Democrats obviously hate Trump more than they love America

For the last three years, the American economy has been humming, incomes are growing, unemployment rates are falling and the average American is doing better.

This is not up for debate; I don’t need to provide you with links. You know it, I know it, the media and their Democrats know it.

So why does Donald Trump not have a higher approval rating?

Hatred.

The media and their Democrats have fixated on every statement, joke and off-handed comment to attack this president as a cad.

They never got over Hillary Clinton, their favored candidate, getting waxed in 2016.

They made it clear they were going to get him.

Russia. Tax returns. Stormy Daniels. Robert Mueller. Anonymous authors. S-hole countries. Kids in cages. Ukraine.

Do they really care about these things? No.

They need to undo 2016, or at least pretend they are trying to, so they can get whichever septuagenarian tumbles out of the 2020 Democratic primary over the finish line — that is all this about.

Stopping Trump. Demonizing Trump. Getting others to hate Trump.

Occasionally, a Democrat will admit this.

On a television segment on WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Doctor of Political Science Waymon Burke acknowledge that President Donald Trump’s record should be helping him waltz into 2020 with a 70% approval rating, yet he sits there in the 40s.

Why? Hatred.

Discuss this at your Thanksgiving dinner… College professor (Dr. Waymon Burke): Donald Trump "should have a 70 percent approval rating." A sane person (Dale Jackson): You just admitted Democrats hate @realDonaldTrump more than they love the country. It is that simple. pic.twitter.com/VpHa6MkVVb — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) November 25, 2019

Remember: When people tell you who they are, believe them.

All of this is pretty self-explanatory. All you need to do is listen to the clip.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN