‘Deplorable’ thieves stealing from Alabama cemeteries

Law enforcement agencies in Calhoun County have discovered that over one hundred flower vases have been stolen from area cemeteries in the last month, with residents calling the crimes “pretty low,” “deplorable” and “a disgrace.”

ABC 33/40 first reported on Friday that 97 brass vases were lifted from the Forest Lawn Gardens cemetery in Anniston, and three men have been arrested with third-degree theft charges. The accused could face more charges as additional victims file reports. More suspects could also be uncovered and charged as the investigation continues.

People have been going to the cemetery in the last few days, searching to see if their family members’ graves were disturbed.

While the graves of Diane Jones’ loved ones did not fall victim to the theft ring, she hurts for those who did.

“What makes people want to interfere with someone that has gone onto Heaven?” Jones told ABC 33/40. “I think it is a disgrace.”

Anniston Police Investigator Jason Hawkins made it clear that the victims in these crimes are the families of those buried, not the property owners. Roy Thomas was one of the first victims to file a police report and spoke with the Birmingham ABC affiliate about the thefts.

“It is pretty low,” Thomas stated. “It is pretty deplorable. It is the last thing you would think would happen. People do not respect where people’s family members and loved ones are buried.”

The Anniston police department was shocked at the nature of the crime but quickly learned that their city was not the only one affected.

“We have not seen anything like this, to this scale recently, especially coming from a cemetery,” Hawkins explained. “It is coming to everyone’s attention in the area that this was more widespread than Anniston.”

Now, Oxford Police officers are in the early stages of their own investigation into 14 vases being stolen from Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens – some of which are veterans’ graves.

Authorities are urging anyone with loved ones buried at these cemeteries to check their graves.

Watch:



Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn