2 hours ago

Flowers: Congressman Jack Edwards – An Alabama legend passes away

One of the most outstanding congressmen and leaders in Alabama history is Congressman Jack Edwards. He passed away three weeks ago at age 91.

He was born with the full name of William Jackson Edwards, III. However, he was always known as Jack. Although he was renowned as a Mobile/Baldwin County congressman, he was born and raised in Jefferson County. He received his early education in public schools and graduated high school in Homewood.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1946. He continued his military service from 1946 through 1951 and served during the Korean War.

Following his military service, he attended the University of Alabama where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1952 and law degree two years later. While at the university, he was elected president of the Student Government Association. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society. After law school, he taught business law at the university and married Jolane Vander Sys. They were married for 66 years and have two children.

In 1956, he moved to Point Clear in Mobile and began the practice of law in Mobile County. Eight years later he was elected congressman from the famous first district which is primarily comprised of Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Edwards went to Congress in what is referred to as the Southern Goldwater Landslide. The South voted overwhelmingly for the Republican nominee, Barry Goldwater. In fact, the South pulled the straight Republican lever that day and has never looked back. Alabama and five other Deep South states changed parties in November of 1964.

A Republican presidential candidate had not carried Alabama in over 70 years, and we had also had no Republican congressmen in those 70-plus years. Prior to that fateful November 1964 day, we had eight congressmen. All eight were Democrats. Five of the eight were wiped out by Republicans that day. Those new GOP Congressmen went on to distinguished careers. Along with Jack Edwards, Bill Dickinson was elected from Montgomery, Jim Martin from Gadsden, and John Buchanan from Birmingham.

Edwards and Dickinson had been friends since college. They both had been railroad lawyers when they were approached to run for Congress in 1964. They both may have been surprised to have been elected. However, they went on to do great work together in Congress. Both were experts on national defense and supported the defense industry. Edwards served on the Defense Appropriations Committee. Dickinson rose to be the ranking Republican on Armed Services.

Jack Edwards served in Congress exactly 20 years, from 1965 to 1985, with distinction. He was never seriously challenged politically during those 20 years. He decided to leave Congress at the fairly young age of 54. Edwards then wrote the book on how to contribute and have an effect on the progress of the state after life in Congress.

He again began a law practice in Mobile. He joined the prestigious Hand Arendall law firm. Edwards began the Governmental Affairs arm of the firm. This began a practice followed by other well-known firms in Birmingham. Edwards had developed a close friendship and working relationship with President Reagan. He had strongly supported President Reagan’s military buildup as the ranking Republican on the Defense Subcommittee on Appropriations.

He served a stint as chairman of the Mobile Chamber of Commerce. Like many other Mobilians, he and his wife settled in Fairhope near Point Clear. Edwards served on the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System from 1988 to 1999, and was president pro tem of the board before retirement. Additionally, he served on the corporate boards of the Southern Company as well as Northrup Grumman Corporation.

Through his board memberships and Washington connections, he was instrumental in Airbus choosing to locate in Mobile.

When he left Congress in 1984 he essentially handpicked his successor, State Senator Sonny Callahan. Mr. Callahan served in Congress for 18 years, from 1984 to 2002. Callahan then endorsed his successor, Josiah “Jo” Bonner. Congressman Bonner served the district for 10 years with honor and distinction. Bonner is now Governor Ivey’s Chief of Staff and basically her right arm.

The First District has had a history of outstanding congressmen. The greatest may be the Honorable Jack Edwards.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.

43 mins ago

Techstars, Alabama Power and state leaders join forces on EnergyTech Accelerator

Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, is partnering with Alabama Power, with additional support from the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) and the Alabama Department of Commerce, to launch the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. The new venture is a startup accelerator focused on innovations in energy technology to be located in Birmingham.

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator will attract startups that are building technologies and business models to enhance the future of energy. Focus areas will include smart cities, the “internet of things,” industrial electrification, connectivity and electric transportation.

Through its corporate accelerators, Techstars develops partnerships with corporations to add industry expertise through mentorships, business development opportunities and access to resources. Alabama Power is Techstars’ first electric utility partner.

“This partnership with Techstars is an exciting opportunity that supports our commitment to find better ways to serve our customers and elevate the state,” said Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite. “With a world-class accelerator program, the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator will be an important catalyst for Alabama to continue strengthening its reputation as a growth center for technology and energy innovation.”

“We’re thrilled to launch our first accelerator in Alabama in partnership with Alabama Power, with support from the EDPA and Department of Commerce. This accelerator program will combine these organizations’ dedication to economic development and electrical and utility innovation with our expertise and global network reach,” said Keith Camhi, Techstars senior vice president of Accelerators“Founders addressing electrical and utility solutions who join our 2020 inaugural class are poised for three incredible months of mentorship and growth.”

