advertising is very popular. Several people thrive off of the negativity produced. It creates a stir, which often leads to more corruption being exposed.

What do you think? Are negative advertisements good or bad for our society?

Email me: kmorris@yellowhammernews.com

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Show less
1 hour ago

Mobile athlete brings home two medals in her second national Special Olympics appearance

Katie Cobb of Mobile proved her bocce skills to the world once again last week when she brought home a gold medal in Team Bocce and a silver in Doubles Bocce.

Cobb’s attendance at the 2018 Seattle games was her second national Special Olympics appearance.

In 2014, she brought home a gold in the single bocce event.

This year, Cobb, 24, placed fifth in the event.

According to her official profile, when she isn’t playing bocce, Cobb likes to fish, play football, and visit Mobile’s Camp Smile.

Watch this inspiring video created last year in advance of the Seattle event:

1

Show less
2 hours ago

Yellow stripes, dead armadillos and Alabama’s Doug Jones

Political commentator Jim Hightower wrote a book about politically wishy-washy folks entitled “There’s Nothing in the Middle of the Road but Yellow Stripes and Dead Armadillos“.

If you were writing that book in 2018, you might add Alabama Senator Doug Jones to that title, although it would be a bit wordy.

Jones still can’t put together a cognizant argument about what he is looking for in a Supreme Court Justice, not that Trump cares to consult him because Jones was not at his meeting with moderate Democrats Donnelly, Heitkamp and Manchin.

Jones’s silence was deafening on the biggest political issue outside of the Mueller investigation.

Jones appeared on CNN this weekend and said absolutely nothing when asked about the Trump’s Supreme Court choice.

131
Keep reading 131 WORDS

“I’m open to voting yes. I’m open to voting no.”

Delightful.

Why this matters:

Senator Jones is caught in the middle of the road staring down an orange 18 wheeler with a comb-over.

He knows he is a caretaker senator in the reddest state in the United States of America.

He’s a part of the Democrat Party, but he is not even close to being a part of the #Resistance. There is absolutely no way Jones can win this battle, and he can’t straddle the fence on this one like he did on tax cuts.

Sen. Doug Jones will have to cast a vote on this nominee. He either burns his base by voting “YES” or enrages the majority of the state by voting “NO” on a pro-life judge and against President Trump.

Either way, Jones is probably roadkill.

Show less
3 hours ago

OUCH: Alabama ranked one of the worst states in the country to start a business

A Wallet Hub study found Alabama to not be a “sweet home” for business startups.

Wallet Hub compared each state’s business environment, access to resources, and business costs to determine the quality of each state’s atmosphere for creating a new business.

The study determined Alabama to be 41st out of the 50 states for business creation.

88
Keep reading 88 WORDS

The business environment aspect looked at data including the average length of work week, startups per capita, and five-year business survival rate. Access to resources included the working-age population, access to financing, and higher education assets, while business costs dove into data for office-space affordability, corporate taxes, and labor costs, and more.

According to Wallet Hub’s study, Alabama was found to be 48th overall in business environment,  41st in access to resources, and 9th in business costs.

Source: WalletHub

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama man tackled, arrested after taking over church pulpit

An Alabama man who authorities say took over a church pulpit during worship and talked about his pending divorce was tackled by congregation members and arrested after allegedly trying to pull out a gun.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets 34-year-old Thomas Zebulun Lewter of Athens is charged with making a terroristic threat following the incident Sunday at O’Neal Church of Christ.

84
Keep reading 84 WORDS

Young says Lewter approached the pulpit and started talking about his divorce while his estranged wife and father-in-law were present.

He says congregation members also approached the pulpit and tackled the man when he tried to pull out a handgun.

No shots were fired, and Lewter was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Court records aren’t available to show whether Lewter has a lawyer.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less