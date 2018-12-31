Sign up for Our Newsletter

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 1 day ago / Sponsored
Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge 2 days ago / Sponsored
6 hours ago

Brooks: How much ‘American blood’ on will be on hands of Pelosi, Schumer until they help with border security?

On Sunday, GOP Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) joined Dale Jackson on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” to weigh in on the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Brooks slammed Democratic leadership, suggesting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have “American blood” on their hands for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump and the Republicans on border security.

“It is a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in. On the one hand, you have got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure the border,” Brooks told Jackson. “Those Americans are dying, either because they have been murdered by illegal aliens, vehicular homicides by illegal aliens or the illegal narcotics that are shipped into the country by illegal aliens and their drug cartels with the drug overdoses that are in the tens of thousands of lost American lives per year.”

[Brooks’ remarks begin around the 16:00 mark]

Guerrilla Politics -12-30-18

VIDEO: Shutdown goes on, disinformation campaign in the Alabama U.S. Senate race draws the AG's attention, best/worst of 2018 and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Thursday, December 27, 2018

Brooks then questioned how much blood it would take for the Democrats to end the charade of protecting illegal aliens and assist Trump and the GOP with border security.

“So, the question is going to be how much blood, American blood, do you have to have on the hands of the Democrats leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer before they will help us with border security? Or is their craving for power such that they are willing to accept the loss of American lives?” he asked.

Brooks later added, “The American people ought to be infuriated about it.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and said the shutdown made lawmakers look “silly” and insisted that leaders, from both political parties, must “move away from the blame game.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

6 hours ago

Marshall: A personal New Year’s message

My fellow Alabamians, for many of us 2018 has been a year of hardship, of pain and loss. Our state as a whole has had its challenges, too. We’ve seen headlines of lives shattered by addiction, crime and violence. We’ve seen families torn apart and communities at odds. I am sure that I am not alone in my eagerness for a new year and a new chapter. Yet, as I reflect on the past year, I recognize that a year of hardship has brought to light some new perspectives that I want to carry into 2019. I share them with you in hopes that, as a state, we can look back over the coming year and say that we did our best to make Alabama a better place to live.

In 2019, I want to be kinder than I would normally be because, as the saying goes, everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle. As everyone now knows, my family was fighting a quiet battle for many years. The conversations that I’ve had with families across the state have opened my eyes to the fact that we were not alone in that. You really never know what burdens people are carrying and how your words can build them up or tear them down. I read something by Stephen Covey recently that resonated with me. He said, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.” How different would our interactions with others be if we kept this in mind? In the New Year, I want to be more compassionate and patient with people I meet who may not be as easy to understand.

In 2019, I want to be more forgiving. If I have learned anything over the past year, it’s that life is too short to carry around anger and bitterness. And unforgiveness is a heavy load to carry. As evidenced by the local news around our state, the determination to settle a score has repeatedly resulted in the loss of life in some communities. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that the wrong done to us was right, and it often doesn’t come with an apology from the person or people who hurt us, but it frees us to focus on what is ahead rather than what is behind.

In 2019, I want to invest more in people. Admittedly, before I became attorney general, I was able to give more of my time to a variety of philanthropies — one of which remains very close to my heart, mentoring at-risk youth. Although my involvement may have to look a little different now, I want to make time to stay involved. The truth is, if we are tired of high crime rates and bad neighborhoods, then we have to be willing to play a small part in the solution. Alabama is blessed with numerous non-profits organized to serve children and teenagers who are statistically more likely to end up in prison. Find one in your area and get involved. Everyone can’t commit to mentoring, but studies show that simple hospitality, even just sharing a meal, can make a difference in the life of an at-risk youth. The first step is believing that you can have an impact.

Despite the difficulties of the past year, it was a great honor to be elected to serve as your attorney general. I appreciate your confidence in me and your support, even in the midst of some of my darkest days. I pray God’s blessings upon you and your families.

Happy New Year!

Steve Marshall is the Alabama attorney general

7 hours ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2019 6 Week Challenge.

Beginning January 14 and ending February 25, Iron Tribe’s 6 Week Challenge is a highly regarded fitness program that combines group workouts with personalized coaching and nutrition guidance.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions, and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 6 Weeks Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

9 hours ago

Fish found in Alabama called endangered

Federal officials are putting a fish whose habitat is threatened by development in southern states on the endangered species list.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is adding the trispot darter fish to the list.

