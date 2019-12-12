Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Doug Jones is having his best week in Washington; How did Democrats already ruin it?

Freshman Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) quietly may have just had his best ever week in Washington, D.C. However, with two impeachment charges against President Donald Trump potentially heading to the Senate soon, Jones is set to be stuck with another major wedge issue on his plate that could overshadow the day-to-day business — and accomplishments — in Congress.

Jones already is faced with the stark reality of running for reelection in 2020 as a Democrat in a state Trump won by nearly 28 points in 2016 and in which Republican Governor Kay Ivey won by 19 points in 2018.

Alabama’s junior senator has previously taken votes the majority of his constituents will be hard-pressed to forget, such as Jones’ opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, support of federal funding of abortions and opposition to a late-term abortion ban called the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” And while examples like these are not helpful to Jones politically, one soundbite might be even worse, as he asserted during the Kavanaugh confirmation process that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

Partisan hurdles aside, Jones’ biggest problem last year, as I wrote previously, was that he had no deliverables to take back to the people of Alabama — no major bills passed, issues tangibly advanced or state priorities championed to an end.

That changed this week in a flurry of real, objective accomplishments for Jones.

First, the compromise National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed the House Wednesday and is set for final passage by the Senate contained a bill Jones has been pushing non-stop, which he calls the Widow’s Tax Elimination Act of 2019. He has been working tirelessly to pass this legislation that would stop an average yearly reduction in survivor’s benefits of $11,000 for surviving spouses of retired military service members who died of a service-connected cause or of service members killed on active duty. This legislation is set to help over 65,000 military widows and widowers across the country. The accomplishment occurred in a bipartisan manner, as Jones worked with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Jon Tester (D-MT) and Mike Crapo (R-ID) to introduce and advance the bill.

Additionally, the NDAA contained general provisions benefitting the Yellowhammer State. In a release, Jones pointed to important provisions he “secured.”

And, if that was not enough of a week for Jones, another bill he authored received final passage on Tuesday. Called the FUTURE Act, this legislation would permanently renew annual federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving institutions (MSIs). That funding had expired in September. Alabama has the most HBCUs in the nation (14). Jones’ legislation also takes a first step to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for all college applicants.

All that being said, Jones’ political future got darker this week, with Democrats in the House deciding to continue advancing an impeachment process that was doomed to fail from the beginning. Trump will be impeached in the House, but will never be convicted in the Senate. Why pretend otherwise?

Along with the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates lurching further and further to the left daily, as every debate looks more like a dumpster fire than a circus, far-left Democrats in Washington, D.C. are killing Jones’ reelection chances.

Sure, he has an inherently monumental task ahead of him electorally regardless of what his national party is doing. But in a normal political atmosphere, the power of incumbency and a huge war-chest — now coupled with Jones bringing home the bacon a few times — would at least keep things interesting.

Alas, Jones will soon find himself in another lose-lose situation as impeachment looms. We have already seen parallels pop up with how he handled the Kavanaugh nomination. Jones has gone out of his way time and again to publicly talk about the process itself related to impeachment, something he has no control over or input in whatsoever. He has called for the whistleblower to remain anonymous and stuck up for the legitimacy of the impeachment inquiry, arguing it is not “a witch hunt” nor a “hoax” or “fake news.” While he also maintains he has not made up his mind one way or the other, as he has yet to hear from witnesses or examine evidence, Jones has been boxed in by his party’s embrace of its most radical elements — as well as Jones’ own political instincts. Now, if he votes to convict Trump on impeachment, he obviously faces the wrath of the Alabama electorate once again; meanwhile, even if he votes against convicting Trump, it will just look like a political calculation — an insincere act of desperation.

Whether his fellow Democrats or himself, Jones’ biggest problems are internal right now. An excellent week for him quickly turned into just another political disaster.

Democrats’ impeachment push will go a long way to ensuring once and for all that Jones’ brightest moments in office will ultimately just be a few lines on a former U.S. Senator’s Wikipedia page come 2021.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Episode 7: Interview with Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England

Dale Jackson is joined the new chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, State Representative Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa). England describes how growing up as the son of two public servants in Alabama led him to where he is today, from leaving the state to attend Howard University to winning the contentious inner-party struggle within the Alabama Democratic Party.

Podcast (howdidyou): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Podcast (howdidyou): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Celebrate the Seventh Amendment in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Association of Justice will conclude its Courthouse Appreciation Tour and Social next week in Tuscaloosa. The Association and its members invite all courthouse employees and judicial staff to celebrate 230 years of the Seventh Amendment guaranteeing the right to a civil jury trial.

Join us for fun and refreshments in Tuscaloosa County on Monday, December 16, 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., 714 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL.

The Courthouse Appreciation Tour began in September and has included several stops around the state. Check out highlights from the tour’s first stop in Jefferson County.

For more information contact jsmith@alabamajustice.org.

Should all rights give way to the transgender revolution?

Ever heard the maxim “Your right to swing your fist ends just where my nose begins?” It’s one the federal courts need to remember this week.

On Thursday, the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals will hear a case that originated in Florida related to transgender students and school bathroom usage. This decision will affect schools in Florida, Georgia and Alabama, and may ultimately force the issue up to the Supreme Court.

The original suit was filed by a transgender student, Drew White, who was born female but transitioned to a male gender identity just before the freshman year of high school (in keeping with the student’s genetic gender, I will use the female pronoun). Last year the student won a lower court ruling against the school district which ordered the school to allow her to use the boys’ bathroom, rather than a single-occupancy gender-neutral bathroom. The school district has appealed that ruling to the 11th Circuit, asserting that providing the accommodation of a gender-neutral bathroom should be enough and that they shouldn’t be forced to allow students to use bathrooms that don’t align with their genetic gender.

One of the primary problems with the plaintiff’s argument, in this case, is that she doesn’t believe her fellow students have any rights. All that is to be considered is her desire to participate fully in all of the male cultural norms and rituals — right down to the bathroom, with young men partially exposed as they use the urinals common to men’s restrooms — whether it leaves them feeling compromised or not.

Our culture decided long ago that restroom usage was a private affair, and one that was sensitive to gender.

Men shouldn’t be asked to bare themselves in the presence of women, and women shouldn’t be forced to be that vulnerable in the presence of men. I wish that all public restrooms were single-user and fully private. But in the absence of that, I am far more comfortable using facilities in close proximity to other women, rather than men. I think most men share that sentiment.

It matters. Particularly in a world where women and girls often struggle to feel safe.

At the same time, I understand that civil liberties require that all people — including transgender people — have access to the same level of public accommodation as others. If public restrooms are available, it makes sense that there must be an option that is either private or gender-neutral to meet their needs.

But to say that the rest of us must surrender our need to feel safe and comfortable in these public spaces is to strip us of our rights simply to make transgender people feel better.

The logic of the argument of the LGBTQ community is seriously flawed on this issue, as well.

On the one hand, we are asked to accept that there is an endless number of ways to identify and express one’s gender. It is without boundary –genetic or physical or cultural – -and can be utterly fluid. Yet at the same time, we are told by transgender advocates that in a case like this there are only two acceptable types of public accommodation: the traditional girls’ and boys’ bathrooms.

So, while there are innumerable gender identities, there can be no “third way” of accommodation that seeks to respect the rights of all practically?

Hogwash.

The gender activist crowd can’t have it both ways: gender and sexuality can’t be a free-for-all of expression, while the state and the rest of us are simultaneously restricted to the traditional remedies, oriented around binary gender, to accommodate it.

That’s not asking for equal access. That’s asking for affirmation.

I have rights as a woman to feel safe in the vulnerable, partially-unclothed world of restrooms, dressing rooms and the like. My 16-year-old daughter has the same right. A tiny minority of individuals, while entitled under the law to have access to reasonable accommodations, can’t exercise their civil liberties at the expense of the civil liberties of others.

It is untenable to say that all rights should bow at the altar of the sexual revolution, which includes the ever-increasing category of transgendered people.

So, go ahead, swing your fist. But you better watch out for my nose.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.

UAB named top 50 cardiovascular hospital in the United States

UAB Hospital was recently named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. The study purports to identify top-performing cardiovascular hospitals in the United States.

IBM Watson Health is a healthcare data and analytics branch of IBM that sells consulting services to hospitals around the world.

According to the IBM Watson Health report, “92.1 million American adults are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Cardiovascular diseases have a significant impact on mortality and cost, accounting for about 2,300 Americans dying each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds and costs the United States about $200 billion each year. In addition, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to increase to a point where approximately 40 percent of the US population will have the disease by 2030”

IBM Watson Health maintains that “if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of these study winners, more than 11,000 additional lives and over $1.5 billion could be saved, and nearly 2,800 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

“It is a tremendous honor to be named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health,” said James Davies, M.D., director of the UAB Cardiovascular Institute and division director of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “UAB’s nationally ranked cardiovascular services offer the full spectrum of cardiovascular care. Our goal is to ensure that patients obtain the best treatment possible with the most state-of-the-art technology available.”

“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver health care value to patients, communities and payers,” remarked Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top-performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Jessica Taylor officially launches ‘Conservative Squad’ to battle AOC’s ‘Socialist Squad’

It’s happening. Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning, Alabama Second Congressional District candidate Jessica Taylor launched her “Conservative Squad.”

Taylor vowed to do so in her viral campaign announcement video, and as co-host Ainsley Earhardt said to begin the segment, Taylor is keeping her promise.

The Prattville businesswoman and attorney was joined live on Fox News Channel by the three other Republican female congressional candidates that will comprise this squad: Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) and Nancy Mace (SC-01).

Taylor’s recruitment success is impressive, as Fischbach is the former lieutenant governor of Minnesota, Van Duyne is a Texas tea party star and Mace is a state representative in South Carolina.

The launch of the Conservative Squad included the rollout of conservativesquad.com, where people can donate jointly to these four Republican candidates, as well as to the eventual GOP nominees against the “Socialist Squad” of U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

In a statement, Taylor said, “This is an exciting day for conservatives! Since announcing my candidacy, I have made it my mission to take on AOC and her socialist squad. We need a new generation of conservatives to push back against radical socialism. Young people are embracing socialism and they need to know that conservative ideals lead to freedom and prosperity and that socialism is not the answer. Socialism leads to less freedom and oppressive government. It has failed in every country it has been tried.”

“I am honored to be joining forces with these great conservative leaders. Together we will stop socialism in its tracks,” she concluded.

Other qualified Republican candidates in the AL-02 race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) include Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

