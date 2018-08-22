Dale Jackson: Trump irreparably damaged by his actions, behavior of those close to him

I voted for Trump. If the 2016 election were today, I would vote for Trump again. If Trump is running in 2020 against Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, I will gladly cast another vote for the current president of the United States of America.

The economic and immigration policies the president has put in place are overwhelmingly good, and give me more Supreme Court judges, please.

However, if there are two things I could change about President Trump it would be the stupid tweets and the tariffs, and I acknowledge the tariffs are part of a larger strategy that may eventually pan out for him.

All that said, Trump is irreparably damaged by his own behavior and the behavior of those close to him. He is at serious risk of turning the U.S. House of Representatives into the domain of Nancy Pelosi again.

Republicans have a 2 in 7 chance of keeping control of the House, while Democrats have about a 5 in 7 chance of winning control of the House. https://t.co/lyNh30TEIw pic.twitter.com/AOWT2KaZpa — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) August 21, 2018

You can ignore those numbers if you want, but the question will be was 2016 an outlier, or was it the start of a new trend?

If you ask members of Congress, they believe the polls. If you ask political consultants, they also believe the polls.

The president is the number one story every single day. This will be a fact for as long as he is on the national stage. There will be no impeachment, no indictments, no removal from office, but there will be political fallout from all the other things that are going on.

If Trump cared about the economy, immigration, further Supreme Court Justices, and the rest of his stated policy goals, he would acknowledge his missteps, resign and turn over the White House to Vice President Mike Pence.

I fear, and will gladly be wrong, that the House is lost either way. Trump removing himself from the stage would give Republicans the best chance at hanging on.