The trispot darter can be found in the Coosa River watershed in northern Alabama, northern Georgia and southeastern Tennessee.

It also survives in the Conasauga River watershed, above the confluence with the Coosawattee River in Georgia and Tennessee, according to the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity.

Development along the Coosa River in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia threatens the fish’s water quality due to stormwater runoff, AL.com reported.

The fish was believed to be extinct in Alabama for more than 50 years until it was discovered in Little Canoe Creek in 2008, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Being placed on the endangered species list makes it illegal for the freshwater fish to be caught or sold.

“Protecting the trispot darter under the Endangered Species Act will safeguard this colorful little fish for future generations and help protect water quality for nearby communities,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the center.

The wildlife service proposed a rule to put the trispot darter on the endangered species list in October 2017.

The fish was first identified as needing federal protection in 1982, and the center sued the agency in 2015 to get a legally binding date for such protection.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

11 hours ago

Shelby on shutdown negotiations: ‘We’ve got to move away from the blame game’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) advised that the government shutdown made lawmakers look “silly” and that leaders on both sides of the aisle need to “move away from the blame game” in order to find a resolution. He also reaffirmed his support for securing the nation’s borders.

Shelby is the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and has been praised for his historic leadership this year that led to most of the government being funded through regular order for Fiscal Year 2019. However, the final piece of the appropriations puzzle is currently being held hostage over partisan disagreements on immigration and border security policy.

“Our negotiations are at an impasse at the moment,” Shelby explained. “I wish it were not so.”

He continued, “We’ve got to move away from the blame game of blaming the president, blaming the Democrats, Pelosi, Schumer and others, and get back to doing what we’re sent there to do, fund the government. That’s been my mandate. That’s what we’ve been working [on] hard this year in a bipartisan way on the Appropriations Committee. Senator Leahy, the senator from Vermont, he is the ranking Democrat on the committee. I believe if people would help us along, [we] would do what we did with the 75 percent that we’ve funded to the government. Fund it all, the sooner the better.”

The senior senator from Alabama said that he had lunch with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the subject last Saturday.

“[W]e talked at length about it, how to bring it to a close. How to fund the government. And the president made some proposals through the vice president. I made some proposals to Senator Schumer, the night before. But right now we’re at a standoff, and I think that’s not good for the Senate, the House, or America. We can do better and we’ve got to figure out a way, Margaret, to get to yes. If we blame each other this could last a long, long time,” Shelby outlined.

He also emphasized, “[M]y goal is to secure the borders.”

“I believe the president does not want a shutdown,” Shelby advised. “I think we- he wants to secure the borders which he should and we should help him do that. But there are a lot of ways to do it. Sometimes names get in the way of good work.”

Shelby explained, “[W]e’re one of the great nations of the world that don’t secure the borders. Democrats and Republicans have worked together toward that end before, it’s going to take us working together to get it done. And that’s what I want to do as chairman of the Appropriations Committee to reach out to the Democrats, get the president on board, get the Democrats on board and let’s move on and quit fighting and quit blaming each other.”

“It’s a question when do we get off the blame game and we get to serious negotiations. At the end of the day, all of this will end—we don’t know when—in negotiations. It’s not a question of who wins or loses. Nobody’s gonna win this kind of game. Nobody wins in a shutdown. We all lose and we kind of look silly,” Shelby concluded.


Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

12 hours ago

Outgoing Trump chief of staff: Sessions ‘instituted the zero-tolerance’ illegal immigration policy

According to President Donald Trump’s outgoing chief of staff General John Kelly, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was responsible for the administration’s “zero-tolerance policy” for immigration law violations.

In an interview with the LA Times, Kelly asserted that Session’s announcement in May of the hardline stance caught the White House by surprise. U.S. officials already had begun to put the enforcement policy into practice, reportedly resulting in hundreds of migrant children being separated from their parents.

“What happened was Jeff Sessions, he was the one that instituted the zero-tolerance process on the border that resulted in both people being detained and the family separation,” Kelly told the LA Times. “He surprised us.”

Sessions has long been known for his law-and-order bonafides, with Kelly’s comments affirming that this did not waver during Sessions’ tenure as attorney general before he resigned last month.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

