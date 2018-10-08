District attorney says Alabama parole rate ‘alarming’

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey is criticizing Alabama’s parole board, saying violent offenders are being released at an “alarming rate.”

WSFA -TV reports that Bailey sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to investigate the parole board’s actions.Bailey wrote that the board has “repeatedly and consistently released violent offenders after they have served only a minute portion of lengthy sentences.”

The district attorney asked Ivey to replace members of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles as well as the board’s executive director.

The parole board told the station that there has been no change in procedure and they have no data “showing a dramatic increase in violent inmates being considered for parole prior to their original set date.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

