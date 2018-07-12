Fighting violent crime is a hallmark issue for Attorney General Steve Marshall
Steve Marshall remains unwavering in fighting violent crime and safeguarding the people of Alabama. Last year, Marshall launched the “Initiative on Violent Crime” from the Attorney General’s Office, which focuses on reclaiming, restoring and reviving Alabama communities.
“I am determined to reclaim our neighborhoods from the scourge of violent crime, restore the rule of law, and ultimately, see these communities revived. We are accomplishing these goals through targeting our worst-hit areas, establishing strategic partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement, renewing investments in crime-fighting resources and increasing training opportunities for those on the front lines.”
“We are also listening to the needs of victims of violent crime. As a result, we advocated for and secured the historic passage of the Fair Justice Act to ensure that capital murderers are limited in their ability to file endless frivolous appeals that cause families to relive their horror again and again, while losing faith in the justice system.”
Over the past twelve months, violent crime has dropped by 15% in Montgomery alone. Marshall’s proven commitment to fight violent crime has the potential to positively impact the lives of Alabamians for generations to come. As Marshall said after 11 violent offenders were captured with the assistance of his office, “criminals should be on notice—we will not tolerate this menace to our citizens.”
Steve Marshall is a voice for the most vulnerable, standing up for the rights and protection of victims. He is tough on crime and works diligently every day to see that justice is served in our state. He is committed to standing up for what is right and will always put the well being of Alabama first. With Steve Marshall in office, Alabama is safer.
Sloss Tech can be launching point to find your entrepreneurial passion
Jim Cavale was sitting in the audience at a tech conference in Birmingham, Ala., in 2016. At the time, he was president of a successful fitness company in the city that had grown into a national brand, but his mind was beginning to think about new challenges.
“I was very comfortable and very passionate about what I was doing at Iron Tribe Fitness,” Cavale recalls. “Gary’s talk stirred a lot of passions that are embedded inside of me. He talked about the importance of personal brand and social media and how important it is in terms of athletes. He talked about leveraging the platforms to accomplish your goals in business and in life.
“He talked about things that led to a conversation between him and me afterward, that really kept stirring in me after the event was over. Less than two months after that event, I ended up deciding that it was a good time to sell out to my partners and I found myself in New York in Gary’s office telling him the story of the impact his talk had on me. I knew that I was going to build something new in this sports/social media realm. I didn’t know what it would be, whether it was going to be consulting and services or technology-based.”
That idea became Influencer (INFLCR), which launched in late 2017 and now works with some of the biggest brands in college sports and politics. The INFLCR software allowing clients to store, distribute and track their digital assets — photos, videos, story links, GIFs and more — through a cloud-based INFLCR account as they flow through the social accounts of their brand ambassadors.
“INFLCR allows you to partner with your brand ambassadors to tell their story within the context of yours,” Cavale says. “INFLCR has grown to serve a lot of big-time clients in the college sports world, and now in the political world. We are a product, but we have services built around it, and we help brands partner with their brand ambassadors on social media to create a full-circle influencer marketing network that the content runs through. Sloss Tech was a spark for that.”
As part of his opening, Cavale will interview Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin about the burgeoning tech ecosystem that is a big part of Birmingham’s renaissance. While he was exiting Iron Tribe and making plans to launch INFLCR, Cavale came to know Woodfin as the candidate was on his way to becoming Birmingham’s youngest mayor since 1893. They’ll discuss Woodfin’s vision for capitalizing on the rising tide of technology in the heart of the Magic City. Birmingham-based companies such as Shipt and Fleetio are scoring big wins, among the many success stories being celebrated as part of Birmingham’s Innovation Week.
“For me, it’s cool to come back two years later for to the third Sloss Tech event, and to open it up by telling this story and challenge some in the audience to think about what they might learn that might spark something in them,” Cavale says. “And for us at INFLCR, this is a great event for us to host potential new hires and talent and bring in prospective new clients. There will be people attending the event from states all over the Southeast.”
Of course, after all this learning, networking and innovation, there will be entertainment.
Said Cavale: “It goes right from Sloss Tech to Sloss Fest, which has become one of the nation’s premier music festivals with almost 100,000 people coming through Birmingham for acts like Chris Stapleton and 21 Savage.”
