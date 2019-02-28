Dale Jackson: No more Roy Moore

Here we are again. Alabama’s favorite and most hated politician Roy Moore is publicly flirting with the idea that he may run for office again.

Moore is the stereotypical career politician. He has jumped from office to office attempting to climb the rungs to obtain power. Roy Moore has run for probate judge, Supreme Court justice, chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, governor and the United State Senate.

When he succeeds, he gets tossed out of office. When he fails, we get United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

The Republican Party dreads this.

NEW: Roy Moore, conservative lightening rod who cost GOP a Senate seat in deep-red Alabama, is signaling fresh interest in a 2020 campaign, sparking alarm on right that @SenDougJones could be gifted another unlikely victory. https://t.co/O8zy9Edwut @dcexaminer — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) February 28, 2019

The media loves this.

So Roy Moore responded to Doug Jones' suggestions he should run for Senate again. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/X8d5MUDIdj — Brian Lyman (@lyman_brian) February 27, 2019

And Doug Jones wants Moore to run again. He wants it so bad that he is taunting him to run again.

At this point, it would be hard to identify a worse candidate for 2020 on the Republican side.

Moore should accept that he is tainted and a flawed candidate.

The math is simple. I have shared this before:

2017: U.S. Senate, Alabama general election, December 12, 2017 Party Candidate Vote % Votes Democrat Doug Jones 50% 673,896 Republican Roy Moore 48.3% 651,972 Independent Write-in 1.7% 22,852 Total Votes 1,348,720 Source: Alabama Secretary of State 2018: Governor, Alabama general election, November 6, 2018 Party Candidate Vote % Votes Republican Kay Ivey 59.5% 1,022,457 Democrat Walt Maddox 40.4% 694,495 Independent Write-in 0.2% 2,637 Total Votes 1,719,589 Source: Alabama Secretary of State Republicans stayed home with Roy Moore on the ballot.

This is not to say they won’t show up to re-elect President Donald Trump in 2020, but they will skip over Moore.

That’s not conjecture. That is history.

He should toss his support behind someone else if they want it, and the fact that some may not want his support should tell him everything he needs to know about his chances in 2020.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN