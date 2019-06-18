Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Ensuring parity for all Huntsvillians

There is a lot going on in the metropolitan area west of Redstone Arsenal these days. An entirely new retail opportunity has entered the Huntsville market and provided citizens local access to products only available to us online previously. Welcome, Duluth Trading Company.

The Rocket City will once again offer families access to minor league baseball. One of America’s last bastions of wholesome family entertainment at a price point most can still afford, the Trash Pandas should not have much trouble filling their stadium with entertainment-starved west siders.

Residents are anxiously awaiting the opening of a brand new multi-use complex that promises a significant increase in the quality of life for area neighborhoods. No more trips to the other side of the arsenal to enjoy mix use venues like Providence, Campus 805, Lowe Mill or Stovehouse. Town Madison has the potential to bring a unifying element to the random hodgepodge of underserved west side neighborhoods.

Unfortunately, not one of the aforementioned quality of life increasing ventures is within the City of Huntsville. More disturbing, the thousands of Huntsville citizens residing south of I-565 have only about 10 retail businesses with which to do business in all the square mileage between County Line and Zierdt Roads.

Roughly 10 retail businesses paying taxes and fees to the city. Approximately 10 retail businesses, all but one small businesses, potentially providing jobs for west side residents. These numbers put our beloved Huntsville neighborhoods on par with the City of Triana. No offense to Triana, but Huntsvillians deserve better considering the tax burden we shoulder.

If investment in west siders and the wellbeing of our families was the only metric, many would say the City of Madison cares far more about west side Huntsvillians than our own city government. However, we know better. We know Mayor Tommy Battle cares and has invested heavily in upgrading city streets to accommodate the needs of west siders.

We know the Velvet Hammer cares. She cared enough to spend her political clout to remedy another west side road issue, one that will definitively prevent the loss of property and potentially human life. Thank you, Councilwoman Frances Akridge!

We know Council President Devyn Keith and Councilwoman Jennie Robinson care. Both have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and efficient appointment process to replace outgoing District 5 School Board Member Pam Hill.

Oddly enough, the only person in local government who has shown absolutely no concern for west siders is the man elected to represent us. Make no mistake, the man does care about Huntsville — north Huntsville. This is by no means a bad thing. He does represent north Huntsville. I just wish he would represent the west side as well; after all, we are a part of his district too and some west siders even voted for him.

Given west siders are effectively without representation and have been for years, the time has come for the City of Huntsville to acknowledge the blatantly obvious — west siders need their own city council and school board representatives.

A council member cannot effectively balance the needs of north Huntsville and west Huntsville residents. Their issues and concerns are just too distinct.

For instance, not a single north Huntsville resident has a Madison or Harvest address. Consequently, they could not care less about the issue and the negative impact having a non-Huntsville address has on emergency service response times.

Not a single north Huntsville resident has water service provided by Limestone County authorities and could not care less that those residents pay significantly more than north Huntsville customers of Huntsville Utilities. Nor do those calling north Huntsville home care that west siders don’t have a city library, ballpark, gymnasium or pool. And north Huntsville children aren’t forced to spend hours on a bus every day getting to and from school.

The westward expansion of Huntsville has created a unique set of issues and reality of life for those who live on the wrong side of the arsenal. The current configuration of District 5 promotes animosity between the residents of north and west Huntsville — the haves and the have nots.

The creation of a sixth district in the city of Huntsville, with council and school board members focused exclusively on the unique needs of west siders is the only way to ensure parity for all Huntsvillians.

John Meredith is recognized as one of America’s most influential black Republicans. Son of civil rights icon, James H. Meredith, John earned two national lobbying awards in Washington, DC before relocating to Huntsville where he provides political commentary for Alabamians through radio, television and print media

Meth-fueled ‘attack squirrel’ seized in north Alabama raid

One furry fiend in north Alabama is giving a new meaning to the term “squirrelly.”

WAFF reported that Limestone County narcotics investigators on Monday arrested one man and are still looking for another after they executed a search warrant that yielded meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor and an “attack squirrel.”

Prior to executing the warrant, investigators had been informed that Mickey Paulk, 35, kept the squirrel inside his apartment as a pet, allegedly feeding the squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

Paulk — wanted for possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia — has not yet been apprehended.

When law enforcement officers served the warrant on Monday, they reportedly found the squirrel inside a cage.

An Animal Control officer arrived soon thereafter and contacted the Alabama Game and Fish Division of the Department of Conservation.

Game and Fish officers subsequently confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel in the Yellowhammer State and recommended releasing the squirrel, which Limestone County deputies have since done.

Watch the video report here.

Anyone with information about Paulk’s whereabouts is urged to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Merrill files FEC paperwork for U.S. Senate campaign

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has officially filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission regarding a potential U.S. Senate bid in the upcoming 2020 cycle.

Merrill made the announcement on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on Tuesday morning, saying a formal announcement of his candidacy could come next week.

Merrill would join Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) as the formally announced credible candidates in the race to unseat Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Merrill, in the Tuesday radio interview, emphasized, “Doug Jones does not represent the people of this state. Doug Jones does not represent Alabama thinking. Doug Jones does not represent Alabama values. And Doug Jones does not need to be the United States senator from the state of Alabama, representing the 4.8 million people that live in our state. Because he would be more inclined to be representing the people whose values he shares, and those people live in California, New York and other states that have liberal folks with liberal ideas and liberal values.”

Listen:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: ‘Fake news’ smears Alabama, more troops to Middle East, deportations to start ‘next week’ and more …

7. Trump and AOC agree on something

  • President Donald Trump agrees with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) assessment that there’s a “very real risk” that he will be re-elected in 2020. The president also suggested that Democrats are threatening impeachment due to the fear that he could win reelection.
  • Of course, Ocasio-Cortez, who appears to be running the Democratic Party, hit back, noting that Trump is from Queens and she’ll call his bluff. She went on to say, “Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more.”

6. Physical revolution?

  • While speaking at the Poor People’s Campaign summit on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if a Democratic president can’t find a compromise, they might as well “go home” and start a “real physical revolution.”
  • Now, some are arguing in bad faith that Biden is calling for a revolution. He’s not, but he is using absurd rhetoric that would get the current occupant of the White House ensnared in a week-long news cycle. Instead, Biden believes he has a chance to win states that no Democrat has won in a presidential election in decades, including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

5. Tuberville responds to a column calling him out

  • Former Auburn coach and U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville took issue with a column written at Yellowhammer News that rebuked him for his repeated mentions of a story where he relays that a border patrol agent told him there are more Middle Easterners being apprehended at the border than Latin Americans. This is clearly false.
  • Tuberville responded with a tweet that confirmed he was still telling the story and the facts don’t matter. He replied, “Not exactly @TheDaleJackson, I told a story that I heard from a Texas Ranger in Texas. The point is we don’t know who is coming into our country…this was before the caravans. I mentioned that this is NOT now, but we do have too many unknown persons coming into our country.”

4. We need real immigration reform

  • In an op-ed written for Yellowhammer News, Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) discussed the delicate issue at the southern border, stating that 56,278 unaccompanied minors have been apprehended at the border this fiscal year. He added that Democrats are refusing to support any real solutions for the border and continue to block bills that would provide humanitarian aid for the border.
  • Byrne goes on to discuss HR6 passed by House Democrats that Byrne says will incentivize the “continued lawlessness and abuse of our generous immigration system,” and noted that the bill would allow illegal immigrants convicted of multiple crimes be eligible for amnesty and American citizenship.

3. Trump says deportations will start next week

  • As usual, President Trump is changing the national conversation with one tweet. Last night, he tweeted, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.” He also heaped praise on Mexico’s recent enforcement measures.
  • When asked for comment, the Trump administration said the focus will be on people who have been issued final deportation orders but who have not been deported and remained at-large in the country. If this happens, it will be a very aggressive measure to deal with this issue.

2. More troops to the Middle East

  • Tensions with Iran continue. Recently, two tankers were hit with explosives and the Iranian government has announced they will continue enriching uranium far beyond what they had agreed to as part of a deal they struck with leading nations after the United States pulled out of the Iran Deal. 
  • Now, the U.S. is preparing to send 1,000 troops as a show of force in the region. According to a statement from acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan the move is “to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East,” and will include intelligence, surveillance and missile defense assets.

1. “Fake news” at the Washington Post and AL.com 

  • As of May 28, HB48, “Jessi’s Law” received final passage. It allows rape and incest cases to be grounds for terminating parental rights, but The Washington Post ignored this and instead posted a story on June 9 claiming that Alabama protects rapist’s parental rights. AL.com followed by posting the exact same story on June 10, arguing that Alabama protects rapist’s parental rights and is banning abortion.
  • State Representative Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) sponsored HB 48 and is calling for The Washington Post and AL.com to issue retractions for their false reporting, as well as stating that the law is clear and that rapist’s parental rights are in no way protected in Alabama.

 

 

State Sen. Elliott on new Mobile Bay Bridge funding: Shelby hamstrung by changes in earmarking, Federal money not as readily available

The funding for the new Interstate 10 Mobile Bayway Bridge remains the hottest political topic in Southwest Alabama as residents continue to grapple with a century-old problem of perfecting the best way to get back and forth from Mobile to Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore.

Currently, the Alabama Department of Transportation appears to be set on allowing for a toll for the new bridge, which reportedly could cost as much as $6 each way per automobile. That has drawn the ire of local residents, especially on the heels of a move by the Alabama legislature to hike the state’s gasoline tax. It has also raised questions about the local congressional delegation and the Alabama Department of Transportation, and the perceived inability to secure federal money, which supposedly could be used in place of a toll.

During an appearance on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) explained why federal money is not as readily available as it once might have been and how the project got to the point of requiring a so-called public-private partnership (P3), which he argued is now the norm for projects of this magnitude.

“The simple answer to that is this is a very, very large project,” Elliott said on Monday’s broadcast of “Midday Mobile.” “When you start talking about $2.1 to $2.3 billion, this is a project that’s the largest of its kind, really in the Southeast, and one of the largest public infrastructure projects nationally. There are other on FHWA and USDOT’s [Federal Highway Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation] website that you can look through, many of which are private-public partnerships – these P3s we’re talking about right now. But that is the shift the federal government has made on how to fund major infrastructure projects like this – these public-private partnerships, and that’s really how we’ve ended up here.”

As for federal funding, or the lack thereof, Elliott told host Sean Sullivan given the end of the practice of earmarking by Congress, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Tuscaloosa) ability as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee is limited in steering federal money to Alabama for the project.

“Things have changed from the federal government’s standpoint,” Elliott said. “It really started when we quit doing earmarks. Remember earmarks in the federal government, and the powerful senator and the powerful congressman got the stuff in his district. And for what it’s worth – whether you like earmarks or not, I think everybody would agree that in Alabama, we really missed our timing on that because we got Senator Shelby as the chairman of the Appropriations Committee, the Senate Appropriations Committee, arguably the third or fourth-most powerful man in the world, in the country. And that’s where we missed the boat. If earmarks were still around and Shelby is in this position, I don’t think that we would be having this conversation. And so the good fiscal conservatives that we are, and most of us are here in South Alabama, don’t like earmarks and we’re applauding when the federal government got rid of them. And it was probably a good thing given the deficit and the debt that our federal government has. But, that’s where we missed out here in South Alabama – is we didn’t have Shelby in the right spot when the earmarks were there. “

“Senator Shelby has been very effective at bringing dollars back to Alabama, and other congressmen and senators have as well,” he added. “But Shelby has been particularly adept at it. And he has continued to do that and will continue to do with the port widening. But to talk to Senator Shelby and to talk to his office, it’s one thing to find $100 million, or $200 million, or even $500 million that we’re matching here at the local government level. But $2.1 billion is a whole different animal. And that is not something that is not something Senator Shelby is able to wave his wand and make happen, unfortunately.”

The Baldwin County Republican state senator indicated that the bridge’s details are still being determined, which will have an impact on funding and the amount of a possible future toll.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Mobile County treasurer: ‘Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy’

The treasurer of Mobile County is doubling down – and then some – after posting on Facebook, “Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy.”

NBC 15 in Mobile on Monday reported that the country treasurer, Phil Benson, recently made the comment in reference to the Mobile County Republican Party Facebook page sharing a National Review article on June 12 about the famous Colorado cake shop owner who is being sued once again after refusing to make a “gender transition cake.”

Benson responded on the Mobile County GOP’s post, saying, “This poor guy needs to move to a place he is wanted. Freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy. A real abomination.”

His comment has since been removed by the Mobile County GOP’s Facebook page administrator, however Benson is going further than his original social media post.

Partial NBC 15 interview transcript as follows:

NBC’s ANDREA RAMEY: Do you understand, though, how your words can be offensive to gay people or to anybody?

BENSON And gay people are offensive to me. Do you understand that?

RAMEY: All gay people, just because they’re gay, are offensive to you?

BENSON: They can be very offensive. All this beautiful rainbow stuff. When one of our presidents lit the White House with wonderful rainbow colors that offended me.

RAMEY: Do you have any apologies for anyone? People who we have spoken with in the LGBTQ community say this is really offensive and are offended by what you said.

BENSON: I’m sorry they are offended. Their lifestyle offends me.

RAMEY: So you stand by what you say?

BENSON:Do they offend me? Do I think that they have gotten too much power over you and I? Yes. I think too many sub groups have gotten too much control over us through the government.

This reportedly came after Benson initially insisted that before he would participate in the interview, the reporter had to sit down in his office and read Genesis 19, which is the story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

NBC 15 sought out comment from Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan on this local matter.

“Mr. Benson’s comments represent his own personal opinion,” she said. “I find them to be unnecessary, divisive and reflect solely on himself.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

