Fisheries aims for bigger fish with Florida bass stockings

One thing you will never find is a bass angler who is happy with catching medium-sized fish. It is always bigger is better. That has been the strategy for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division for decades.

One method to achieve a larger bass is to introduce different genetic traits into the population. That was what occurred recently when Lake Jordan received its final stocking of Florida bass fingerlings.

The WFF’s Fisheries Section took the bulk of the Florida bass production from the Marion and Eastaboga hatcheries and stocked the fingerlings into Lake Jordan, a Coosa River impoundment.

“This is the third year where we have undertaken a concentrated stocking of Florida bass in Jordan,” said Fisheries Chief Nick Nichols. “Those stockings took place in the Bouldin impoundment. Those three years of stockings at Jordan is just a continuation of a stocking strategy that has gone on since the early 1990s.”

That strategy is to stock as many bass as the hatcheries can produce in a given time frame into a single area of a single reservoir.

“The goal of that is not to increase the number of largemouth bass in the lake,” Nichols said. “It’s simply an effort to introduce Florida bass genetic material into that lake’s native bass population. We’ve been doing this in reservoirs since the 1990s.

“We first attempted this at Lake Guntersville. We stocked Florida bass in two or three distinct locations in the lake. Guntersville had what we consider a true northern bass population. It’s on the Tennessee River above the shoals. Even though we stocked fewer fish at Guntersville during that time, the stocking of Florida bass on top of the native northern bass was actually more effective. We were introducing a different set of genes into that population.”

The result was the stocking efforts shifted the Guntersville bass from a pure northern bass to an integrated population with Florida bass traits. Later studies indicated that about 30 percent of the Guntersville bass population’s genetic material came from the introduced Florida bass.

“This showed that the stocking was successful, and it had some performance enhancement on the fishery,” Nichols said.

Fisheries biologists introduce Florida bass into a population in areas where that subspecies will thrive, mainly the warmer waters of the South and Southwest. Florida bass traits enhance performance, which means larger numbers of trophy bass are being caught with a larger average size.

“Florida bass are known to live a little longer, and they have the genetic propensity to grow to a larger size,” Nichols said. “They don’t necessarily grow faster, but they do seem to live longer, which allows them to grow to a larger size. However, what has been observed in situations where Florida bass have been stocked on top of northern bass is you get, at least temporarily, a population-wide hybrid vigor. Hybrid vigor is when you cross two closely related species and the offspring outperform the parents. We saw some of that in Guntersville. They’re seeing the same thing at Chickamauga in Tennessee.

“The downside is that once you’ve introduced that new genetic material into the population and you’ve gotten that initial hybridization response, you really can’t recreate that result again. In other words, you can’t go in with another Florida bass stocking and expect to get the same response you did with the initial stocking.”

Nichols said several years ago the Mobile River basin received several Florida bass stockings, but the results were noticeably muted compared to Guntersville.

“It gets more complicated,” he said. “As we learn more about the genetics of the native bass in Alabama, it’s become very apparent that the native bass in the Mobile basin naturally have a lot of the same genetic material as Florida bass. They aren’t necessarily Florida bass, but they share a lot of the same genome. We haven’t seen the same responses in the Mobile basin that we saw at Guntersville.”

Farther up the Coosa River, WFF had significant success with Florida bass stockings at Lay Lake several years ago.

“We were able to shift the population at Lay Lake to nearly a 50-percent Florida bass population,” Nichols said.

Florida bass introductions have been conducted at lakes throughout Alabama, including Wheeler, Lewis Smith, Martin, Logan Martin, Demopolis and Aliceville.

“We’ve had mixed results,” Nichols said. “In some of those places, we’ve been back to reevaluate the population post-stocking to see if there have been shifts in the allele (genetic) frequencies. Even cases where we have seen shifts, we haven’t seen the performance boost we saw at Guntersville. It’s not the dramatic difference that a lot of people think. Depending on the selective pressures in a body of water, you may not even see a response.”

In the Lake Jordan stocking effort, a total of about 900,000 Florida bass fingerlings were released in the three-year period. However, Nichols said that’s not a huge introduction in the grand scheme of bass reproduction.