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator will source applicants from around the world for the three-month intensive program.

“The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is a huge economic development win for the state,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We have made recruiting technology-focused jobs a priority, and this initiative will help us advance toward our goal while also securing more venture capital and resources for all of our companies to grow and prosper.”

Canfield said the partnership between Alabama Power and Techstars, with support from Commerce and the EDPA, is a direct result of changes made to the Growing Alabama Credit through the Alabama Incentives Modernization Act, which went into effect in August. The changes include an incentive for qualifying tech accelerators, and this is the first time it has been utilized.

“Through the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator, we want to show these high-growth potential companies that the state has the right mechanisms in place for them to start, stay and grow,” said Steve Spencer, The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama president. “We are excited to welcome Techstars to Alabama.”

In addition to support provided by Commerce and the EDPA, AltecPowerSouth, and numerous organizations and companies throughout the state were involved in the recruitment of Techstars. These supporters will have a key role in the accelerator process, with the common goal of growing the number of startup companies based in Alabama.

The first class is planned for 2020. Each class of the annual mentorship-driven accelerator will run for 13 weeks and accept 10 startups. Throughout the program, startups will receive seed investment, mentorship through Techstars’ worldwide network of business leaders, and business coaching through the program’s educational components.  At the end of the 90 days, the program will culminate in Demo Day, a public pitch event.

For more information visit the Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator program page at www.techstars.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

4 key reasons Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ is best pick for Space Command HQ

Huntsville is in the running to be the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command, a move that is a natural fit for Alabama’s Rocket City and its longtime support of space and defense programs.

Goals of the new command are to better organize and advance the military’s extensive operations in space and to seek more effective ways to protect U.S. assets such as satellites that are crucial for communications, navigation and surveillance.

“When you think of space, you think of Huntsville, the birthplace of the rockets that put man on the moon and a huge hub for ongoing innovation and space exploration,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “At the same time, the city is deeply rooted and invested in the security of our nation, and for decades has been at the forefront of safeguarding U.S. interests around the world.

“There could not be a better or more fitting location to lead the important mission of the U.S. Space Command than Huntsville, Alabama,” Secretary Canfield said.

Five other sites – four in Colorado and one in California – also are finalists for the headquarters, but here are four key reasons why Huntsville tops them all.

No. 1: PROXIMITY TO KEY INFRASTRUCTURE

Huntsville is home to Redstone Arsenal, which has been the center of the U.S. Army’s missile and rocket programs for more than 50 years.

The nation’s first ballistic missile was developed at Redstone, and it is the current site of a number of military organizations, including the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, Space and Missile Defense Command, and the Missile Defense Agency.

Also located at Redstone is NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which designed the Saturn V rockets that powered the Apollo program moon landings in the 1960s and 1970s.

Marshall has continued to lead the way in human space exploration, developing new rocket engines and tanks for the Space Shuttle fleet, building sections of the International Space Station and now managing the science work done by astronauts onboard the ISS.

NASA’s Space Launch System, an advanced launch vehicle that will provide the foundation for human exploration beyond Earth’s orbit, is designed, developed and managed by Marshall.

NASA has turned to Marshall to lead its Human Landing System Program for the return to the Moon.

No. 2: PRESENCE OF MAJOR PLAYERS

With such a rich history of success, Huntsville has been an attractive location for defense contractors and other private firms doing business with the government.

Boeing, for example, has more than 3,000 employees in the Huntsville area, working in a diverse range of its global businesses.

The company is the prime contractor on the core stage of NASA’s SLS, and local employees also are heavily involved in the development of rockets, missiles and weapons systems.

Other major industry players have a significant presence in the North Alabama region too, and their ranks continue to grow.

Aerojet RocketdyneBlue Origin and United Launch Alliance are all involved in building the next-generation rockets that will drive future space travel, and breakthrough technologies are also happening elsewhere.

Just last month, Lockheed Martin announced plans to make North Alabama its flagship location for work on hypersonics programs, with a new production facility and almost 275 jobs slated for Huntsville and nearby Courtland.

Hypersonic Strike capabilities have been identified by the U.S. government as a critical capability to be addressed in support of the U.S. National Security Strategy.

No. 3: EXPERTISE AND A PIONEER SPIRIT

More than half a century has passed since Wernher von Braun and his team of German scientists first made their mark on Huntsville with missile and rocket development. But that legacy remains.

Huntsville is loaded with tech talent and regularly wins accolades for a well-trained and highly educated workforce.

Earlier this year, the city was ranked No. 3 in the nation for the most high-tech jobs, according to an analysis of federal labor statistics by 24/7 Wall Street. The only two metros to top Huntsville are in California’s Silicon Valley and in Maryland near Washington D.C.

Huntsville has 15.7 percent of its 222,000-strong working in STEM fields, the analysis shows. The most common STEM job is aerospace engineers, which number nearly 4,000, more than any other major U.S. metro, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The concentration of aerospace engineers in Huntsville is 38 times the national average, the BLS figures show.

Beyond the skill, the city embraces a spirit of innovation reminiscent of those early rocketeers.

There’s a bustling start-up scene, and it’s not just in the defense business.

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a hub of new discoveries in the life sciences field, while the new Invention to Innovation Center (I²C) at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is grooming entrepreneurs who specialize in software, electronics, data science and more.

UAH is located in Cummings Research Park, the nation’s second largest research park and home to nearly 300 companies.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has called on the Pentagon to choose Huntsville and Redstone Arsenal for the new Space Command headquarters, saying the city is uniquely positioned to protect the nation’s assets and interests in space.

“No one does space and defense better than the brainpower on Redstone Arsenal. The world’s most advanced capabilities in aerospace, space and missile defense, and space exploration are already here,” Battle said.

No. 4: COMMANDING ADVANTAGE

Huntsville’s low-cost environment is another significant plus.

In recent years, Huntsville has attracted major projects from companies ranging from Polaris (off-road vehicles) to Blue Origin (rocket engines). The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA joint venture is constructing a $1.6 billion auto plant where the assembly lines will be named “Apollo” and “Discovery.”

A key reason they all picked Huntsville? The cost of doing business in Alabama’s Rocket City is 32 percent less than the national average, according to the Huntsville Madison County Chamber.

U.S. News & World Report has also picked up on Huntsville’s affordability. In April 2019, the magazine cited Huntsville as the “No. 1 Affordable Place to Live in America” for the second consecutive year.

All of these factors make Huntsville a smart pick for the Space Command HQ.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

6 hours ago

Here’s what Alabama’s congressional incumbents have in their war chests after Q3

Incumbent members of Alabama’s U.S. House delegation are seeking reelection in 2020 in all but two districts. These five representatives this week filed their latest finance reports with the Federal Election Commission, disclosing what they raised in the third quarter of 2019 and how much money they have in their campaign accounts.

The two incumbents not running for reelection are Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is running for the U.S. Senate, and Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

In Q3, Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-03) raised $104,507 and spent $149,841. He had $652,353 cash-on-hand at the end of the quarter.

Rogers is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) raised $234,839. He spent $143,374 and was left with $873,618.

Aderholt is a leading member of the powerful House Committee on Appropriations and serves as the ranking member of its Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. He also serves as a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development Subcommittee and the Defense Subcommittee.

Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05), who is facing a primary challenge, raised $18,375 and spent $29,199. He had $859,645 remaining at the close of Q3.

Brooks is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

AL-05 GOP challenger Chris Lewis raised $14,795, spent $35,176 and had $15,084 on hand at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Rep. Gary Palmer (AL-06) brought in $143,725 and spent $77,264. He finished the quarter with $518,118.

Palmer serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and three of its subcommittees. He is also the chair of the Republican Study Committee, making him the fifth-highest ranking Republican in the chamber.

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Alabama’s only Democrat in the House, raised $289,760 in the quarter. She spent $155,385 and reported having $1,859,099 left on hand.

Sewell is the vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, also serving on three of its subcommittees. She is on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and chairs its Subcommittee on Defense Intelligence and Warfighter Support. Sewell is additionally on the Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness.

RELATED: Carl, Coleman build big cash advantages in AL-01, AL-02

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Tommy Tuberville sides with Mo Brooks, Bradley Byrne in opposition to Congress’ anti-Trump-Northern Syria resolution

Some of the pseudo-intellectuals that make up the punditry of Alabama’s legacy media are crying foul over the “no” votes cast by U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) on a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces in Northern Syria.

Brooks and Byrne joined 58 other congressional Republicans on the resolution that passed 354-60, with “yes” votes that included Alabama U.S. Reps. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), Mike Rogers (R-Saks), Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville), Gary Palmer (R-Hoover) and Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham).

Despite the overwhelming support in the U.S. House of Representatives, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville joined his U.S. Senate campaign opponent Byrne in support of Trump’s decision for the drawdown.