It’s a great time to be in the Magic City. Perhaps you, too, may hear or meet someone who helps you see new possibilities as Cavale did in the audience in 2016.
Alabama judge throws out Troy King’s lawsuit against Attorney General Steve Marshall
Troy King’s attempts to keep opponent Attorney General Steve Marshall from spending money that he got from a federal political action committee ran aground on Thursday when Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson denied King’s request for a temporary restraining order.
King argued that contributions given to Marshall by the Republican Attorneys General Association violate Alabama’s ban on PAC-to-PAC transfers.
Judge Anderson dismissed the lawsuit altogether, saying the case was outside of his jurisdiction because it involved a federal PAC, according to the Montgomery Advertiser’s Brian Lyman.
King regretted the decision in a press conference following the hearing.
“It is complete,” King said. “The work that the Alabama legislature did as the first order of business when they took over the legislature after 136 years of Democrat rule to ban the laundering of campaign contributions and the buying and selling of politicians in secret has been undone today.
“I was under the misapprehension that the courts of Alabama would read and apply the law as the legislature of Alabama wrote it,” King continued. “That’s clearly not the case.”
“We will continue this battle on the ballot on Tuesday, and I’m confident that the people of Alabama are not going to stand for what has just happened in this courtroom,” King said.
In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Marshall’s campaign celebrated Judge Anderson’s decision.
“Troy King has abused the judicial and ethics process this week to stage a political stunt,” the statement said. “He did so routinely as AG and Republicans fired him in 2010 because of it. We are glad the court has confirmed this and look forward to getting back to the issues Alabama voters actually care about in the final days of this campaign.”
In the wake of Billy Canary’s abrupt exit as president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, it is clear that the business community will chart its path forward by making significant changes.
For starters, many of Alabama’s largest employers are no longer members of BCA. Several factors will contribute to whether those large employers reconsider their memberships, and those factors involve revising the organization’s policies and approach to advocacy.
The existing membership of BCA has a difficult task ahead of them if they want to restore the group to its former strength. That type of restoration will be impossible without the participation of the state’s largest employers. Concessions will have to be made so that these companies feel comfortable that their ability to participate in the group more accurately reflects their contributions. That’s only fair.
At the same time, a strong group must also carry the interests of a broad spectrum of industries. Small businesses, manufacturing and professional services – just to name a few – will all need representation within the organization.
BCA decision-makers will have to strike a delicate balance in implementing these changes. But that’s not the only place where change will matter.
Choosing the correct person to lead the group is equally important.
The new leader will have to be someone who can unify the business community through their experience and leadership style. The BCA needs to sharpen its approach to governmental affairs, refocus their policy goals and retool its political operation. All of this will require a lot of adjustments before the legislature convenes in March 2019.
So, who might that person be?
Yellowhammer News has picked up on several names being talked about to potentially fill that role.
Jo Bonner – The former congressman from Mobile has spent a career building relationships with many of the key stakeholders in the business community. Bonner currently serves in a governmental affairs and economic development role for the University of Alabama. He has a long-standing friendship with Governor Ivey and relationships with business leaders across the state. Bonner is known for his statesman-like approach to politics.
Young Boozer – Should the BCA’s leadership prioritize business experience in the selection process, then Boozer would likely become a top candidate. Boozer has decades of experience in banking and finance with some of the country’s largest institutions. He entered politics in 2010 and has since served two terms as State Treasurer.
Philip Bryan – Bryan has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Alabama politics. Having started in political communications only a decade ago, and now running Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh’s legislative operation, Bryan has reached a point of permanent occupancy on any list of Alabama’s most powerful and influential people. Few people in politics share Bryan’s smarts and knowledge, and even fewer people have as much influence on the policy-making process. Bryan’s energy and ambition would be welcome additions to the position.
Allison Hosp – Currently serving as the Vice President of the Alabama Retail Association, Hosp has a strong track record of success working on the issues most important to Alabama’s business community. When BCA refocuses its policy goals, Hosp is someone who has the experience necessary to carry out an effective plan of advocacy. From fighting tax hikes to tort reform, she has proven she can be an effective advocate for the business community.
