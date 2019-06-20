Mark Levin endorses State Rep. Arnold Mooney for 2020 U.S. Senate — Roy Moore ‘had his shot and he lost’

On Thursday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore made his expected candidacy for the 2020 U.S. Senate Republican nomination official with an announcement in Montgomery.

Reactions to Moore’s candidacy have been plentiful, and on the Thursday broadcast of his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” offered his response with an endorsement for State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Levin called Mooney “the most conservative individual” in a field that includes Moore, Mooney, former Auburn head football head coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).





“I want to make an endorsement for the U.S. Senate in Alabama,” Levin said. “I see Roy Moore has jumped in. I want to endorse Arnold Mooney, who is a state representative, who is a solid conservative for the nomination of the Republican Party of the U.S. Senate in Alabama. Later in the summer, I hope to have him on the program. It is a little early now.”

“I was going to wait on this endorsement, but since Roy Moore has jumped in – look, folks, we’ve not only got to hold the Senate but increase it with more conservatives. We’ve got to take back the House. We have to reelect the president. It is that simple. I see what’s on the horizon, and so do you. I’m not just a squawker behind the microphone telling you how great I am and all the rest of it. I am an activist. So the most conservative individual, and he’s a terrific individual who is running for the Republican nomination in the state of Alabama as far as I’m concerned is Arnold Mooney.”

Of Moore, Levin said he already had his chance at the U.S. Senate. Moore narrowly lost his bid to Doug Jones a December 2017 special election.

“I understand Senator Mike Lee has also endorsed [Mooney],” he continued. “That’s good. So, I want to make that abundantly clear. And no, I am not and would not support Roy Moore. He had his shot, and he lost.”

Levin also pointed out Mooney’s son Gaston Mooney was involved in his show and with his website venture as the president of Blaze Media.

