Decatur’s Cook Museum of Natural Science a finalist for USA Today Readers’ Choice award

Voting is open for the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur to be named the nation’s “best new museum.”

The Cook Museum has been named a finalist in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice awards. A panel of experts chose 20 contenders from around the United States to compete in the category’s final round.

The ultimate winner will now be determined by the public.

Here is what USA Today wrote about the Cook Museum:

The Cook Museum opened in 2019 as a state-of-the-art natural science museum in downtown Decatur. Inside, visitors will find a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a recreated Alabama cave, an indoor forest with its own treetop cabin and interactive exhibits focused on topics like the Arctic and desert environments, waterways, insects, space and geology.

You can vote once per day per device until polls close on Monday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The winner will be announced February 28.

This comes after Huntsville International Airport recently won the Readers’ Choice award for “best small airport.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

32 seconds ago

Mo Brooks affirms America’s need to maintain technological superiority as China advances

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), during a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing entitled “Losing Ground: U.S. Competitiveness in Critical Technologies,” made clear America’s need to maintain technological superiority as China advances.

Witnesses who took part in the hearing included: Dr. Diane Souvaine, chair of the National Science Board; Dr. Eric Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Futures; and Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“China seeks to manage America’s decline, and so there is a significant long-term risk there,” Brooks noted during the hearing. “Certainly, their military prowess is increasing. The challenges associated with their claims to the South China Sea are troubling for that region of the world. And, to make matters even worse, United States-Chinese trade deficit, China is the worst trading partner we have. Our trade deficit there is about six times worse as the second-worst country on the planet.”

976
Watch:

Watch:

The full transcript of Brooks’ questioning as follows:

BROOKS: Thank you Madam Chair. My comments and questions are directed primarily at Dr. Schmidt, but if there is time remaining after he responds, then Dr. Souvaine or Dr. Abdullah feel free to join in as you wish. I’m looking at Dr. Schmidt’s written testimony, and I’m going to read some quotes from it. Quote, “The United States now faces an economic and military competitor in China that is aggressively trying to close our lead in emerging technologies.” Quote, “China’s well-documented espionage, intellectual property theft, and talent recruitment programs are disadvantaging our companies, our universities, and our military. The findings of a recent Senate investigation into China’s methods to unfairly exploit United States taxpayer-funded research for its own benefit is a case in point.” Quote, “My concern is that China tries to fulfill a vision of high-tech authoritarianism. That governing model will appeal to other governments searching for a foundation on which to exercise their power.” And when I think of that high-tech authoritarianism,  I can’t help but think of George Orwell1984, Fahrenheit 451, Animal Farm, and others. Then, Dr. Schmidt, you go on to add, “We should not only compete with China, but also work with them.” Now, as I think of all your comments put together, I serve on the Armed Services Committee, and we have plenty of briefings, classified and unclassified. I can’t go into the classified part, but the gist of it is that China seeks to manage America’s decline, and so there is a significant long-term risk there. Certainly their military prowess is increasing. The challenges associated with their claims to the South China Sea are troubling for that region of the world. And, to make matters even worse, United States-Chinese trade deficit, China is the worst trading partner we have. Our trade deficit there is about six times worse as the second-worst country on the planet. So, now to the questions. How do we protect United States interests with respect to this technology? That’s part of it, and can you share some examples, as much as you can in this open setting, of where you think there are opportunities to cooperate that would benefit the United States and areas where we should not cooperate for economic and security reasons?

