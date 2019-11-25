Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Study to look for signs of hookworm in Alabama’s Black Belt

Researchers are once again trying to determine whether Alabama’s Black Belt region has a problem with intestinal parasites called hookworm.

A study led by University of Alabama at Birmingham is recruiting participants for a program that will screen hundreds of children in Wilcox and Perry counties for signs of hookworm.
State health officials took issue with a previous study involving Baylor University that found evidence of hookworm.

The parasite was once widespread in the United States and is now a problem mainly in underdeveloped counties.

Health officials say poor waste disposal systems and environmental conditions in rural west Alabama put the area at risk for the problem.

UAB announced the new program in a statement this week. The work is being funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

21 mins ago

Club for Growth poll shows Hightower +19 over field in GOP’s AL-01 race

With U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) vacating his seat to run for the U.S. Senate, a wide-open shot at a position for U.S. Congress has been left for potential officeseekers in the Republican-leaning district.

Now that the qualifying deadline has come and gone, there are five candidates officially vying for the Republican nod: Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl, U.S. Army veteran John Castorani, former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile), restauranteur Wes Lambert and State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile).

According to a poll released on Monday conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of Club for Growth PAC released to Yellowhammer News, Hightower continues to lead the Republican primary by a 19-point margin.

124
Bill Hightower 35%
Chris Pringle 16%
Jerry Carl 13%
Wes Lambert 2%
John Castorani 1%
Undecided 33%

Hightower’s lead and the state of the race are similar to what the same polling outfit showed back in July. According to the WPA Intelligence poll, he also holds advantages over other contenders such as Pringle and Carl.

Earlier this year, Club for Growth gave its endorsement to Hightower.

(Screenshot/WPA Intelligence)

Republican voters will go to the polls on March 3, 2020, to select their preference for who will face the Democrat in that congressional race.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

41 mins ago

Troy University to study plastic recycling

Alabama researchers are studying new ways to recycle plastics.

Troy University says its recently established Center for Material and Manufacturing Sciences has received a $2.7 million grant to look at new methods of recycling plastic waste.

101
A statement from the school says the money will pay for scientists and students to work on the project, plus equipment to do the work.

The grant is from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the U.S. Commerce Department.

It provided another grant of $3.2 million last year.

The research looks at ways to recycle polymers into new materials.

Researchers will also study using hemp fiber to reinforce plastics and ways to test recycled material.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

1 hour ago

Democrats obviously hate Trump more than they love America

For the last three years, the American economy has been humming, incomes are growing, unemployment rates are falling and the average American is doing better.

This is not up for debate; I don’t need to provide you with links. You know it, I know it, the media and their Democrats know it.

So why does Donald Trump not have a higher approval rating?

190
Hatred.

The media and their Democrats have fixated on every statement, joke and off-handed comment to attack this president as a cad.

They never got over Hillary Clinton, their favored candidate, getting waxed in 2016.

They made it clear they were going to get him.

Russia. Tax returns. Stormy Daniels. Robert Mueller. Anonymous authors. S-hole countries. Kids in cages. Ukraine.

Do they really care about these things? No.

They need to undo 2016, or at least pretend they are trying to, so they can get whichever septuagenarian tumbles out of the 2020 Democratic primary over the finish line — that is all this about.

Stopping Trump. Demonizing Trump. Getting others to hate Trump.

Occasionally, a Democrat will admit this.

On a television segment on WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Doctor of Political Science Waymon Burke acknowledge that President Donald Trump’s record should be helping him waltz into 2020 with a 70% approval rating, yet he sits there in the 40s.

Why? Hatred.

Remember: When people tell you who they are, believe them.

All of this is pretty self-explanatory. All you need to do is listen to the clip.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

3 hours ago

Byrne signs no new taxes pledge

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate, announced in a press release on Monday that he is signing The Americans for Tax Reform Taxpayers Protection Pledge.

The pledge amounts to a public promise that a candidate will never support a net tax increase on the American people while in office.

Byrne is the first of the Alabama senate candidates to sign the pledge this cycle. State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R- Indian Springs), also a candidate for Senate, signed the pledge during his run for the statehouse seat he currently occupies.

207
“Signing the Taxpayer Protection Pledge was a no-brainer for me,” Byrne said in a statement to Yellowhammer. “Alabama deserves a Senator who will fight for lower taxes and more freedom, and that’s exactly what I promise to do.”

His 2020 Senate campaign is Byrne’s second time signing the pledge. His first was when he was running to represent AL-01 in 2013.

The majority of Republican elected officials at the federal level have signed the pledge, including all of Alabama’s current Republican congressional representatives.

According to Americans for Tax Reform’s website, there are currently 47 senators, 173 representatives and 11 governors who have signed the pledge.

Signing the pledge is something Byrne has in common with several of the men vying to be his successor in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District. State Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) and County Commissioner Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) have all signed the pledge.

In the AL-2 race, only former Alabama AG Troy King has signed so far.

Navy veteran Chris Lewis (R-Florence), who is attempting to oust Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) in the AL-05 Republican primary, has joined his incumbent opponent in signing the pledge.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

BREAKING: Authorities recover probable remains of Aniah Blanchard

A source with direct knowledge on Monday confirmed to Yellowhammer News that authorities have recovered what are believed to be the remains of Aniah Blanchard, the Alabama college student who has been missing since last being seen in Lee County on October 23.

Blanchard, 19, is a Homewood native and student at Southern Union Community College.

She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn. Her vehicle was later recovered in Montgomery, with her blood found at the scene.

Two men have been arrested in relation to her disappearance: first Ibraheem Yazeed and then Antwain Shamar “Squirmy” Fisher on Friday night.

109
The Auburn Police Department has been the lead agency on the case.

A gag order has been imposed on the parties to the criminal proceedings by Lee County Judge Steven Speakman. This includes potential witnesses and attorneys involved in the case.

The remains were covered in neighboring Macon County.

This is a breaking news update and may be updated.

UPDATE:

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has confirmed to multiple media outlets that authorities have recovered what are believed to be Blanchard’s remains. Jenn Horton also reported that the State Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the same.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

