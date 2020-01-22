God almighty, take the vote and get it over with

During the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton for perjury, which he totally and obviously committed, an unemployed carpenter from Wisconsin rose from the gallery and demanded the U.S. Senate get the show on the road.

“God almighty, take the vote and get it over with!” Richard Douglas Llamas bellowed to the assembled members of Congress, telling them to do their job of holding their vote and moving on with America’s business.

He ended up spending 24 hours in jail for his outburst and was ordered to stay away from the impeachment hearings.

The media referred to him as “the voice of the people” and a “hero.”

Would they treat him as one today?

Absolutely not. They would destroy his career and life. They would call him racist, comb through his social media and seek a way to connect him to the Russians.

But, make no mistake, this man would be a hero.

It doesn’t matter how many hours they spend on this farce, how many people watch or how outraged the media and their Democrats get over it, there will be no minds changed and President Donald Trump will still be the president when this is over.

Congress needs to hold their stupid show vote, fail to get their two-thirds votes and get on with the people’s business.

Where is our Richard Douglas Llamas?

America needs a hero like him right now.

Watch media coverage of this outburst (42 second mark):

FLASHBACK: The liberal media hated the idea of calling more witnesses during Bill Clinton's impeachment, saying it was a "distraction" and a "sham." pic.twitter.com/ibHWKLJjfk — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 20, 2020

