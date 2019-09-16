Don’t let this exclusive race experience pass your group by

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

31 mins ago

A note from the author of ‘Better Than Them, The Unmaking of an Alabama Racist’

As a conservative agreeing with President Trump on many issues, I am not automatically a racist. I don’t have to be defensive. My life speaks for itself, and those casting racist aspersions toward folks like me do not know me and my life or yours. It is blind condemnation similar to the type that forms the heart of racism itself.

Below you will find my latest effort to help us improve race relations. I invite fellow conservatives to resist defensiveness and find more motivation to do something to improve race relations in our great country!

Ten questions (and subs) to ponder and answer — or not:

1. Has “racist” become a political term? If so, how did that happen?
2. Is there a blurring of the line between “racism” and “prejudice”? Does it matter? How?
3. Do you live in an “integrated” neighborhood? What tells you that?
4. If you are white, do you know one or more black person you can talk with about racially charged issues? If not, should you?
5. If you are black, do you know a white person you can talk with about such issues? If not, should you?
6. If the person in front of you in a checkout line is of a race other than yours, is your patience level with their delay any different than it would be with a similar delay caused by someone of your own race? If so, how is it different and why?
7. Do you think you are carrying any racial luggage from your childhood? Is there any reason why you have not unloaded that luggage?
8. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest score, how colorblind are you when it comes to attitudes about race? Is the score you gave yourself something you feel good about?
9. Per your results from #8, is there something you think you need to do that might help you change your score for the good?
10. If there is something you need to change, who would the change help? Name those people, and pray for them to get the help!

By the way, if you don’t need any constructive change, you can make the next list of questions.

S. McEachin “Mac” Otts is the author of “Better Than Them, The Unmaking of an Alabama Racist”

58 mins ago

Jones called ‘faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer’ after opening door to Kavanaugh impeachment

This weekend, the New York Times published unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault regarding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, only later admitting in an editor’s note that the alleged accuser does not actually recall the incident and would not even speak on record about it.

Facts aside, the New York Times and other coastal media outlets ran with the narrative that there are more “credible” allegations against Kavanaugh than what was investigated during his confirmation process in the U.S. Senate last year.

National Democrats, such as presidential candidates like Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), have used the new “reporting” to call for Kavanaugh’s impeachment, ignoring the Times having to issue a correction.

This has drawn the ire of many Americans, including President Donald Trump.

“DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions – but played the game badly. They should be sued!”

In a statement, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) communications director Jesse Hunt commented, “This shameful attack – aided by a few members of the media – is nothing more than a blatant attempt to undermine the Supreme Court and the will of the people who voted for a conservative judiciary.”

“Every Democratic Senate candidate who sits in silence will be held accountable by voters in their respective states,” he added.

In Alabama, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has actually already gone on record about the latest supposed accusation, seemingly once again jumping at the chance to attack Kavanaugh. Jones opposed his confirmation in 2018, saying representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

Appearing Sunday on MSNBC, Jones said Kavanaugh “can be impeached.”

He also bragged that the movement for impeachment was always “inevitable” following the heated confirmation battle.

Jones previously emphasized he would endorse the eventual Democratic nominee, including either Warren or Harris, over Trump, no matter how radical that Democrat is.

Senate Leadership Fund communications director Jack Panel commented, “Doug Jones’ irrational hatred of President Trump has caused him to abandon all pretense and back this liberal media smear to impeach Justice Kavanaugh.”

“A lawyer should know better than to advance an argument without facts – but this demonstrates Jones is merely a faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer and national Democrats, not a Senator for the people of Alabama,” Pandol concluded.

Trump also stressed that this latest spectacle is merely another political maneuver ahead of 2020.

“This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems,” Trump tweeted.

RELATED: Watch: Doug Jones vows to oppose hypothetical future Trump Supreme Court nominee

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Byrne: Rural Alabama worth fighting for

Our rural communities truly are the backbone of our nation. They clothe us and feed us, and they manufacture many of the goods we use every day.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 60 million Americans live in rural communities.

For too long, these 60 million Americans have been fighting global forces alone. Thankfully, we now have a fighter in the White House for rural America.

Not only has Washington neglected to fight for rural Americans. It has often been part of the problem.

During the Obama administration, officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) conspired to propose a new Waters of the US (WOTUS) rule. This rule would redefine the term “navigable waterways” to include everything from family fishing ponds to small backyard ditches.

I pride myself on championing commonsense policies to protect our natural resources. But to call a ditch that only holds water after a heavy rain a “navigable water” does not pass the smell test. Some of these bureaucrats hidden away in Washington should take a ride up the Alabama River to see a real navigable waterway.

This vast expansion of the Clean Water Act’s jurisdiction to areas never intended by Congress was, at best, misguided. It may have violated the law.

It would have subjected farmers, foresters, municipalities and small businesses to additional federal regulation and added compliance costs. It was a job killer that did little to protect our environment.

Let’s call it what it was – a power grab by an overzealous federal government.

Last week, the Trump EPA and Corps finalized a rule repealing the Obama-era WOTUS rule.

It is difficult to overstate the significance of this victory. It was a promise made by President Trump in his campaign to overturn the harmful WOTUS rule, and he truly delivered here.

The Trump administration has done much more for our rural communities, including in health care.

If you live in a rural community, you know how vital a hospital can be. In addition to treating us when we are sick and caring for us in an emergency, rural hospitals are a critical selling point to prospective employers and job seekers.

You also are aware of the struggles so many of our rural hospitals have faced. A significant driver of these hardships has been an outdated wage index formula that gave millions of dollars in Medicare reimbursements that should have gone to Alabama to large urban centers.

This issue has been a priority of mine. Thankfully, the Trump administration was willing to listen to me and other colleagues on the severity of the wage index problem. Earlier this year, after over two years of working with the administration, the decision was made to implement a much more equitable formula.

This means millions of dollars will be sent to Alabama hospitals. These dollars will mean so much to our rural hospitals and the communities they serve.

Another area our rural communities have lagged is broadband access. Broadband is almost as important today as electricity was a century ago.

Not only is it essential for most modern jobs, but our schools increasingly rely on high-speed internet to teach our children. Without access to broadband, our rural communities lack access to much of the modern technology of today.

I’ve been proud to support President Trump’s actions to aid rural broadband expansion by expediting federal permitting and making it easier for wireless operators to put cell towers on federal lands.

With government out of the way, our rural broadband infrastructure will continue to grow.

Our rural communities are worth fighting for. I promise to continue advocating for our people and our values in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

3 hours ago

Dominique Wilkins to speak at Alabama Economic Growth Summit

Telegraph Creative on Monday announced that NBA legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist Dominique Wilkins will be one of the keynote speakers at the Alabama Economic Growth Summit, which is set to take place October 24-25 at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa.

The most celebrated player to ever put on an Atlanta Hawks uniform and represented in front of State Farm Arena by an 18,500-pound bronze statue, Wilkins is currently the Hawks’ vice president of basketball and special advisor to the CEO. He works in various management functions within the organization’s basketball and business areas. He is also the team’s analyst for the Hawks broadcasts on FOX Sports Southeast.

Additionally, Wilkins has embarked on an impressive entrepreneurial career.

In what Barron’s called a “full court press for tech,” Wilkins has partnered with consulting powerhouse 3Ci to “connect software developers and coders from underserved communities with start-ups.” Some of his other entrepreneurial endeavors include a collaboration with a craft brewing company and a high-end cigar line.

“I am passionate about creating economic opportunities in underserved communities and doing everything I can to make sure people who are willing to put in the work have a chance to succeed,” Wilkins said in a statement. “It’s great to see Alabamians coming together for this Summit around that very idea. I look forward to sharing my experiences and views with the people taking a leading role in pushing Alabama forward.”

Wilkins is also extremely active with local and national charity endeavors.

He has done work with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Special Olympics, Muscular Dystrophy Association and American Lung Association.

In July 2007, Wilkins launched “Nique and Newt’s Full-Court Press on Diabetes” with former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Newt Gingrich. In March 2010, Wilkins was honored by the Georgia state legislature as they presented a resolution naming him the diabetes ambassador for the State of Georgia. He is also a diabetes ambassador for Novo Nordisk, a world leader in diabetes care.

Cliff Sims, president of Telegraph Creative, expressed his enthusiasm at having Wilkins involved in the summit, which is being organized by Telegraph.

“Dominique is known for being world-class on the basketball court and in the boardroom, but he’s also a world-class person,” said Sims.

“Growth Summit attendees are going to get a ton of value out of hearing his perspective and insights into what it takes to succeed at the highest level,” he concluded.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for the Alabama Economic Growth Summit are currently available at ALGrowthSummit.com.

More details on the event:

Alabama Power is the title sponsor for the summit, which will bring together a diverse group of powerful and influential leaders in pursuit of four overall objectives:

1. Celebrate Alabama’s economic development successes,
2. Rally the state’s major economic development stakeholders around our common goals of job creation and increased prosperity,
3. Facilitate dialogue on the most important issues facing our economy,
4. Drive massive media coverage around Alabama’s commitment to attracting companies and creating an overall environment that’s conducive to growth.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard A. Grenell, Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and numerous members of Alabama’s congressional delegation will be among the senior federal government officials participating in the program, along with numerous high-ranking state-level officials from both the legislative and executive branches.

From the private sector, CEOs, venture capitalists, site selectors and economic developers from around the state and nation will be among the speakers and panelists.

Arthur C. Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), has already been announced as a featured speaker.

A major highlight of the summit will be national media personalities in attendance covering the event and guiding panel discussions. This will include Axios executive editor Mike Allen and Tuscaloosa native Elaina Plott, now White House correspondent for The Atlantic.

The event was first held by Yellowhammer in 2016 when Sims was the company’s CEO. Now president of Telegraph Creative, Sims is bringing the summit back this year.

“When we launched this event in 2016 at Yellowhammer, our goal was to bring together the state’s leaders around our shared goals of more jobs and increased prosperity for all Alabamians,” he explained to Yellowhammer News recently. “We’re going to continue that mission this year.”

“Alabama’s had some big economic development wins in recent years. This Summit is all about building on that momentum, and we’re thrilled to have buy-in from the state’s key leaders in both the public and private sectors,” Sims added.

Sims will be on the event’s host committee, which also includes Yellowhammer Multimedia publisher Allison Ross and a host of public and private sector titans, such as:

Will Ainsworth
Lieutenant governor
State of Alabama

Katie Britt
President
Business Council of Alabama

Stephanie Bryan
Tribal chair and CEO
Poarch Band of Creek Indians

Mark Crosswhite
Chairman, president and CEO
Alabama Power

Deontée Gordon
President
TechBirmingham

Johnny Johns
Executive chairman
Protective Life Corporation

Mike Kemp
President and CEO
Kemp Management Solutions

James K. Lyons
CEO
Alabama State Port Authority

Del Marsh
President pro tem
Alabama Senate

Mac McCutcheon
Speaker of the House
Alabama House of Representatives

Jimmy Parnell
CEO
Alfa

Liz Pharo
Managing partner
Featheringill Capital

Jimmy Rane
President and CEO
Great Southern Wood

Jeana Ross
Secretary
Department of Early Childhood Education

Finis St. John
Chancellor
University of Alabama System

Lee Sentell
Director
Alabama Department of Tourism

Gary Smith
President and CEO
PowerSouth

Fitzgerald Washington
Commissioner
Alabama Department of Labor

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

7 Things: Another questionable allegation against Kavanaugh, Biden praises Jones in Alabama, now Zeigler wants an elected ALDOT director and more …

7. Beto can’t stop talking and his fellow Democrats don’t like it

  • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has attempted to use a platform of banning and confiscating firearms to regain relevancy in the presidential race while other Democrats wish he would stop his absurd comments.
  • O’Rourke said on Sunday he blames President Donald Trump for the El Paso mass shooting, saying he “has the blood of those 22 people in El Paso on his hands.” He referenced Trump’s Florida rally in May where Trump asked, “How do we stop these people from coming here?” referring to illegal immigrants, and someone responded with “Shoot them.”

6. Trump supports Saudi Arabia and authorized the release of oil reserves

  • President Donald Trump responded to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry by blaming Iran and stating we “are locked and loaded” and waiting for Saudi Arabia’s verification of who carried out the attack.
  • Trump said that he believes this could impact oil prices and “if needed,” he’s approved the release of United States strategic petroleum reserves. Trump tweeted that he’s “informed all appropriate agencies to expedite approvals of the oil pipelines currently in the permitting process in Texas and various other States.”

5. There could be hope for the shuttered nuke plant

  • State Senator Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) believes the potential exists to start-up the currently mothballed Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in northeastern Alabama and have the plant actually produce nuclear power.
  • Livingston believes that if the plant ever actually gets the green light to operate, it could have an impact similar to Toyota-Mazada. He advised, “If we’re fortunate to get both reactors going, we’re looking at the possibility of having some 7,000 construction jobs out there for maybe as long as 10 years. It would be cyclical as maybe one reactor would come on, then they would bring the construction to other one up to speed slowly, but surely – then operating 1,200-1,500 operators for both reactors. Well-paying jobs. It’s all about economic development here.”

4. State Sen. Figures says she didn’t ask for the ATRIP-ⅠⅠ appointment

  • Appearing on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Senator Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) spoke about her recent appointment to the ATRIP-ⅠⅠ committee replacing State Senator Chris Elliot (R-Daphne), mentioning how she was removed from a committee for comments she made.
  • Figures stated how in the House and Senate, people are removed and appointed to committees all the time and said that she doesn’t agree with the burden of cost for the I-10 bridge being on the citizens. She added it should instead be paid for by the federal and state government, later saying that she “didn’t ask to be on this committee,” but it’s “ironic” that she’s been appointed since she voted against the gas tax.

3. Zeigler has some ideas for the future of ALDOT

  • State Auditor Jim Zeigler has already said that Governor Kay Ivey needs to remove John Cooper as the director of Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), but now Zeigler thinks Alabama should remodel ALDOT to resemble the Mississippi Transportation Commission.
  • Zeigler suggested that the ALDOT structure should follow Mississippi’s in the way of electing who heads the department and how in Mississippi’s case they have a three-member executive board, saying “They elect their John Cooper. And maybe we need to go to something like that because everything else that has been tried has not worked.”

2. Biden went to church in Alabama and praised his friend Doug Jones

  • On Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden attended the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham memorial service for the anniversary of the 1963 bombing that killed four girls, took the bold step of rebuking white supremacy and he touted the work of Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
  • While speaking at the church, Biden said, “[C]hange comes – sometimes slowly, sometimes all at once – and progress continues. Hate is on the rise again, we’re at a defining moment again in American history. Who are we? What do we want to be? After Charlottesville, I said that I believe we’re at a battle for the soul of America. I say it again today, we’re at the battle for the south of America.”

1. Democrats fighting for impeachment again, this time for Kavanaugh

  • New allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh were brought up over the weekend, and now 2020 Democratic candidates are calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.
  • But the allegation is dubious as it comes third hand from a former Bill Clinton lawyer Max Stier, who declined to discuss the allegation. He claims that Kavanagh exposed himself at a dorm party where his friends assisted him in assaulting a female student, and apparently, the FBI was notified about the incident but didn’t investigate, and previously the female student has even denied knowledge of the events.

 