SCHMIDT: So, thank you for that. So, the competition with China is going to be the defining competition for the next 10 or 20 years, and the rise and the peaceful rise of China is in our interest for obvious reasons. So, it seems to me that we have to come up with a language and a way of dealing with them. So, the first is I would like us to agree that America should win, and winning is defined as defining the key to technologies, inventing the future, driving the technology stack, and all of that kind of stuff. To the degree that Chinese technology or technologist can enable us to win on our terms I’m ok with it, but not unless it’s consistent with that. So, there are plenty of examples where you could imagine if Chinese technology were to dominate the globe with non-American values it would really hurts us. The most obvious would be imagine if the internet were invented by China with a complete surveillance architecture. Just imagine if we inherited that from China how different our experience as Americans would be today. So, it’s really important that we get these underlying technology platforms— of which the internet is an example that we have so far won at— to be popular and be successful globally. One way to think about China is that they have solved the problem of identity, mobile phone, electronic payment, and surveillance in a single device. And, my Chinese friends never use cash, but of course, everything they do is tracked. Now, this is very un-American. Now, imagine if that structure becomes the standard structure in all the BRI countries— the Belt and Road Initiative countries— of which there’s roughly 63. That becomes a huge, huge problem for us. It’s a market we can’t sell into, it strengthens their leadership and so forth and so on. We don’t have good answers as a country for this.

BROOKS: Dr. Abdullah or Dr. Souvaine in the time that remains would y’all like to add any additional comment?

SOUVAINE: I’d say briefly, certainly we need heightened vigilance as the information yesterday about the arrest of the prominent Harvard chemist suggests. Looking at conflict of commitment, conflict of interest, and when you do partnerships with the federal government and universities to do that. At the same time, as we think about competing with China, first of all it’s not just China, but it’s certainly a lot of it there, but we compete by being the best version of ourselves. We need to recognize and respect that China and other nations contribute to humanity’s knowledge and it’s a good thing. We also know from the SNE 2020 report that our researchers across this country are publishing many more collaborative papers, collaborating with international collaborators, and the single country that we collaborate with the most is also China. So, we need to understand that that’s important, but we need to be the best versions of ourselves. We need to promote openness while recognizing the balance between collaboration and security. We need to embrace competition, discovery, openness, fairness, immigration, international collaboration, curiosity-driven research, public education at all levels, our government university business ecosystem, but really do what Dr. Schmidt says. We need to be promoting our values because we’re at the table, we’re investing, we’re part of every discussion, and we continue to promote our version of what it means to be honest, open, transparent, and successful.

BROOKS: Thank you, Madam Chair.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

2 hours ago

Report describes steep challenges for Alabama’s primary workforce development goal

A new report out this week from the Business Education Alliance (BEA) warns that Alabama is not on track to hit its target of 500,000 skilled workers by 2025.

Not hitting the goal could potentially cause a glut of unfillable jobs in the state. Such a situation could have bitter consequences for Alabama’s economy and the state’s ability to keep up with the growth of neighboring states like Georgia and Tennessee.

The news comes at a time when the techniques employed by Alabama’s workforce development groups are winning praise on the national stage. The report from BEA does acknowledge that some programs are working, but it says they are not producing new workers at a high enough volume to meet demand.

349
Keep reading 349 WORDS

The 500,000 skilled workers by 2025 benchmark was established by statewide groups in 2018 and is regarded by all of the relevant interests in Alabama as the major focus of the state’s government and business communities.

The 500,000 number will be necessary if Alabama is to fill the jobs of retiring workers while retaining the flexibility to attract new businesses.

If Alabama were to hit that target while experiencing its current rate of population growth, then 60% of the state’s workers would have some level of educational attainment beyond high school; such as an electrician certificate or traditional degree. In 2017, only 43% of Alabamian workers met that standard.

According to the BEA report, current projections have Alabama falling about 200,000 workers short of the goal.

The report describes how meeting the state’s workforce development goals lie at the nexus of both traditional youth education for those under age 25 and training for adults who do not have the necessary skills for modern jobs. It makes plain that Alabama’s goal cannot be achieved without investment in both areas.

The report cites as a red flag Alabama’s continually dismal grade school education scores. The National Educational Assessment of Educational Progress has Alabama ranked dead last among the 50 states in math and just barely above that for reading.

Alabama also has one of the highest percentages of working-age citizens with disabilities that prevent them from working. Among Alabamians 25-64, only 71.3% participate in the workforce. That rate is behind only West Virginia among American states.