State Representative Bill Poole – No one knows if the Tuscaloosa lawyer would actually have an interest in giving up his powerful House Ways and Means Education chairmanship to take over at BCA. Nevertheless, Poole’s name has been bantered about heavily. Poole is that rare combination of policy wonk and political operator. He has a reputation as a straight-shooter who also navigates the treacherous waters of the statehouse with ease. Regardless of whether he lands at BCA, Poole will be a player in Alabama politics for many years.
Toby Roth – Roth is a trusted figure in Montgomery circles, and someone who transcends several cycles of political power. He began working on behalf of the business community in the 1990s during the appellate court and tort reform battles. Then Roth served as Chief of Staff during Bob Riley’s first term as governor. He has years of business advocacy on his resume, as well as the even temperament some may want in the next leader at BCA.
These moves and others will go a long way in determining whether the BCA, once again, becomes a viable entity in Alabama politics.
Alabama ranks 24th among the best states to retire in
A recent study conducted by Bankrate.com concluded that the Yellowhammer State is the 24th best state for retirees.
The study looked at categories of cost of living, taxes, healthcare quality, weather, crime, cultural vitality, and well-being, and weighted their value based upon a survey Bankrate conducted last year.
Alabama scored 6th and 7th in the cost of living and weather categories respectively, but ranked 44th, 47th, and 38th in the categories of crime, culture, and well-being.
Millions of Americans engage in do it yourself (DIY) home improvements. Each summer I choose a project, and about half of the time I actually do it. This year’s project is painting our house’s exterior windows and trim. And yet DIY produces professional angst for me as an economist, because core economic principles imply that I should hire someone for home projects.
About two thirds of American homeowners typically report planning a DIY improvement task. The more than 4,000 Lowe’s and Home Depot stores nationwide largely cater to DIYers. Cable TV channels, magazines, blogs, and YouTube videos assist aspiring DIYers.
DIY, however, ignores the principle of comparative advantage. What does this mean? Suppose that I could have hired a professional for my painting project for $1,000, plus the cost of paint. Paying someone would have taken me less time than doing it myself. This might seem trivial, since I could just watch if I paid someone, but holds even considering raising the money to pay for the job.
Why? I can earn $1,000 working as an economist faster than I can paint. Alternatively, I could earn more than $1,000 in the time I’ll spend painting. I am skilled as an economist (although some of my students might disagree), while painters are better at painting. Comparative advantage shows that we will both be better off by focusing on what we’re good at. Teaching a summer class is a faster way for me to paint my house.
Comparative advantage applies for other projects – decks or landscaping the yard – and other professionals – doctors, plumbers, basically everyone. Much of our modern prosperity is due to specialization based on comparative advantage and buying what we need and want.
Closely related to specialization is another fundamental economic principle, the division of knowledge. A pro knows more about painting than I do; they will have and know how to use all the latest tools. A DIYer is more likely to waste wood building a deck due to mistakes a pro will avoid.
DIY could even make us poorer. If twenty families in Troy decided to build decks themselves this summer, they would likely waste a lot of wood and other materials making the similar mistakes. One specialized company could more quickly and efficiently build all twenty decks.
And yet I am probably painting as you read this. Am I crazy? Perhaps, but let’s not go there. My depiction of comparative advantage, however, does omit several things.
Many people cannot work extra hours (for pay at least) to earn the cash needed to pay for home improvement projects. Opportunities for overtime may not come when you want to do a project. DIY purchases a deck or fire pit we otherwise couldn’t afford using our spare time.
Having workers come into your house is also inconvenient. Hiring a painter or contractor is a hassle. Good contractors are often referred by friends, so you may end up with an unreliable one. (Many free-market economists have contractor horror stories, which should perhaps make us rethink how well markets work.)
Emotional considerations also factor in. DIY was part of life in the Sutter home growing up. We did things like put a new roof on the garage and build a deck, and we helped friends with such projects. I learned DIY before economics, and maybe some lessons are hard to unlearn. Many people enjoy working on their home, which factors into consideration.
Specialization leads to the creation of so much new knowledge that it limits our ability to DIY. YouTube videos level the playing field some, but only help someone who is already handy. The ability to DIY is valuable, even when we choose to pay others to do our tasks. The growing percentage of Americans not confident about changing a flat tire will be dependent on road service.
Good luck with your summer projects DIYers. You probably don’t have to worry while working about failing to apply basic principles you teach students. Perhaps painting my house makes me a bad economist; if so, I’m glad I have tenure!
Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.