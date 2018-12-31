Brooks: How much ‘American blood’ on will be on hands of Pelosi, Schumer until they help with border security?

On Sunday, GOP Representative Mo Brooks (AL-5) joined Dale Jackson on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” to weigh in on the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Brooks slammed Democratic leadership, suggesting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have “American blood” on their hands for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump and the Republicans on border security.

“It is a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in. On the one hand, you have got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure the border,” Brooks told Jackson. “Those Americans are dying, either because they have been murdered by illegal aliens, vehicular homicides by illegal aliens or the illegal narcotics that are shipped into the country by illegal aliens and their drug cartels with the drug overdoses that are in the tens of thousands of lost American lives per year.”

[Brooks’ remarks begin around the 16:00 mark]

Guerrilla Politics -12-30-18 VIDEO: Shutdown goes on, disinformation campaign in the Alabama U.S. Senate race draws the AG's attention, best/worst of 2018 and more on Guerrilla Politics … Posted by Yellowhammer News on Thursday, December 27, 2018

Brooks then questioned how much blood it would take for the Democrats to end the charade of protecting illegal aliens and assist Trump and the GOP with border security.

“So, the question is going to be how much blood, American blood, do you have to have on the hands of the Democrats leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer before they will help us with border security? Or is their craving for power such that they are willing to accept the loss of American lives?” he asked.

Brooks later added, “The American people ought to be infuriated about it.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and said the shutdown made lawmakers look “silly” and insisted that leaders, from both political parties, must “move away from the blame game.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.