Harrison Diamond is the Business Relations Officer in the office of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. Diamond, who has had a hand in making Huntsville Alabama’s most dynamic economy, offered his thoughts to Yellowhammer News via Twitter.

“Economic Growth (jobs, investment, etc) and human growth (education, healthcare, etc.) are like gears… They both drive each other and you can’t really have one without the other,” tweeted Diamond.

Those interested in reading the full report, including some evidence leading to potential solutions, can go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

3 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment questioning starts as media says Jones is undecided, negative Senate attacks to finally hit airwaves, Ivey is injured and more …

7. And they call Trump a tyrant

  • Notorious liar U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has a plan to combat disinformation that is ridiculous, scary and almost certainly unconstitutional as it would set up a government entity to police speech and declare which speech is “acceptable.”
  • In a statement, Warren said,  “I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote.” These laws are the criminalization of speech at the discretion of those in power.

6. This will get you fired

580
Keep reading 580 WORDS

  • At G.W. Trenholm Primary School in Tuscumbia, Alabama, a part-time school resource officer used the bathroom in the teachers’ lounge and left his gun in the bathroom.
  • Mayor Kerry Underwood said that students aren’t allowed in the teachers’ lounge, but the school resource officer has since been relieved of his position.

5. School boards will abuse their power to stop charter schools

  • During National School Choice Week the Birmingham Board of Education in a special-called meeting spiked two charter school applications. One of them was the Magic City Acceptance Academy, which would be an LGBTQ-affirming charter school.
  • The board denied the application following the review committee’s recommendation due to the lack of detail with financial plans, operational plans and educational program design. Michael Wilson, who would’ve been principal of Magic City Acceptance Academy, said, “We were really hoping to form a collaborative partnership with Birmingham City (Schools) to work with youth who are having difficulties not only in the city, but in the surrounding areas.”

4. Alabama prison closed

  • Prison reform is a big deal in Alabama; one of the issues is the aging physical prisons, and the Department of Corrections took a “backward step,” according to State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster), to address some of those issues by closing portions of William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore and relocating 600 of the prisoners to other prisons.
  • Other prisons across the state are already over-crowded. It is unclear how this will impact the ongoing conversations with the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney Jay Town, who said he was “disappointed that we were not privy to the decision to close Holman at the time such a decision was being considered.”

3. Governor Kay Ivey has fractured her shoulder

  • Governor Kay Ivey sent out a statement to let people know that she’ll be sporting an arm sling for a little while after she tripped over her dog and fractured her shoulder.
  • Ivey said her dog “unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder.” She added, “You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit!”

2. The negative attacks are about to finally get going

  • The Club for Growth Action super PAC is going to start airing opposition ads to U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) that are going to focus on Byrne’s “record of sending American tax dollars overseas and his support of special interests as he runs in the Alabama Senate Republican primary.”
  • The ad is going to start running on January 30 and will last for two weeks in the Huntsville and Birmingham area. The president of the PAC, David McIntosh, has claimed that Byrne “works for special interests” rather than working for the people of Alabama. He also said Byrne won’t “support President Trump and his agenda … but it could be someone like Tommy Tuberville.”

1. Impeachment questions start — the media pretend Jones may vote to acquit

  • With the outcome predetermined, the most exciting day of the incredibly boring impeachment trial took place on Wednesday when U.S. Senators were allowed to ask questions of both the House impeachment managers and President Donald Trump’s defense team.
  • While this is still dragging on, the GOP appears to have the votes to block new witnesses. Now, the media is reporting that multiple Democrat senators may be ready to acquit the president, but this still seems like an unlikely outcome for Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

5 hours ago

Roy Moore: I am not for marijuana, but the federal government should leave legalization up to the states

Earlier this month, the push to legalize medical marijuana suffered what could be considered a setback with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s letter to lawmakers that warned against that legislation.

In his letter, Marshall argued such a law would be in “direct conflict” with existing federal law, which could be problematic for the state of Alabama on various levels.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate, decried the federal government exerting its authority on marijuana and in other areas, including education and marriage.