“That actually works out to less than 100 fish per acre that we stocked,” he said. “What we have a hard time explaining to folks is the stocking is on top of the natural reproduction from the native fish that has already taken place. That natural reproduction can be 10 to 20 times the number of fish released in the stocking.

“If we were stocking 50 Florida bass on top of natural reproduction, which could exceed 2,000 native bass fingerlings per acre per year, only a small percentage of those fingerlings, both the Florida bass and native fish, survive that first summer and recruit into the population. We don’t expect a large percentage of the 300,000 fingerlings we stocked at Jordan to survive. We hope a small percentage will spawn with native fish and get results a few years down the road.”

Nichols said, for the last four to five years, that annual production of Florida bass fingerlings at the hatcheries at Marion and Eastaboga has been between 300,000-400,000. The hatcheries also produce striped bass, hybrid bass and walleye fingerlings.

Even if the hatcheries were able to significantly boost Florida bass production, Nichols said it still would have little impact on the large reservoirs.

“It’s a numbers game,” he said. “Say we bumped up hatchery production and were able to crank out 1 or 2 million Florida bass fingerlings, and we took the entire production and stocked them in Guntersville. Guntersville is a 70,000-acre reservoir. That works out to stocking less than 30 fish per acre.

“If you go to any of our reservoirs, you’ve got natural bass reproduction taking place every year where the natural reproduction is probably between 2,000 and 3,000 fingerlings per acre. When you’re stocking 30 fingerlings on top of that, it’s not going to have that much of an impact. Because we have already introduced significant Florida bass genetics into the population, adding a few more is not even going to be measurable.”

A couple of years ago, Guntersville bass anglers and homeowners were afraid the bass fishery was in dire straits because of a reduction in the number of quality bass that were being caught. Nichols said that is just part of the cyclical nature of any large body of water.

“Everything hinges on recruitment, and that’s not just for bass, but largemouth bass is a poster child,” he said. “Each year, bass are going to spawn and produce millions of fry and eventually hundreds of thousands of fingerlings. If most of those fingerlings survived, the lake would quickly become overpopulated with bass. Only a small percentage recruit into the population for a variety of reasons.

“Guntersville is a great bass reservoir. The habitat is great. It’s almost the perfect largemouth bass reservoir. But what happened on Guntersville is we had these great year-classes with very high recruitment that occurred around 2008. Once those fish recruit into a population, they’re going to grow and be caught by anglers. So for several years we had this boom up there because we had those super-strong year-classes. That’s when everybody was super happy. Big tournaments were coming to the lake, and everybody was catching bass.”

Then that cyclical nature of reservoirs kicked in, and those fish spawned during the super year-classes started to die out or were caught. Those anglers and homeowners used to the fantastic fishing imagined the worst and called for more fish stockings.

“People had the perception that the lake was collapsing,” Nichols said. “But it wasn’t collapsing. It was just going back to normal. As we have discussed over the past couple of years, we told everybody the lake was going to recover.

“And we’ve just recently had another bump in the Guntersville bass fishing. It’s not because of stocking; it’s because we’ve had a couple of strong year-classes that are just coming into the fishery.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Time to Thrive with Thomas Cox, Birmingham’s new way to eat

Thomas Cox began his business, Mealfit, in 2013 from his kitchen table. A friend came to him with a dilemma of how to eat healthy so Thomas used his expertise in meal planning to help. This quickly turned into his everyday life. Thomas describes how he went from coaching to now providing meal plans, ready to eat food, and guidance outside of the kitchen. Eat right, work hard and move! It is Time to Thrive with Thomas Cox!

Mealfit is a company founded on making eating easier and healthier. Thomas feels motivating people through food and lifestyle is the way he can truly impact this world

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Limestone County man grows ‘duck tomato’

Take a gander at what a man in Limestone County grew.

On August 1, a picture of Carl Barnes and his “duck tomato” was shared on the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, Inc. Facebook page.

The organization shared the photo to promote their upcoming “Duck and Run 5K” on September 15, “Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby” on October 6 and “Duck Decorating Contest” spanning October and November.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Before endorsing corporate censorship, the Anniston Star should consider its own circumstances

In a Friday editorial, the Anniston Star gave its readers a lesson on the First Amendment.

Correctly, the Star explained that even though conspiracy radio talker Alex Jones was denied access to platforms hosted by Facebook, Apple and Google, his First Amendment rights had not been violated.

