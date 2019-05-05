Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Georgia-Pacific to invest $120 million in Choctaw County mill

Georgia-Pacific announced plans to invest more than $120 million to add a new tissue machine and roll storage building at its mill in Choctaw County, the latest substantial investment in the facility.

The new projects continue Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific’s modernization of the Naheola mill, which includes ongoing construction of a new biomass boiler and woodyard. Georgia-Pacific said the modernization projects position the mill and its overall business to be competitive in the market.

“This is one of many investments we are making at our operations across the State of Alabama, and it highlights the long history and great relationships we have in the state and in the communities where we operate,” said Christian Fischer, CEO and president of Georgia-Pacific.

In the past five years, Georgia-Pacific’s capital investment at the Naheola mill has totaled more than $500 million, and its statewide investments have totaled approximately $1.6 billion.

Across Alabama, Georgia-Pacific operates eight facilities, employs more than 2,600 employees directly and pays more than $204 million in direct wages and benefits.

PROJECT BENEFITS

The Naheola mill currently employs more than 900 people.

The Alabama mill produces retail bath tissue and paper towels used by consumers and also makes bleached paperboard, which is sold on the market and used to make Georgia-Pacific’s Dixie plates, cups and bowls.

“This is a great day to celebrate for our employees, the Naheola mill community and most importantly for our current and future customers,” said Kathy Walters, group president of Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products Group.

“All of these stakeholders benefit from these investments to make the Naheola mill a modern and competitive operation.”

Georgia-Pacific said engineering and related work has begun on the project, and startup of the new machine is scheduled for 2020.

An average of 200 construction and contract-related workers are expected to be onsite at the mill every day during the project, with a potential peak of 400 contract workers per day at the height of construction.

Courtesy of Made in Alabama

Which Alabama city is the freest?

Economic freedom is the freedom to engage in commerce and use our property as we see fit. Over the past 25 years, economists have developed measures of the economic freedom of nations and states. A new measure of the economic freedom of metropolitan areas (MSAs) allows us to answer which Alabama city has the most economic freedom?

Measuring economic freedom allows investigation of whether free markets deliver the benefits which economists like I promise. Dozens of papers now document how freer nations and states are richer, grow faster, have less inequality, and cleaner environments.

The Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of North America (EFNA) measures the freedom of U.S. and Mexican states and Canadian provinces. The EFNA’s lead author, Dr. Dean Stansel, has taken the state scores down to the MSA. This index will enable research on whether freer markets help explain the variation in prosperity within states.

564
The index scores MSAs based on government spending, taxes, and labor market freedom. The ratings use the Census of Governments with data from America’s 90,000 governments, including cities, counties and school districts. Economic freedom is scored on a 0 to 10 scale, with 10 indicating the most freedom. The freest MSA is Naples, Florida, with a score of 8.55, while the least free is El Centro, California, at 4.22. Among MSAs with populations over one million, Houston is best at 8.00 and Riverside worst at 5.23.

Birmingham tops Alabama’s 12 MSAs with a score of 6.81, followed by Montgomery and Huntsville. Alabama’s least free metros are Dothan and Auburn-Opelika, with scores of just over 6.0, a relatively modest difference in freedom. If we dig deeper, Alabama’s metros have the best scores on the taxes component and the worst on labor market freedom.

Economic freedom seems to affect metropolitan income and growth. The freest cities have per capita income 6 percent above average, while the least free cities have income 5 percent below average. The freest MSAs also have significantly faster-growing populations.

I should point out that the index excludes zoning and land use regulation. Zoning makes construction of new housing almost impossible in some of America’s largest cities, preventing construction of higher density apartment buildings. An artificially limited supply increases housing cost.

MSA scores reflect the freedom rankings of their state. Cities from Florida and Texas, two of the freest states, dominate the top of the rankings while California and New York cities populate the bottom ranks. Alabama ranks near the middle of the states, and our MSAs reside in the middle of the national rankings. Among the 52 large MSAs, Birmingham ranks 26. Alabama’s other MSAs rank between 118 and 247 among the 330 MSAs with fewer than one million people.

Sizable differences in freedom exist among the cities of some states. MSA freedom exhibits a spread of 4.3 points across the nation. California, New Jersey, and Texas all have differences of over 2.2 points, or half the national spread. California is a relatively unfree state, but its freest MSA is San Jose, which has helped Silicon Valley’s growth.

Some within-state differences may result from scaling: many of the measures of freedom are scaled by income. This lowers the measured economic freedom of poorer MSAs. To see why, Alabama has no state minimum wage. The Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is effective throughout the state. But when divided by MSA per capita income, measured freedom will be lower where income is lowest.

The differences within states illustrate something I call the Upstate New York Dilemma. Economic freedom is just one of many things people care about. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle have lots going for them; people will tolerate high taxes and heavy-handed regulations to live in Manhattan. Many fewer people will accept burdensome government to live in snowy and cold Buffalo or Rochester.

No measure of economic freedom will be perfect. Yet once we measure something, we usually readily improve and refine the measurements. The early returns suggest that economic freedom affects the prosperity of Alabama’s cities.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

State Rep. Shaver: Bill to stop infanticide has nothing to do with a woman’s ‘so-called right to choose’

The legality of infanticide in the United States has become front-and-center in the wake of statements by policymakers in Virginia and New York State. However, one lawmaker hopes to stem the spread of that legality to Alabama.

According to the likes of Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) and others, the concept of a post-birth abortion is legal in their view. However, a bill sponsored by State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Centre) would make it illegal in Alabama.

During an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN on Friday, Shaver emphasized her effort would not interfere with a woman’s right to choose, noting that abortion was being dealt with under a separate bill.

“This bill does not have anything to do with the legalities of a woman’s so-called right to choose to have an abortion,” Shaver said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “We covered that bill a few weeks ago and passed a total ban of abortion in the state, which is now going to the Senate to be considered. That bill was designed specifically in wording to challenge Roe versus Wade, and so that was the intent of that bill.”

“My bill addresses another issue, and that is infants who survive an abortion or an attempted abortion,” she continued. “The law doesn’t really protect them specifically, so this law is designed to do just that.”

The Cherokee County Republican also said a provision would require a doctor to administer care to a child born alive after an abortion attempt.

“There is no such thing as post-birth abortion,” she added. “Think about those three words. That’s infanticide. That’s what it is and what my bill does is in this situation where a child survives an abortion attempt and is born alive, it would require a physician to exercise the same reasonable care to preserve the life of the child that is born alive. When this happens, if there is any sign of breathing or any other sign of life … there would then exist a doctor-patient relationship between the doctor and the child so that he would be required to exercise the same degree of physical skill and care to make an effort to reasonably preserve the life and health of that child.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

HudsonAlpha uses genetics research to improve one of Alabama’s biggest crops

Scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, along with collaborators at the University of Georgia and USDA Stoneville, have created a reference genome for Arachis hypogaea, the species of peanut that has become an important food crop over the past 9,400 years.

By generating a reference genome and revealing the genetic mechanisms of the modern peanut, researchers at HudsonAlpha and their collaborators have helped speed the process of improving peanut crops.

Every year, roughly 44 million tons of this peanut are produced worldwide. Peanut crops play a major role in Alabama agriculture. Roughly half of the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. Alabama has nearly 1,000 peanut farmers. Alabama farmers produced 704 million pounds in 2017, ranking third in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Crop breeding helps put healthier, more productive plants in the hands of those farmers. The process can move much faster with the assistance of genetics. Researchers can plant crops, sequence them when the plants are still small, then pick which plants have the desired genetic traits – such as disease or drought resistance – and use them to create the next generation of crops. A reference genome gives those scientists a point of comparison, which makes the process possible. Otherwise, the plants must be grown all the way to maturity to determine which ones have the desired traits.

The research, made possible by funding from the Peanut Foundation, was recently published in Nature Genetics. With this reference genome, scientists can understand the history of changes that have occurred to the plant’s genetics in a relatively short time since the peanut became a crop plant.

Selective breeding in agriculture allows farmers to plant crops with greater water efficiency, drought resistance and yield.

“Sometimes we see peanuts lose resistance to key diseases and pests. With a reference genome, we can pinpoint where that happens, then our partners can selectively breed to prevent it,” said HudsonAlpha faculty investigator Jeremy Schmutz. “We found pieces of the peanut genome changing in a novel way, which could open up a much greater understanding of how crops change over time, allowing us to grow even hardier plants with less resources.”

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Bo Jackson bikes across Alabama, raises millions for tornado victims

Clear, sunny skies greeted the more than 1,200 bikers who participated in the 8th annual Bo Bikes Bama.

Participants lined up for two races at the Auburn Arena on the campus of Auburn University, led by Alabama native, Auburn alum and former football NFL player Bo Jackson.

Jackson began the annual ride to help Alabamians devastated by the deadly storms of April 2011. The funds go to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund, which helps provide crucial emergency management resources.

Jackson was joined by Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings to kick off this year’s charity ride.

Aubie also greeted fans and engaged the audience in fun chants before the start of each ride.

Bo Bikes Bama aids in state’s tornado relief efforts from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Participants could take part in one of two rides – either a 60-mile ride, or a 30 mile ride.

After the rides, participants were served lunch at the Auburn Arena before heading home for the day. This was the sixth year Bo Bikes Bama was held in Auburn.

(Courtesy of Alabama Newscenter)

Auburn University partners to train others statewide in fight against opioids

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and the Alabama Department of Mental Health have joined forces in the battle against opioids, creating the Opioid Training Institute.

In 2017, there were 422 overdose deaths involving either prescription or illicit drugs in Alabama, an average of more than one per day, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Opioid Training Institute addresses this crisis in a series of 16 one-day, free training programs spanning the state from May through September. The programs are divided evenly with eight aimed at health care professionals, such as physicians, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, dentists and veterinarians; and eight focused on community members, such as educators, social workers, guidance counselors, behavioral health specialists, counselors, faith-based community leaders, state and local leaders and law enforcement.

“We know that many factors led to Alabama’s unfortunate position as a leader in opioid use in the United States. Accordingly, we know that a variety of strategies are necessary to address the opioid problem in Alabama,” said Brent Fox, associate professor with the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “The Opioid Training Institute will allow us to convene a diverse group of experiences, expertise and perspectives to advance the fight against opioids in our state.”

The opioid epidemic is one that knows no neighborhood, class or age and impacts every sector of the state, including health care, education, business and local government. Opioids are a class of drugs that includes heroin, as well as prescription pain relievers, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and fentanyl. These drugs work by binding to the body’s opioid receptors in the reward center of the brain, diminishing pain as well as producing feelings of relaxation and euphoria.

Because of the variety of uses, one could come into contact with opioids from street drugs to prescription drugs. The problem is one that affects all socioeconomic statuses. It is for this reason that such a broad spectrum of people, from health care to law enforcement to leaders in the community, are needed to fight the problem.

“Opioid use disorder impacts those from the teen years to the older populations in our state. In 2017, more than 47,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses and in Alabama we see the need for education to reach everyone that may have the power to evoke change for our communities,” said Karen Marlowe, assistant dean of the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “Understanding the risk factors for opioid use disorder and overdose in your school, community and place of worship may help someone to connect with the appropriate resources in their community. We also hope to start more conversations across different professions to share information about programs that already exist in communities across the state.”

The programs begin May 20-21 with sessions for community members in Birmingham. Other stops around the state include Mobile/Baldwin County, Huntsville, Cullman, Montgomery, Auburn, Dothan, Troy and Tuscaloosa.

All sessions are free and preregistration is preferred. Speakers at the events include those from health care, law enforcement, government agencies and others. For health care professionals, continuing education credit is available.

“Mental health is an important piece in the fight against the opioid crisis and partnering with the Alabama Department of Mental Health allows us to combine our areas of expertise and have a greater reach in the state of Alabama,” said Haley Phillippe, associate clinical professor with the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “We are very thankful for the opportunity to work with ADMH.”

For more information and registration, visit AlabamaOTI.org.

 

