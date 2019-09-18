7 Things: Jones now against Kavanaugh impeachment, Biden and Warren separate themselves in new poll, vaping illnesses hit Alabama and more …
7. Alabama A&M coach not taking the team back to UNA
- Connell Maynor, the Alabama A&M football coach, has said that he and his team were treated poorly while visiting the University of North Alabama for their game over the weekend, mentioning, “This ain’t 1959. We don’t have to put up with that type of stuff.”
- While Maynor didn’t specifically say what happened, he stated, “There was too much stuff that went on off the field, behind the scenes that was not professional on their part at all. And we were very, very disappointed in the way they treated us, in every aspect off the field.”
6. Trump not impressed by Warren’s rally size
- Both President Donald Trump and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held campaign rallies, and while Warren was estimated to have 20,000 people in attendance at her rally, Trump was less than impressed.
- Trump commented on Warren’s rally, saying that he didn’t think she actually had 20,000 people in attendance. He added that “anybody would get a good crowd there” because the rally was held in Manhattan’s Washington Square.
5. Professors at the University of Alabama think the University of Alabama is racist
- In an attempt to appear woke, the Faculty Senate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has voted to declare a recent resignation of a dean was made possible by a “racist and toxic environment” at the school, even though the professor resigned after posting things on social media that were in themselves racial in nature and could easily be seen as toxic.
- The text of the resolution passed by the Faculty Senate references the past issues and “reputation” of the university and claims the culture on the campus is “non-inclusive and discriminatory,” but they don’t explain what events are taking place on the campus that back that up.
4. Alabama hospitals must report gunshot wounds
- A new law that goes into effect September 1 will require all Alabama hospitals, clinics, mental health facility and nursing homes to report gunshot wounds to law enforcement, which could have played a role in the arrest of a cop killer.
- Reports are required to be made before patients are released from the hospital, and, until now, Alabama has only been one of three states that didn’t require gunshot wounds be reported.
3. First vaping-illness cases confirmed in Alabama
- Three people in Mobile County, ages 17-20, have been hospitalized with the vaping lung disease that’s recently received national attention. But there is no word on whether the products were black market or over the counter.
- The lung disease has shown up in 36 states, but the percentage of high schoolers vaping is higher in Alabama than it is nationwide, with 24.5% of high schoolers in Alabama using e-cigarette products compared to 20.8% of high schoolers nationwide, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
2. New Democratic presidential polls
- A new poll put out shows a significant change in where the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are, but to no surprise, former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading at 31%, a five-point increase since July.
- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has gained six points since July, putting her in second place at 25%, while U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has gained one point, but he’s still only polling at 14%. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has stayed at 7%, but U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has fallen eight points, putting her at only 5%.
1. Doug Jones flip-flopped on Kavanaugh impeachment
- While U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) originally seemed to support impeachment, on MSNBC Tuesday he had a change of heart when he admitted, “I don’t think you move forward with any allegation in which the victim can’t remember anything and is reluctant to talk about it.”
- When the most recent allegations were made against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Jones immediately said that Kavanaugh’s impeachment was “inevitable,” adding that “it’s unfortunate we didn’t have all of this information for everyone to have a full investigation, an opportunity to review it back in the fall.”