288
Keep reading 288 WORDS

“Madison said in his writings in the Federalists 45, ‘The government powers are few and defined,’” Moore said. “Those that are left to the states are many and varied. We have most of the power in the state, and the federal government was supposed to have limited power. You see, that enlarged. In education, for example, the Education Department became under [Jimmy] Carter. They were not supposed to be in education. Reagan said he would get rid of it, and he met the lobbyists and the teachers – and we have an Education Department, a huge education department. Now we’re seeing programs passed by education – No Child Left Behind, different programs from every administration. That’s what’s going on.”

Moore went on to preface his remarks by saying he was not a proponent of marijuana legalization and said it should not be up to the federal government to decide its legality.

“Marijuana – you know marijuana, I am not for marijuana,” he continued. “I don’t smoke marijuana. Never smoked marijuana. And you know, it does harm. But the point is – it shouldn’t be the federal government. I think they should leave it to the states … the health, safety, and welfare of the states belongs to the states, as does marriage. The United States Supreme Court recognized that in 2013. Then in 2015, they passed the Obergefell v. Hodges that redefined marriage. And now they just take over one thing after another.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

17 hours ago

ALDOT Director John Cooper responds to State Rep. Easterbrook’s comments on U.S. Hwy 45

MONTGOMERY — Speaking during the Economic Development Association of Alabama’s inaugural Rural Development Conference on Wednesday, Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper addressed State Rep. Brett Easterbrook’s (R-Fruitdale) recent comments about his rural southwest Alabama district being “overlooked” since 1983 when it comes to highway investments.

Cooper’s comments came after one of the economic development professionals in the audience brought up the subject of U.S. Highway 45.

Easterbrook had cited that highway as “the deadliest highway in the state,” as well as an economic development disadvantage since it is not four-laned through his district.

Cooper on Wednesday said, “Representative Easterbrook skewers me at every opportunity over Highway 45. But he’s just one of a number around the state of Alabama who skewer me over that type of problem.”

442
Keep reading 442 WORDS

“That problem is an overcrowded, two-lane road,” he outlined. “And when people drive on overcrowded roads, they take chances they shouldn’t take, and they make mistakes. But what we have in that category is I’ve got 32 of those roads with over 15,000 vehicles a day on them. The parts of that road in Representative Easterbrook’s district have less than 10,000 vehicles a day on them.”

“I have 100 that have between 10,000-15,000 [vehicles a day on them],” Cooper continued. “I’m only able to address about one of those per year statewide. And so I don’t belittle the problem, I don’t pretend the problem doesn’t exist, I acknowledge the problem and I admit it. But other people have problems that are just as bad, in some cases worse, that I can’t address.”

He then named another example.

“Representative Whitt up in Huntsville skewers me every week on Alabama [Highway] 53,” Cooper added. “Now, I’m an accountant — I’m a recovering accountant. So I love numbers. And I love analysis. And I believe that to the extent that a problem can be addressed in a rational way, it should be. So, the way that in my time I have come to address these two lane roads is to analyze them with key statistics…”

He advised that he keeps a running notebook in his office of these two lane roads which is updated every year. The notebook contains every county each of those roads passes through as well as the highest traffic count in each county on said roads.

“So, I try to address them in two ways: I analyze the traffic count, and I analyze what it would cost per vehicle mile traveling on that road to fix the problem,” Cooper explained.

Cooper said that he ranks each of those statistics 1-32 for each road, then taking the average of the two for each road and ranking the averages.

“In two cases, communities have come up with money — or are coming up with the money — to pay half the cost,” he noted. “That lowers the cost per traveler mile to the point where it has moved those two roads to the top of that list. One of those roads is Highway 157 in Cullman County, and one of them is Highway 261 from Helena to Hoover. Three cities have come together on that one. So that’s the way I try to address those roads.”

“You and Representative Easterbrook are absolutely correct that Highway 45 is a problem,” Cooper told the audience member in conclusion. “And I’m sorry that I can’t fix it.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

