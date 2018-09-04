Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor supports UNA hosting Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King

The Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, Dr. Will Boyd, backs the University of North Alabama’s decision to host prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King for a speech on Thursday.

King came into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, especially the Black Lives Matter movement.

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

Boyd, in a statement to Yellowhammer News, enthusiastically declared his support for King’s upcoming speech, saying, “It is great that Mr. King has been extended an invitation.”

Alabama church gives Roy Moore a standing ovation. Please remember that most members of the KKK during previous generations not only attended churches, but were deacons and leaders there https://t.co/QpNqOSqece — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 15, 2017

“While Mr. King has progressive ideas that may not necessarily be shared by conservatives, he has a vision to bring all Alabamians to the table,” Boyd said. “We need everybody to come to the same table — no matter what side of the aisle they enter from.”

He continued, “It is great that Mr. King has been extended an invitation to engage local university students with interests in community affairs, politics, and social justice — no matter their political party affiliation.”

Real talk Donald Trump is a white supremacist. After cursing Black men he OPENLY said from the mic tonight “I feel like I’m from Alabama.” — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 23, 2017

UNA has confirmed that King’s speech on campus is being funded through their Housing and Residence Life division by rent money students pay to live on-campus. Boyd did not want to specifically get into the merits of this funding method.

“As a former assistant adjunct professor and Dean of Student Success for a liberal arts institution of higher learning, I celebrate student engagement and enthusiasm in the issues that affect Alabama communities,” Boyd outlined.

He added, “I won’t wade in university policy; but, everyone I have spoken to about Mr. King’s visit are supportive of students who want to participate in the democracy.”

Because the line separating 1957 from 2017 is just not that big. It’s 2017 and local newspapers in Alabama are afraid of bullets in their window for endorsing Doug Jones. https://t.co/Ko5rp4AXdo — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 4, 2017

Boyd then suggested that King exemplifies the state’s values and personifies a vision for the future.

“We all may not agree on everything; but, I believe most Alabamians share the same values associated with the attainment of The American Dream — a dream that will truly be realized when we all come closer to better lives, liberty, and happiness,” Boyd concluded.

Boyd lives in the Shoals area where UNA’s campus is located. He is chairman of the Lauderdale County Democratic Executive Committee and a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn