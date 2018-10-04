Doug Jones decries ‘hate and ugliness’ of Kavanaugh process — Says he is still likely to vote ‘no’ on confirmation

In a conference call to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) reaffirmed his commitment to vote against Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

He cited a lack of documents, unanswered questions about the sexual misconduct allegations and what he suggested was a lack of judicial temperament on display during additional testimony Kavanaugh gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week as the reason.

Jones also denounced the “hate and ugliness” of the process and said hopes of sexual assault were expressed to staffers fielding calls in his office about Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“Folks, we are in a very bad place in this country — where a nomination to the United States Supreme Court has not just been politicized as it has with millions of dollars spent to sway certain senators, including me,” he said. “The hate and ugliness I have witnessed is unprecedented, and I hope — God, I hope — does not reflect who we really are as Americans. And it has been on both sides. Those opposing this nomination have accosted my colleagues in restaurants, airports and other places. We have Capitol Hill police officers escorting senators back and forth. Those who have supported this nomination have threatened to turn the tables on senators and their families, including myself. I’ve even had callers telling the young women that have answered my phones that they hope they are sexually assaulted. We’re in a bad place, and we need to figure out a way to come out of it.”

As of 10:30 am CT, Jones said he had not reviewed the FBI report regarding the agency’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations aimed at Kavanaugh. However, he said he didn’t anticipate that the report would sway him to a “yes” vote.

“I’ve tried to do my due diligence and exercise my best judgment,” he added. “This has not been a political call for me. It’s one been that based on what I believe to be the credibility of the allegations, the judge’s record and how I perceive his independence. It is one of those situations where it is very difficult to do all the work necessary. I tried to do it the best way I can, and I have thus far made my decision. I will review the report as it comes out today. I am quite frankly, in all candor, not expecting, based on what I see, expecting my decision to change. But you never say never.”

