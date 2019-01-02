Mo Brooks doubles down: Democrats that support open borders know ‘there is a cost in American lives’
Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on Yellowhammer TV’s “Guerrilla Politics” over the weekend and made waves by adamantly stating that the lives lost to illegal immigration are the fault of the Democrats
Brooks asked how much “American blood” will be on the hands of House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump, adding, “It’s a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in. One the one hand, you’ve got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure our borders.”
Because this statement was critical of Democratic darlings, it went viral in the national media while Alabama’s AL.com ran the story as wire copy from the Washington Post.
Congressman Brooks joined WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday and was asked if he stood by those comments and he made it clear he was not backing down.
Brooks did not hedge, saying, “Absolutely! Schumer, Pelosi, all the Democrats that support open borders knowing full well that there is a cost in American lives. There have blood on their hands.”
The congressman also added a staggering argument that more people have been killed by illegal immigration than in all the American wars combined since the 1990s.
Partial transcript as follows:
BROOKS: If you add up the number of people who have died as a result of illegal alien conduct in the Tennessee Valley, the area that I represent in the state of Alabama, and you compare that to the number of Americans that have lost their lives in Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, in my judgment, the number of Americans that have lost their lives at the hands of illegal aliens and their conduct is vastly greater than the number of Americans that lost their lives fighting in those conflicts that I just listed.
JACKSON: And we are talking about Americans in the 5th Congressional District?
BROOKS: Fifth Congressional District loss of life at the hands of illegal aliens vs Americans from the 5th congressional district that lost their lives in those conflicts.
JACKSON: Just to be clear, homicides, vehicular homicides and overdose drug deaths that come from Mexico, correct?
BROOKS: And murders.
Listen:
@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN