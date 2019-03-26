Donald Trump is having the best week of his presidency, and it’s only Tuesday

I don’t know what has happened this week. Maybe the stars are aligned for President Donald Trump or maybe he found a lamp with a genie in it and the genie is making all of his wishes come true.

So far this week we have seen some pretty great stuff for the president and there are no signs things will go south anytime soon.

On Sunday, the media and their Democrats were dealt a crushing blow when the findings from the Mueller report were made public and no evidence of collusion was found.

President Trump claims vindication after Mueller finds no evidence of collusion https://t.co/2urSZOIXcP pic.twitter.com/wd5pMeZquL — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2019

DOJ letter says there was not a single time Mueller was blocked from an action he wanted to take. https://t.co/5D0ip8v9tm — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 22, 2019

On Monday, headlines like this were seen all over the country:

At least the NY Times and Washington Post, both of which have much to answer for in promoting the bogus collusion tale, did not downplay the Mueller findings this morning. pic.twitter.com/A0asozOiba — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 25, 2019

Later on Monday, Michael Avenatti, the creepy porn lawyer, found himself ensnared in an extortion case which pretty much exposed the guy for everything people thought he was.

Wild. Authorities say Avenatti threatened to hold a presser on eve of the NCAA tourney to reveal damaging allegations against Nike unless it paid his client $1.5 million and agreed to hire Avenatti and another lawyer for $15 to $25 million. @DevlinBarrett https://t.co/QA2v8GEZWs — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 25, 2019

Robert Mueller’s fanboys lose faith:

Then, the Justice Department says ObamaCare was unconstitutional.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Pentagon was ready to start building part of his wall.

Pentagon authorizes transfer of $1B to build 57 miles of border wall https://t.co/ZCwe3oy1mG — Fox News Alert (@foxnewsalert) March 26, 2019

Even a guy who said that President Trump and his family “are the greatest threats to democracy” of his lifetime acknowledged this is a great week for the president.

Democrat Majority Whip James Clyburn says that after the Mueller Report found no collusion, that’s “a chapter that’s closed.” pic.twitter.com/mkNmlDZw0h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 26, 2019

The best week?

The genie theory may be the most plausible at this point.

Now, if this isn’t the best week of his presidency, I don’t know which it would be.

If Trump is able to string together a couple of weeks like this, his entire presidency could turn around.

The next big test is what polling looks like coming out of this week, and if it will show his lucky streak continuing.

