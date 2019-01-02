Sign up for Our Newsletter

Mo Brooks doubles down: Democrats that support open borders know 'there is a cost in American lives'

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) appeared on Yellowhammer TV’s “Guerrilla Politics” over the weekend and made waves by adamantly stating that the lives lost to illegal immigration are the fault of the Democrats

Brooks asked how much “American blood” will be on the hands of House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their unwillingness to cooperate with President Donald Trump, adding, “It’s a very tough position that the Democrats have put us in. One the one hand, you’ve got thousands of Americans who are dead each year because of the Democrats’ refusal to secure our borders.”

Because this statement was critical of Democratic darlings, it went viral in the national media while Alabama’s AL.com ran the story as wire copy from the Washington Post.

Congressman Brooks joined WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday and was asked if he stood by those comments and he made it clear he was not backing down.

Brooks did not hedge, saying, “Absolutely! Schumer, Pelosi, all the Democrats that support open borders knowing full well that there is a cost in American lives. There have blood on their hands.”

The congressman also added a staggering argument that more people have been killed by illegal immigration than in all the American wars combined since the 1990s.

Partial transcript as follows:

BROOKS: If you add up the number of people who have died as a result of illegal alien conduct in the Tennessee Valley, the area that I represent in the state of Alabama, and you compare that to the number of Americans that have lost their lives in Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, in my judgment, the number of Americans that have lost their lives at the hands of illegal aliens and their conduct is vastly greater than the number of Americans that lost their lives fighting in those conflicts that I just listed.

JACKSON: And we are talking about Americans in the 5th Congressional District?

BROOKS: Fifth Congressional District loss of life at the hands of illegal aliens vs Americans from the 5th congressional district that lost their lives in those conflicts.

JACKSON: Just to be clear, homicides, vehicular homicides and overdose drug deaths that come from Mexico, correct?

BROOKS: And murders.

Listen:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

R.L. Zeigler Co. recalls hot sausages due to metal bits

An Alabama company has recalled tons of hot sausages because they may be contaminated with bits of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recall notice says it has not had any reports of injury from the R.L. Zeigler Co. sausages, which were shipped nationwide from Selma, Alabama.

The notice dated Sunday says the recall affects about 5.8 tons (5.26 metric tons) of chicken and pork sausage labeled as “red hots” — some of them also labeled “extra hot.”

They all are 24-ounce (680-gram) packages holding about nine links of sausage with a use-by date of Jan. 24.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Zeigler received complaints on Dec. 13 and 27, investigated them, and notified the agency Saturday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 Things: Mo Brooks says Pelosi, Schumer have 'American blood' on their hands over shutdown, Trump slows his roll on Syria, AG Steve Marshall has protesters come to his house and more …

7. Louis C.K. returned to the world of standup comedy and was immediately told his jokes’ subjects were off-limits

— The disgraced comedian was trying out material in a new set that was leaked to the Internet. That set included jokes about the Parkland student activists and transgender people.

— A torrent of social media outrage, some coming from other comedians, hit the Internet demanding that modern comedy be socially progressive, as opposed to funny.

6. Senator Elizabeth Warren has no reservations about running for president

— Warren isn’t the first Democrat to officially announce the formation of an exploratory committee.Julian Castro was first, but she is probably one of the bigger names that will attempt to challenge President Donald Trump if she can get through the 40-plus other challengers.

— Warren, who was widely mocked for releasing DNA test results that blew up her entire heritage claim, was dismissed by the president when he was asked beating her. He said, “Well, that I don’t know, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

5. More tear gas was used on attempted illegal immigrants as they stormed the United States’ border with Mexico; Media downplays cop killed by illegal and those who helped him evade police

— The tear gas was used to repel about 150 individuals, some that were trying to breach a fence and others who were throwing rocks are border guards. Border patrol detained 25, while the rest slithered back to Mexico through a hole under the fence

— Less than a week ago, an immigrant police officer lost his life to an illegal immigrant while making a traffic stop. The sheriff of Stanislaus County said California’s sanctuary status made capturing the criminal harder, explaining, “We were prohibited — law enforcement was prohibited because of sanctuary laws that led to the encounter with Officer Singh.”

4. While the focus has been on kids who died while crossing the border and the plight of children in U.S. custody, the dangers of the trip and health issues illegal immigrants bring with them have been largely ignored

— The media has focused like a laser on the trials and tribulations of illegal immigrant children and their treatment once they are caught with their parents in the country. Even as some admit they thought the children would help them get across the border, the implication is that stopping them is inhumane.

— Ignored in this biased coverage is the fact that 400 people died trying to enter the United States in 2018 and the children that made it are seriously ill, with 50 people a day needing urgent medical care for tuberculosis, flu and pregnancy.

3. Attorney General Steve Marshall has protesters show up at his house — he rightly ignores them

— After their leader was banned from the Riverchase Galleria about a dozen people showed up to Marshall’s neighborhood where they walked through the neighborhood for about an hour with bullhorns chanting “Recuse yourself” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.” There is no sign Marshall even acknowledged this absurd behavior.

— Marshall took over the case from the newly elected Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr after Carr pointed out conflicts of interest. Protesters then claimed Marshall had a conflict as well, but they were lying.

2. President Donald Trump appears to be slowing his withdrawal of troops from Syria

— President Trump’s ally, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced he felt better about the president’s position after a meeting at the White House. Graham said, “I think we’re in a pause situation where we are reevaluating what’s the best way to achieve the president’s objective of having people pay more and do more.”

— The criticism from within the White House and the Republican Party over the hasty withdrawal, which cost the president his Defense Secretary appears to have worked to change the president’s position, which initially called for a 30-day withdrawal.

1. Shutdown goes on, Trump shows signs of compromise while Pelosi vacations in Hawaii

— Trump, who some say won’t budge as others try to negotiate a deal, spent the holidays in Washington working, while the next-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent her holidays vacationing in Hawaii while her staff has continued to release press statements over the shutdown. They will meet today.

— Congressman Mo Brooks puts the blame on Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Pelosi, saying they have “American blood” on their hands for refusing to work on border security. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) says “Nobody’s gonna win this kind of game. Nobody wins in a shutdown. We all lose and we kind of look silly.”

Honda Alabama tops Pilot production record amid busy 2018

It’s been a busy year for Honda’s Alabama auto plant, with a new model joining the assembly lines, as well as major new investments and expansions.

In the last two years combined, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has initiated $150 million worth of projects that are adding more than 425,000 square feet to its $2.6 billion, 4,500-worker facility in Talladega County.

Amid all the activity, this year the company’s employees also produced a record number of Pilot SUVs for the second consecutive year as part of a total output of more than 356,000 vehicles.

“Honda continues to blaze a trail of innovation, excellence and efficiency in Alabama, with in-demand products and flexible manufacturing systems that have made the Talladega County facility a key hub for the automaker’s global operations,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

TOPPING CAPACITY

Honda Alabama said its preliminary output for 2018 is 356,569 minivans, SUVs and pickups, along with the V-6 engines that power each of them.

That total is about even with 2017’s output and is well above the facility’s annual capacity of 340,000 vehicles.

Employees built 189,964 Pilots, 120,427 Odyssey minivans and 46,178 Ridgeline pickups this year.

Honda Alabama also began producing the all-new 2019 Honda Passport late this year, but will not release those production figures until the SUV goes on sale in early 2019.

Earlier this year, Honda Alabama opened nearly 400,000 square feet of new logistics space, representing an investment of more than $85 million.

Honda Alabama Vice President Mike Oatridge said the project represented a continued investment in Honda’s workers, products and customer satisfaction.

“This new space will help us better streamline our logistics operations, which will result in improved parts delivery, improved quality and improved organization across our production lines,” he said.

The company also announced plans to spend $54.8 million to improve weld operations at Line 2 and add more than 50,000 square feet. That project is expected to be complete in early 2021.

UNPRECEDENTED LAUNCH RATE

Honda Alabama is the exclusive global production source for all four of the vehicles in its lineup. The Ridgeline was selected as the 2017 North American Truck of the Year and the Odyssey and the Pilot were finalists in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

The Passport mass production launch earlier this month marked the fourth new model redesign completed at Honda Alabama over the last four years, a schedule that is unprecedented for any Honda manufacturing facility in North America.

Headed into 2019, hopes are high for the Passport, which is already generating positive feedback in the market.

Honda said the Passport is designed to bring a more personal, rugged and off-road SUV to its light truck lineup.

“I congratulate all of our associates for their commitment to our customers as we begin production of the new Passport, which is Honda’s most rugged light truck model with features that deliver more of what today’s adventurous customers want and need,” Oatridge said at the time of the production launch.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Shelby defends independence of Federal Reserve

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) defended the independence of the Federal Reserve, which he called “the bedrock of our financial system.” Shelby also praised the economy as possibly the best he has seen in his lifetime.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Shelby, a longtime member and former chair of the Senate Banking Committee, about recent controversial comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump regarding the Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell. She specifically asked the senator whether these comments should cause concern for Wall Street.

“Well, we’re all concerned about the economy. The economy’s been very good. It’s probably the best economy I’ve seen in years and years, if not my lifetime,” Shelby said.

He continued, “But the Federal Reserve is the backbone, is the bedrock of our financial system. It’s set up to be independent. I don’t believe blaming the Federal Reserve for this or that, whoever the president or a congressman or senator is, helps matters.”

Alabama’s senior senator then reaffirmed his support of Powell, advising that Trump cannot fire him just because he disagrees with some of the Federal Reserve’s recent interest hikes.

“The president cannot fire the chairman of the Federal Reserve except for cause. I think Chairman Powell, myself, is doing a good job,” Shelby concluded.

These comments came amid the financial markets’ recent volatility, for which Trump has repeatedly pointed blame at Powell on Twitter.

The Washington Post has reported that the president even asked advisers whether he has the power to fire Powell, who just became chair in February after being so nominated by Trump.

Earlier in December, Shelby said Trump needs to be “very careful” in how he approaches the Federal Reserve.

“Although I disagree with Powell at times, I’ve been on the Banking Committee longer than most people ever have, and I chaired it. I think the Federal Reserve should remain independent, as much as it can,” Shelby told Politico.

In the “Face the Nation” interview on Sunday, Shelby also advised that the government shutdown made lawmakers look “silly” and that leaders on both sides of the aisle need to “move away from the blame game” in order to find a resolution. Additionally, he reaffirmed his support for securing the nation’s borders.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Neal McCoy to headline Ivey's Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration

On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey’s inaugural committee announced that two-time “Entertainer of the Year” award winner Neal McCoy will headline the Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration on January 12.

With 6 million records sold, platinum recording artist McCoy has released 34 singles, including number one hits “No Doubt About It,” “You Gotta Love That,” “They’re Playing Our Song,” “For a Change” and “Wink.” In addition to three platinum albums, McCoy has a gold album, as well as seven top 10 hits.

In late 2017, the country music star made waves again with the release of his single, “Take a Knee My Ass.”

Tickets to the Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration are available to the general public here. In lieu of purchasing a $25 ticket, attendees can opt to bring four children’s books. The books will be donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance.

In keeping with the theme “Keep Alabama Growing,” Ivey’s inaugural committee is promoting children’s literacy throughout the January inaugural festivities.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

