Dale Jackson: Why won’t Doug Jones just say he wants to remove Trump?

Yes, President Donald Trump seemed to lie about withholding aid from Ukraine to get the investigation into the Bidens and Ukraine. No, he will not be removed from office.

You know this, Donald Trump knows this, the media knows this, John Bolton knows this and even U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) knows this.

He also knows that he will be voting to remove the President of the United States from office and all his protestations about needing more information are just theater so he can pretend he is being thoughtful of the process.

He said it in December.

It was a very solemn day today. Make no mistake. Very solemn w/the weight of the Constitution on our shoulders. Here’s my take on day 1, why we need witnesses and documents to insure #ImpartialJustice and how cross examination is an important tool for seeking truth. https://t.co/SKXfs7HLqQ — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 17, 2020

He said it last week.

The President’s lawyers made some important points today that should be considered, esp. regarding obstruction. However—they also confirmed we need to hear from firsthand witnesses that we can cross-examine to get the full truth. My thoughts on the defense’s 1st day👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/pe9vAgxGIU — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) January 25, 2020

He said it Sunday.

The Senate needs to hear from Bolton. The American people deserve to hear from Bolton. If we can’t get Bolton let’s get a subpoena for the book!#subpoenathebook#ImpartialJustice https://t.co/vDCVMORMtI — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 27, 2020

If there are real concerns about what went on here, have the House of Representatives investigate the matter fully and call witnesses.

But does this mean the whistleblower, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden need to testify?

Of course not.

Have witnesses, don’t have witnesses — the outcome has been predetermined from the very beginning

He did this same dance during the confirmation hearings of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. His vote was predetermined from the beginning.

But he pretended otherwise before giving away the game and giving us a preview of his vote.

Doug Jones vows to vote against Kavanaugh's nomination https://t.co/BCqOo2HESE pic.twitter.com/R6T7gP3RPq — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2018

Every U.S. Senator has made up his mind about this situation, as have most Americans.

Stop the charade. Let’s stop pretending we don’t know where this is going, and let’s move on.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.