Drayton Nabers named distinguished fellow by Alabama Policy Institute

Alabama Policy Institute (API) president Caleb Crosby on Monday announced the appointment of Drayton Nabers, Jr., former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, as an API distinguished fellow.

Neighbors is held in high esteem across the Yellowhammer State and beyond for his longtime contributions in the legal field, as well as in industry and education.

Founded in 1989, API is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government and championing strong families.

“Chief Justice Nabers is known throughout the nation for his commitment to championing good moral character, the upholding of the law, and educational excellence, among other things,” Crosby said in a statement.

“By adding someone of the caliber of the Chief Justice to the API team, we are continuing to cement our place as the leading voice for free markets, limited government, and family values in Alabama,” he added.

Nabers graduated from Princeton University and Yale Law School and then clerked for Alabama’s own Associate Justice Hugo Black at the U. S. Supreme Court. Nabers subsequently practiced law at Cabaniss, Johnston, Gardner, Dumas & O’Neal in Birmingham for 12 years and then became general counsel of Protective Life Corporation.

During his 22 years at Protective, he led the Alabama-based company to incredible growth, serving as president and then CEO. He also served on the boards of Alabama National BanCorporation and ProAssurance Corporation.

Following his retirement from Protective, Nabers was appointed Alabama state finance director in 2003 and served in that capacity until Governor Bob Riley appointed him as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2004. Nabers served the people of Alabama in that capacity until 2007.

After leaving the bench, Nabers became a shareholder at the prestigious Birmingham-based law firm of Maynard Cooper & Gale.

Following seven years with the firm, he was named director of the Frances Marlin Mann Center for Ethics and Leadership at Samford University in 2014 after a national search. Nabers moved into an “of counsel” role with Maynard Cooper at that time.

In December of 2018, Nabers retired as the director of the Mann Center.

Nabers has served as board chair for Cornerstone School of Alabama; president of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham; board chair for both United Way of Central Alabama and Leadership Birmingham; and a director of the National Christian Foundation. He has been inducted into both the Alabama and Birmingham Business Halls of Fame, as well as the Alabama Academy of Honor. In 2011, he received the Birmingham Bar Association’s L. Burton Barnes Public Service Award.

As an API distinguished fellow, Nabers will lend his voice to advocating for conservative policies which lead to better government and more freedom for all Alabamians.

Commenting on his appointment, Nabers said, “The Alabama Policy Institute has a tremendous history of fighting for policies which support strong businesses, personal freedom, and family values; I am excited to join those efforts.”

Nabers is a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Birmingham. He and his wife, Fairfax, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn