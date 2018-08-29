Doug Jones: ‘I’m not trying to play a political calculus’
In an appearance on Huntsville’s Newstalk 770 AM/92.5 FM WVNN on Tuesday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) dismissed the notion that he was allowing a “political calculus” to play a role in his decision-making processes as U.S. Senator.
Alabama’s junior member of the U.S. Senate is facing pressure from both sides of the aisle regarding the confirmation vote for U.S. Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. However, he contends politics will not sway him on that vote and others.
“It’s really not,” Jones replied. “I think one of the problems that folks have right now is they’re making too many decisions up here based on a political calculus as opposed to what they believe — to me, right and wrong. People are going to disagree with me on a number of issues. People are going to agree with me on a lot of issues. But I’m not trying to play a political calculus.”
“I think that’s not what a lot of public servants should be doing,” he added. “I serve people. I serve the state of Alabama. And that means I serve everybody. We have got a divergent set of people in our state.”
Although he is a little more than two years away from facing a reelection vote, several Republicans, including Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), have hinted at a potential run against Jones in 2020.
However, Jones insists despite the political realities, he will continue not to be a “lapdog” for presidents of either party.
“So, I’m doing a deep dive on the issues. I’m doing everything that I can. And I’m going to make a decision on every issue — whether it is a nomination or whether it is appropriations — whatever it might be and what I believe is in the best interest of the state. I’m not trying to navigating a political thing. I know there are a lot of people that are seeing stars in their eyes and want to run against me in 2020, and that’s fine. That’s what the political process should be. But I think people are now looking and seeing Doug Jones is doing exactly what he said he would do and be an independent voice for Alabama. I’m not going to be a lapdog for the president, no matter who the president might be, nor am I going to be one for any particular party. I’m going to do what I think is right.