“It’s a problem — it’s a huge problem,” Tuberville said. “President Trump did not start this problem. President Trump inherited this complete mess. The whole Middle East, he inherited — he’s trying to do something about it. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he knows what he is doing because he’s got all those people telling him, giving him advice about what’s going on. It’s amazing to me that we’re worried about the Syrian border — we’re worrying about the Syrian border when we’ve got a worse mess right here in the United States. We’ve got our own border we don’t even protect. We’ve absolutely lost our mind when we want to go three or four thousand miles from here to protect somebody else’s when if we don’t start protecting our border, it ain’t going to make any difference. We’ve got everything backwards in this country.”

Tuberville pledged his support for Trump and accused some of the members of Congress in opposition to the president’s policy of being against it for the sake of being against the president.

“I’m with President Trump on this,” he continued. “He’ll make the right decision. I am sick and tired of my friends and buddies, and guys I went to school with going over and getting killed for useless wars, wars that don’t have an end to, wars that we don’t go try to win. We try to run a police state. I think everybody is sick and tired of that. We feel bad for other people, but I’m sure there’s going to be some consequences in some areas, but we have got a president of the United States we have elected as commander-in-chief. Let him run the country. Get out of his way. I saw where 300 people today in the House voted for President Trump not to do what he is doing. It absolutely amazes me. Most of them don’t have a clue on what’s going on over there. They’re just voting against President Trump. Let’s get some common sense back in this country and be behind our president, support him 100%, and again support him on this wall because to me it’s more important than what’s going on three or four thousand miles from us.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 hours ago

7 Things: New York and D.C. liberals love Doug Jones, Brooks wants impeachment info in the open, Trump and Pelosi both look terrible and more …

7. Birmingham student went home with a fake gunshot wound

  • Amonn Jackson, a second-grader at Phillips Academy in Birmingham, attended drama class where the teacher painted a gunshot wound on Jackson’s forehead. Jackson’s mother, Zakiya Milhouse, said she didn’t think painting something like a gunshot wound on young children is an appropriate lesson.
  • The teacher who painted the gunshot wound also painted other injuries, like black eyes, on other children; Milhouse said the teacher “didn’t think it was a real big deal.” Birmingham City Schools have already released a statement on the issue saying that particular portion of the lesson on special effects will be removed.

6. The wall is actually working

  • At the border near San Diego, California, 14 miles of wall has already been built. Now, Douglas Harrison, chief patrol agent of U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, is saying that the wall has made a distinct difference.
  • Back in March, there were 6,880 apprehensions at the San Diego sector, and in May, numbers decreased to 5,884. More recently in August, apprehensions were down to 3,326, and as a whole, there has been a 65% decrease in apprehensions at the border since May.

5. Most Alabama congressman aren’t backing the president on withdrawing troops from Northern Syria

  • When it comes to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Northern Syria, five out of the seven Alabama U.S. representatives have voted to condemn Trump’s decision.
  • The resolution passed 354-60. U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) both voted against the resolution, siding with Trump.

4. Democrats left the meeting over Syria

  • Wednesday, President Donald Trump held a meeting to discuss policy on Syria, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walked out of the meeting because of what they “witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown,” Pelosi said.
  • Pelosi also said that “we have to pray for his health – because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president,” and Trump either referred to Pelosi as a “third-grade politician” or “third-rate politician” that initiated some of the tension. Trump posted a picture on Twitter of Pelosi at the meeting captioned, “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!”

3. Trump and Pelosi have a blowup at the White House, making everyone look bad

  • The Trump administration invited Congressional leaders to the White House to discuss Syria, but all of this was happening in the midst of an “informal impeachment” inquiry and that led to a war of words, a storm out and a now-famous photo that everyone claims makes them look good.
  • Everyone sees exactly what they want to see in this photo. Trump supporters think Pelosi flipped out and the media and their Democrats see Pelosi as a defiant hero.

2. If you want to impeach, make it public

  • A new House resolution introduced by U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) that would require all impeachment parts and proceedings be available for public view. Brooks said that the current impeachment inquiry is “secretive” and “violates both the Constitution and past precedent.”
  • In Brooks’ statement, he questioned why Democrats seem to be so against dealing with this openly, saying, “I don’t understand how Democrats can possibly be opposed to open government and a more informed citizenry that gets real evidence firsthand rather than illegally leaked gossip so readily parroted and aired by a complicit partisan Fake News Media.”

1. Doug Jones is doing well with people who can’t vote for him

  • Third quarter fundraising numbers have been reported for the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, and a large majority of U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) financial support comes from out-of-state, with 77.85% of donations coming from out-of-state and only 22.15% from in-state.
  • California, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and New York make up 43.22% of Jones’ donations. Comparatively, Secretary of State John Merrill had more than 80% of his donations come from Alabama, and former Auburn Football coach Tommy Tuberville had 82% of his donations come from in-state supporters.