“Alex Jones’ First Amendment rights have not at all been hindered, hampered, silenced or denied. He can still (and most certainly will) continue to make outrageous claims about the government and launch untrue attacks on his political foes,” the Star editorial says. “But, as free market entities, Facebook, Apple, Twitter and all other media have every right to tell Jones that he can’t use their bullhorn to spread his fake news.”

That’s such a bold statement from a media outlet that doesn’t solely rely on web advertising to sustain itself and instead can hide behind an $8 a month paywall. It’s also a bold statement from an outlet that is on the approved list of print newspapers that make it a legally acceptable publication for legal advertisements.

The Star offers a list of Alex Jones’ indiscretions and suggests it is perfectly reasonable these tech giants to act as they had. It also dismisses the notion of a potential slippery slope that may lead to other outlets being banned because of their political stripes given the new creation of this new subjective standard.

What if we applied a subjective standard to the Anniston Star? Let’s play this game to a logical extreme and consider the implications for the newspaper launched by Col. Harry M. Ayers in 1911.

Earlier this year when it was revealed then-Anniston Star publisher H. Brandt Ayers, the son of Harry Ayers, had allegedly sexually harassed female employees by spanking them, what if certain entities determined this bastion of progressive liberalism in Alabama should be punished? It certainly wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities given the Star had burned a lot of bridges over the years.

Even though these supposed indiscretions happened decades ago, what’s to stop someone from saying, “They should be punished! We need to show this kind of misogynistic behavior should not be tolerated and therefore, we must make an example out of the Star. Let’s make it so that they can no longer satisfy legal requirements as an acceptable forum for legal advertising,” and therefore deny the Star a revenue stream?

That would not be preventing the Star from exercising its First Amendment rights – but that doesn’t make it right.

The Anniston Star shouldn’t be expected to defend Alex Jones, nor shouldn’t anyone.

But do us all a favor first: Spare us from your urge to use your opinion page as an avenue for a victory lap and sanctimonious justification for Alex Jones’ setback.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks hits back at ‘socialist’ opponent over what he calls a defamatory attack

Mud-slinging is as old as politics itself, but sometimes a line gets crossed and the person attacked fires back in kind.

The Democrat candidate for Congress in Alabama’s fifth Congressional District Peter Joffrion alleged that Congressman Mo Brooks “participated in the scheme by accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and by signing on to a letter drafted by the conspirators to oppose the EPA’s cleanup efforts,” which implies an unethical and illegal behavior on the Congressman’s part.

Brooks says he never signed such a letter. According to Brooks, the only letter he signed in regard to this matter was signed by six other Alabama Congressmen who represent the area involved and requested a 60-day pause to allow for public comment, which the Obama administration granted.

Congressman Brooks did not hold back when he told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News what he thought about these accusations.

“The accusation that I participated in criminal conduct is patently false. There is zero … evidence to support Peter Joffrion’s accusations. He just made it up for personal gain. The accusation that I signed a letter to oppose the EPA’s clean up efforts, that is patently false. There is zero evidence to support that accusation rendered by Peter Joffrion,” said Brooks.

The facts of this issue do not seem that complex. Joffrion has a campaign that has an uphill battle. He needs attention and he can’t get that by talking about what Brooks calls his “socialistic policies.” This is desperation by Joffrion, but as long as media outlets act like stenographers and just repeat lies sent out via press releases, candidates will continue to behave this way.

Listen to the entire interview here:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

‘Supermarket of Veterans Benefits’ to be held at Houston County Farm Center August 24

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is hosting a “Supermarket of Veterans Benefits” on Friday, Aug. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center Complex in Dothan.

At the free event, veterans and their dependents will be able to “shop” for benefits and services, receiving guidance from state and federal officials regarding their eligibility.

“There are many agencies that provide benefits and services to veterans, and this is a great opportunity for veterans to learn about many of them in one day,” Clyde Marsh, ADVA Commissioner, said in a statement. “Since we began this program, we have assisted thousands of veterans and their families receive their earned benefits.”

The department hosted a similar event last November in Florence.

For more information about the event, contact the Houston County Veterans Service Office at (334) 677-4749, or the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at (334) 242-5084.

