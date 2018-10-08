Del Marsh: ‘I believe this year, we’ll pass the largest education budget in the history of the state’

In an interview with the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce posted to YouTube on Monday, Alabama Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who is running for reelection in his Alabama Senate District 12 race, predicted the legislature would pass the largest education budget in the history of the state in the next session.

The interviewer asked Marsh what his budget priorities were for the upcoming legislative session, to which the Anniston Republican said was education.

He noted that for the previous state budget, education funding was at its highest since 2008, which he indicated was something he wanted to build upon in the future.

“Education is always a priority with me,” Marsh said in response to the question. “It affects so many things. I was proud last year that we passed the largest education budget since 2008. I believe this year, we’ll pass the largest education budget in the history of the state, and that’s because of what I believe as good, strong, conservative policy of economic expansion in a positive business climate in the state of Alabama. I’ve worked for that for years. I think it is paying off. And to that point, we’ll have record dollars for education this year because of the excellent economic climate in the state of Alabama.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.