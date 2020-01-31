Dale Jackson: Alabama needs a post-Super Bowl holiday and here is how you do it…

Alabama is not a huge professional football state; we are more about “Roll Tide!” and “War Eagle!” than kneeling during the National Anthem.

However, this changes once a year — and it’s obviously not just Alabama. From the Amazon to Russia to the International Space Station, the Super Bowl is a worldwide phenomenon.

The good people of the great state of Alabama will still park themselves on couches, folding chairs and barstools to partake in the largest TV, social and sports event of the year this weekend. The event will take them into the late hours of Sunday evening, and the remnants of this will affect workplaces across the state.

Studies have found that 72% of human resource managers believe there should be a holiday following the Super Bowl.

They are right.

I personally have burned a vacation day for the last 20 years — Dale Jackson does not work on the day after the Super Bowl (so don’t expect a “7 Things You Should Be Talking About Today” e-mail from me this coming Monday).

Here’s my take…

President Donald Trump should issue an executive order declaring the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday and frame it as a way to stimulate the economy by freeing federal workers from the dread of the next day at work they start to feel around the third quarter of the big game. Think about the additional money for bars, restaurants and other Super Bowl party related supplies.

It’s an economic stimulus issue!

Alabama should lead the way, and there is a way to address another one of the Yellowhammer State’s issues at the same time.

Here’s how:

Take Robert E. Lee Day, which Alabama has connected to Martin Luther King Jr. Day — bringing predictable negative attention, and disconnect them.

Make Robert E. Lee Day a floating holiday that takes place on the day after the Super Bowl, give state employees the day off and ask employers around the state to follow suit.

Think of the positive PR that will come from this.

“Alabama honors MLK correctly.”

“Alabama becomes first state to give employees the day off after the Super Bowl.”

“Alabama is awesome.”

I implore Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to declare Robert E. Lee Day moved to “Super Monday.” She will solve two major problems with one political brilliant move.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.