1 hour ago

Mark Levin endorses State Rep. Arnold Mooney for 2020 U.S. Senate — Roy Moore ‘had his shot and he lost’

On Thursday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore made his expected candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate Republican nomination official with an announcement in Montgomery.

Reactions to Moore’s candidacy have been plentiful, and on the Thursday broadcast of his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” offered his response with an endorsement for State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Levin called Mooney “the most conservative individual” in a field that includes Moore, Mooney, former Auburn head football head coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).


“I want to make an endorsement for the U.S. Senate in Alabama,” Levin said. “I see Roy Moore has jumped in. I want to endorse Arnold Mooney, who is a state representative, who is a solid conservative for the nomination of the Republican Party of the U.S. Senate in Alabama. Later in the summer, I hope to have him on the program. It is a little early now.”

“I was going to wait on this endorsement, but since Roy Moore has jumped in – look, folks, we’ve not only got to hold the Senate but increase it with more conservatives. We’ve got to take back the House. We have to reelect the president. It is that simple. I see what’s on the horizon, and so do you. I’m not just a squawker behind the microphone telling you how great I am and all the rest of it. I am an activist. So the most conservative individual, and he’s a terrific individual who is running for the Republican nomination in the state of Alabama as far as I’m concerned is Arnold Mooney.”

Of Moore, Levin said he already had his chance at the U.S. Senate. Moore narrowly lost his bid to Doug Jones a December 2017 special election.

“I understand Senator Mike Lee has also endorsed [Mooney],” he continued. “That’s good. So, I want to make that abundantly clear. And no, I am not and would not support Roy Moore. He had his shot, and he lost.”

Levin also pointed out Mooney’s son Gaston Mooney was involved in his show and with his website venture as the president of Blaze Media.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

3 hours ago

Brooks: ‘America must stop being the world’s policeman on every corner of the planet’

Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) took to the House Floor Thursday and delivered a speech urging America to avoid taking militant action against Iran after the Persian Gulf tanker attacks.

Instead of American intervention, Brooks suggested that countries with interests in Persian Gulf oil or the attacked tankers should defend Persian Gulf shipping lanes with caution and on their own dime.

“[R]ecent Persian Gulf area tanker attacks do not, I repeat, do not, justify a unilateral American military action against Iran,” Brooks stated as he opened his speech.

“On May 12, 2019, two Saudi Arabian tankers, a United Arab Emirates tanker, and a Norwegian tanker were attacked,” he continued. “According to a Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Norway joint report, explosions caused all four vessels to suffer hull breaches.”

Brooks then went on to read from the report.

“The report states, ‘Limpet mines [were] highly likely placed by divers below or at the waterline’ and the ‘placement of the mines [was] consistent with intention to disable the mobility, but not physically destroy, each vessel,’” Brooks said.“The report concludes that, ‘These sophisticated attacks were most likely carried out by a state actor.’ For emphasis, the report does not accuse anyone of conducting the attacks.”

He added, “On June 13, 2019, a Japanese tanker and a Norwegian tanker were attacked with explosive devices that caused considerable fire and hull damage to both tankers.”

Additional comments made by Brooks are as follows:

Who is responsible for these two tanker attacks?

There is international disagreement.

America and the United Kingdom blame Iran.

Iran denies responsibility.

Other nations offer no opinion and caution against a rush to judgment.

Perhaps more evidence will persuade the international community that Iran orchestrated these tanker attacks. Perhaps not.

Regardless of blame, there are other factors to consider.

For example, what is America’s national security interest in these six attacked tankers?

Not a single attacked tanker is owned by Americans. Rather, they were owned by Saudi Arabia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

Not a single attacked tanker involved oil produced in America. Rather, all six tankers were shipping Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates oil.

Neither of the two tankers loaded with cargo was bound for the United States.

Hence, the United States has no national security interest in the six attacked tankers sufficient to trigger an American retaliatory military action against Iran.

There are, however, other nations that do have a national security interest in these tanker attacks.

Japan and South Korea import roughly 80% of their oil from the Persian Gulf.

India imports roughly 60% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

China imports roughly 50% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

Western Europe imports almost 20% of its oil from the Persian Gulf.

Hence, Japan, South Korea, China, India and Western Europe all have a national security interest in keeping Persian Gulf oil shipping lanes open and are justified in using military force to defend those shipping lanes at their own risk and at their own cost.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates all have a national security interest in keeping Persian Gulf shipping lanes open to transport the oil they produce and sell.

Hence, each of these countries is justified in using military force to defend their shipping lanes at their own risk and at their own cost.

Clearly, then, other nations have a far greater national security interest in Persian Gulf oil and shipping lanes than does the United States. As such, these nations should be primarily responsible for using military force as is necessary to protect their national security interests.

Madam Speaker, America must stop being the world’s policeman on every corner of the planet.

America must stop burning through our treasury and risking our American lives when we have no compelling national security interest in a dispute.

This is particularly true when those nations that do have a national security interest don’t care enough about their own national security interests to protect them.

While America can and should help our allies, it is equally important that America’s allies build up their own defense capabilities, protect their own national security interests, and shoulder their own share of military burdens.

If countries with a national security interest in Persian Gulf shipping lanes act as a unified force to protect them, and if they ask for America’s assistance, America should then, and only then, consider military assistance but, unless that happens, this is not America’s fight.

Of course, should Iran attack Americans or their property, or should Iran attack and kill any of our allies’ citizens, an entirely different set of considerations come into play. And, Iran it will not like America’s response to those kinds of attacks.

Madam Speaker, I yield back.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Donald Trump, Jr.: ‘Roy Moore is going against my father’

MONTGOMERY — After Roy Moore announced his 2020 Senate bid on Thursday, Donald Trump, Jr. said Moore is doing “a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.”

Trump, Jr. and President Donald Trump in recent weeks have made it very clear that they believe Moore should not run, saying his candidacy could hand Alabama’s ruby-red seat back to Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and lead to Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) becoming Senate majority leader, which would gravely threaten Trump’s ability to move legislation or get judicial nominees approved.

Alluding to these recent comments by the president, Moore during his announcement press conference on Thursday asserted that even though he was running against Trump’s wishes, he was “not going against President Trump.”

Quoting Yellowhammer News’ reporting on Moore’s comment, the younger Trump responded to the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice by calling his claim “fake news.”

“Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process,” Trump, Jr. emphasized.

This sentiment was also expressed on Thursday by the spokesperson for Senate Leadership Fund, which works to keep Republican control of the U.S. Senate.

“We believe most Alabama Republicans realize that nominating Roy Moore would be gift wrapping this Senate seat for Chuck Schumer,” Jack Pandol said in a statement.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama Republicans can win, but only if Roy Moore loses

It’s happening and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

Roy Moore is running for office … again

He cannot be talked out of it. He cannot be embarrassed out of it. He cannot be reasoned with.

Is there a Roy Moore constituency in 2020? Maybe.

He’s a man of God. A God-fearing man. He is a good Christian.

Everyone loves a good victim.

He was wronged by the national and local media. He was wronged by Alabama Republicans. He was wronged by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Can he beat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL)? Probably.

President Donald Trump will be on the ballot, so Alabama Republicans are not going to sit out this election.

But there are some winners and losers in the Roy Moore for U.S. Senate saga.

WINNERS:

Doug Jones: Everyone expects him to lose this race, just like they did last time. Roy Moore saved him, and it could happen again.

Local and national political media: Sex sells. They have declared him a sexual predator and now that he is running for office, they can beat that drum again. Also expect to see: “Can you believe Alabama Republicans support a child molester!”

Democratic Senate candidates elsewhere: “We have to hold/take this in [insert state here] because Alabama may send Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate! Vote for me! Send me money!”

LOSERS:

Roy Moore: He’s going to continue to take a beating every time he pokes his head up.

Donald Trump: The media will bombard the president with “What do you think about accused sexual predator Roy Moore in Alabama?” questions. If he wins the primary, it becomes, “Will you support accused sexual predator Roy Moore in Alabama?”

Alabamians: As long as Roy Moore is a candidate, Alabamians will have to explain to friends/family/everyone how this is even possible and how he has any support. We will also have to watch as people from New York, Washington, D.C. and our out of touch local media outlets go on national television and define Alabamians as Roy Moore loving neanderthals.

But there is something else to consider here.

Alabama Republicans already rejected Roy Moore. They stayed home in 2017, and make no mistake, that is why Doug Jones is a senator.

If Republicans show up in the GOP primary in March 2020 to send Roy Moore and his horse off into the sunset, the entire state can finally move on from his embarrassing legacy.

That would be a win for everyone.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

4 hours ago

Roy Moore officially running for Senate, claims he actually won in 2017

MONTGOMERY — Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore is officially running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Surrounded by his wife, son and a handful of longtime supporters, Moore on Thursday formally announced that he will be a candidate for the seat currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), to whom Moore lost in 2017.

However, during his remarks downstairs from the Foundation for Moral Law’s office in downtown Montgomery, Moore told the group of approximately 30 members of the media assembled that the 2017 results were fraudulent and that he was the legitimate winner of the general election contest between he and Jones.

“I think I won the last election,” Moore claimed.

He said that Project Birmingham cost him the election, along with the vague assertion that “they brought people in from out of state.” Moore alleged that 650,000 Alabamians were reached with “false information” during the 2017 election.

This led many observers to compare Moore to failed Democratic candidates Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton, as they also lost recent elections but have been unable to publicly accept the results as legitimate.

Moore addressed the claims of sexual misconduct against him from the last election cycle, saying he has not seen or heard from his accusers since then. He decried that in ongoing legal proceedings with one of the women, he has been unable to question her under threat of perjury. Moore emphasized that all of the allegations against him were “false.”

Much of Moore’s speech featured talking points he has harped on for years, including his support of keeping religion in the public sphere and defending traditional social conservative values.

He stated that the “one common denominator” of all Americans is “a belief in God.”

Watch the entire press conference:

Moore joins the Republican Senate field of Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The leading GOP campaigns responded to Yellowhammer News’ request for comment on Moore entering the race.

Tripp Skipper, Tuberville’s campaign consultant, said, “Coach Tuberville is the clear front runner. He leads among conservatives, leads in every media market except Mobile, and voters that are going to vote for President Trump are much more likely to also support Coach Tuberville. Voters are tired of recycled politicians, and they want an outsider that is not constantly focused on re-election. Tommy Tuberville is the only candidate in this race that has a broad enough appeal to win the Republican nomination and to defeat Doug Jones in the General Election.”

Seth Morrow, Byrne’s campaign manager, remarked, “Bradley is a fighter who has won contested primaries before and we are ready to win this fight. We already have more than 200 strong conservatives across the state on our Grassroots Leadership Team. We’ve had over 600 volunteers sign up since we announced. Our campaign will win and defeat Doug Jones in 2020.”

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is expected to make an announcement on his potential 2020 bid next week after filing his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Alabama Association for Justice installs new leadership

One of the state’s largest legal organizations recently installed a new leadership team at its annual convention.

The Alabama Association for Justice (ALAJ) named seven attorneys to new positions, according to a release from the group.

ALAJ president-elect Josh Hayes, a partner at Prince, Glover & Hayes, outlined the goals for his term.

“Every Alabamian has a constitutional right to a trial by jury, and I’m going to do my absolute best to protect that important right,” he said. “As president of the Alabama Association for Justice, I see my job as ensuring everyone has a level playing field if they are injured or harmed.”

In addition to Hayes, ALAJ elected the following attorneys into leadership:

– President – Josh Hayes of Prince, Glover & Hayes (Tuscaloosa)
– President-elect – Rip Andrews of Marsh, Rickard & Bryan (Birmingham)
– First vice president – Gina Coggin of The Coggin Firm (Gadsden)
– Second vice president – Erik Heninger of Heninger Garrison Davis (Birmingham)
– Secretary – Wesley Laird of Laird, Baker & Blackstock (Opp)
– Treasurer – Ben Baker of Beasley Allen (Montgomery)
– Immediate past president – Steve Nicholas of Cunningham Bounds (Mobile)

“Josh Hayes has given more than a decade of his life in volunteer service to the Alabama Association for Justice because he believes strongly in our mission of ‘Great Lawyers. Great Laws.’ – and for that I’m grateful,” said Ginger Avery, executive director of ALAJ and member of Yellowhammer News’ Power and Influence 50.

ALAJ is a 60-year-old organization comprised of “attorneys dedicated to protecting 7th Amendment rights.”

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

